Hertz launches "Voyage à la Française" sensorial tours in France

The Voyage à la Française series will offer customers five regional itineraries - one for each of the five senses – to discover the best of France. Each sensorial tour comes with the rental of a carefully selected premium vehicle, with a variety to choose from, including the country's iconic Alpine A110 sports car, DS7 Crossback and DS3 Crossback premium SUVs. As part of the exclusive package, customers will have the option to have an additional driver added free of charge.

The first itinerary, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, follows the delicate scents of local perfumeries and the fields throughout the well-known region. To introduce customers to the unique fragrances of the region, Hertz France is providing them with a specially designed gift box from the prestigious, local perfumer Fragonard, containing lavender soap and perfume. Additionally Voyage à la Française renters will receive a bespoke travel guide highlighting where to discover the region's best scents.

"Our Voyage à la Française allows customers to uncover the wonderfully diverse world of French culture through unique sensorial journeys, a selection of carefully chosen vehicles, fantastic extras and expert partners," said Alexandre de Navailles, General Manager, Hertz France. "We constantly look for new ways of offering an exclusive, fully encompassing car rental experience that goes beyond renting a vehicle, and our Voyage à la Française is yet another example of this."

Hertz's Voyage à la Française is currently available from the company's branch at Nice Airport, with an expansion to more locations across the French Riviera taking place in October.

The service will be launched in four other regions in France between the end of this year and summer 2020, featuring exclusive sensorial experiences and new, bespoke vehicle selections for customers to discover the surroundings in style.

Main terms and conditions:

Customers booking the Alpine A110 must be 28 years or more, have a driving licence for at least 5 years and be in possession of two credit cards

Customers booking the DS7 Crossback must be 25 years or more, have a driving licence for at least 3 years and be in possession of one credit card

Customers renting the DS3 Crossback must be 23 years or more, have a driving licence for at least 3 years and be in possession of one credit card

More details, and full terms and conditions available from www.hertz.co.uk/p/fleet-guide/voyage-a-la-francaise.

