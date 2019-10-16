Hertz Ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in J.D. Power Rental Car Satisfaction Study

"By putting our customers first, they made us number one," said Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello. "Hertz employees are relentlessly focused on what matters most to our customers. We're constantly listening to them and acting on their feedback to improve their overall experience so we continue building on the legacy of superior service that Hertz is known for in North America and around the world."

In the past six years, Hertz has increased its overall customer satisfaction score more than any other car rental brand in the annual study by J.D. Power, which surveys leisure and business customers in North America. Earning this year's No. 1 overall ranking is a result of Hertz's commitment to delivering caring, personalized service, offering top-rated vehicles, and investing in customer-centric technologies that enhance the travel experience.

Hertz has made renting a vehicle faster and easier than ever before with its redesigned mobile app and introduction of industry-leading innovations such as Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, which marks the first use of biometrics by a car rental company. Customers also enjoy unique benefits and expedited service including skipping the counter with Hertz Gold Plus Rewards complimentary membership and choosing the vehicle they want to drive from Hertz's best fleet ever with Ultimate Choice.

"Our commitment to deliver an exceptional experience would not be possible without our people who are at the heart of everything we do," said Marinello. "I can't thank our employees enough and it's an honor to celebrate this recognition with them and our customers."

Hertz will host celebrations for its employees throughout its North America locations and is launching a contest on social media to thank customers for helping them earn the J.D. Power honor. Starting today, Hertz will award a $200 certificate for a future rental each day throughout the remainder of 2019 to a customer who shares their positive Hertz experience on social media with a written story, photo or video using #1Hertz. For more details and official rules, visit: Hertz.com/JDPower.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Beyond car rental, Hertz is one of the top 10 sellers of pre-owned vehicles in the U.S. with more than 80 Hertz Car Sales retail locations nationwide. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

