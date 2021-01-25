Hertz Offers Chance to Win Free Home and Car Cleaning for a Year

From January 25, 2021 to March 22, 2021, those who visit Hertz.com can register their email for a chance to win free home and car cleaning every week for a year. Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members will receive two entries when they register and an additional entry each time they rent during the sweepstakes period. Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join and offers benefits such as free upgrades, counter bypass and more.

"We go the extra mile to ensure our customers have clean and safe cars for their travels with our Hertz Gold Standard Clean sanitized and sealed vehicles, and we're happy to bring that same level of assurance to their doorstep with a chance to win free home and car cleaning for a year through our Hertz Gold Standard Clean Sweeps," said Eoghan Slye, Hertz Senior Vice President of Marketing.

At the onset of the pandemic, Hertz raised the bar on its high standards for safety and cleanliness and introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean – a 15-point process that concludes with every car being sealed after it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, which is a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry.

Hertz also launched new mobile app features to facilitate a touchless rental experience, complementing existing touchless solutions offered through its free-to-join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, such as counter bypass and eReturn.

Hertz's efforts to ensure customers' safety and satisfaction has earned numerous awards and recognition in the travel industry including the No. 1 ranking for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year.

To register to enter the Hertz Gold Standard Sweeps and see official rules, visit: https://pub.emails.hertz.com/GoldStandardSweepstakes.

*About the Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The sweepstakes runs from January 25, 2021 until March 22, 2021 and is open to all legal U.S. residents residing in the 48 contiguous U.S. states and District of Columbia who are 20 years and older. Void where prohibited by law. The Hertz Corporation is the sponsor of the sweepstakes. See official rules: https://pub.emails.hertz.com/Gold_Standard_Clean_Sweepstakes_Terms.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

