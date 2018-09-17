Hertz partners with SkyTeam airline alliance to drive car rental benefits for Frequent Flyers in first-of-a-kind tie-up

SkyTeam is the first airline alliance to offer its Frequent Flyers access to car hire benefits plus the opportunity to earn miles when renting a vehicle. Passengers participating in the Frequent Flyer programs of SkyTeam member airlines will receive a special code for their Hertz car rental bookings. Hertz covers SkyTeam's global network of 1,072 destinations with more than 10,000 rental locations around the world. Car hire reservations can be made online, by phone or through the Hertz app.

Vincent Gillet, Vice President Marketing, Hertz International, said: "We at Hertz are honored to offer car rental benefits to the 730 million customers travelling annually with the members of SkyTeam, a world leading airline alliance. Hertz already works with more than half of the SkyTeam partner member airlines, so it was a progressive move for us to extend our relationship to the full alliance. As a proud partner of SkyTeam, we look forward to providing a seamless fly-drive experience for our mutual customers."

Mauro Oretti, SkyTeam's Vice President Sales and Marketing, added: "Millions of SkyTeam customers hire cars at home or away and we are excited to take Frequent Flyer perks up a gear through our partnership with Hertz, one of the world's leading car rental brands. Our aim at SkyTeam is to offer the best end-to-end travel experience for our customers. Extending loyalty benefits beyond the airport is a natural step as we continue to add value to our customers' everyday traveling lives."

*Due to contractual reasons Frequent Flyer mileage accrual is not available to members of Alitalia/MilleMiglia or Aerolineas Argentinas/Aerolineas Plus.

About Hertz:

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About SkyTeam:

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance with 20 member airlines working together to offer seamless travel on an extensive global network. SkyTeam customers can unwind in 600+ lounges as they travel, earn and redeem Frequent Flyer Miles. SkyTeam Elite Plus customers are eligible for SkyPriority services. The 20 members are: Aeroflot, Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeroméxico, Air Europa, Air France, Alitalia, China Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines and Xiamen Airlines. SkyTeam welcomes 730 million customers each year on more than 16,609 daily flights to 1,074 destinations in 177 countries.

