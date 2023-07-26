Hertz Names Alexandra Brooks as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

Kelly Galloway appointed to Chief Accounting Officer

ESTERO, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced that Alexandra Brooks, the company's interim Chief Financial Officer since April 2023 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2020, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In addition, Kelly Galloway, Senior Vice President and Controller, is appointed Chief Accounting Officer.

Continue Reading
Alex Brooks, Hertz Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Alex Brooks, Hertz Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 "In her role as Chief Accounting Officer and, more recently, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Alex has demonstrated the financial acumen, leadership skills and deep grounding in the Hertz business necessary to help lead an era of transformation at Hertz," said Stephen Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Hertz.

"Hertz is an iconic brand with a proud history and an exciting future.  I am keen to work closely with Stephen and the talented Hertz team to deliver on our strategic initiatives and drive profitable growth," said Brooks.

"These promotions demonstrate the depth of talent at Hertz and I look forward to working with Alex and Kelly in their new roles," said Scherr. 

Alexandra Brooks, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), previously served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President, Internal Audit at Hertz. Prior to joining Hertz, Ms. Brooks was Vice President, Internal Audit at Aptiv PLC, the Chief Financial Officer for Champion Windows and Home Exteriors, and held a variety of leadership roles at the General Electric Company and the General Motors Company and began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kelly Galloway, also a CPA, has held roles of increasing responsibility in finance and accounting with Hertz for nine years, including most recently as Senior Vice President and Controller since August 2020. She began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

About Hertz
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27th

HERTZ REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS: REVENUE OF $2.0 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $196 MILLION AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA OF $237 MILLION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.