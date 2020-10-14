Hertz Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction for Rental Cars by J.D. Power for Second Consecutive Year

"From the beginning of their journey to the end, our customers' satisfaction is the heartbeat of everything we do," said Hertz President and CEO Paul Stone. "While the rental car and overall travel industry has faced challenges during the pandemic, I'm grateful to our employees for taking great care of our customers and implementing our enhanced measures that enabled us to continue providing a safe, fast and easy rental experience."

As traveler needs shifted amid the pandemic, Hertz quickly adapted to meet customer expectations. The car rental brand raised the bar on its already high standards for safety and cleanliness by introducing the Hertz Gold Standard Clean seal. Each vehicle is sealed immediately following a rigorous 15-point cleaning and sanitization process that follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This is a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry.

To further help customers travel safely and confidently, Hertz launched new capabilities within its mobile app this year to facilitate a touchless rental experience by enabling them to select and purchase more products and services digitally. These enhancements complement the low-touch and touchless solutions that Hertz offers through its Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program. Gold Plus Rewards members can minimize or eliminate personal contact by skipping the counter at many airports and going straight to their car. When they return, members can drop off their car and go with Hertz's eReceipt and Express Return service. Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join and benefits are immediately available.

To celebrate its second consecutive J.D. Power No. 1 ranking and thank its customers, Hertz is offering a free car class upgrade for a limited time. Additionally, through December 31, 2020, Hertz will award a free two-day rental to five customers each week who share their positive Hertz experience on social media with a written story, photo or video using #1Hertz. For more details and official rules, visit: Hertz.com/JDPower.

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

