HERTZ REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

"We're moving quickly with a best-in-class leadership team, a strategy laser-focused on delivering sustainable returns and elevating our operational performance across the business," said Gil West, Hertz CEO. "During the second quarter, we bolstered our liquidity to expedite our cost and revenue improvement initiatives and accelerate our fleet refresh to provide vehicles aligned with customer needs. We are at an exciting inflection point in our path to generate greater value for our customers, employees and shareholders – and I am more confident than ever in our plan, our team and the road ahead."

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its second quarter 2024.

OVERVIEW

Revenue of $2.4 billion

GAAP net loss of $865 million , a negative 37% margin, or $2.82 loss per diluted share

, a negative 37% margin, or loss per diluted share Adjusted net loss of $440 million , or $1.44 loss per diluted share

, or loss per diluted share Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of negative $460 million , a negative 20% margin, due mainly to an increase in vehicle depreciation of $706 million largely driven by acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh

, a negative 20% margin, due mainly to an increase in vehicle depreciation of largely driven by acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh GAAP operating cash flow of $546 million ; Adjusted operating cash outflow of $576 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $553 million

; Adjusted operating cash outflow of and adjusted free cash outflow of The Company raised $1 billion during the quarter to bolster liquidity and de-risk its fleet refresh

during the quarter to bolster liquidity and de-risk its fleet refresh Corporate liquidity of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Second quarter revenue was $2.4 billion. Demand was healthy yet the Company remained disciplined on capacity and prioritized rate. Execution of the Company's revenue strategy continued to narrow its year-over-year RPD decline, which was 3% for the quarter and moderated to 2% in June.

Vehicle depreciation increased $706 million compared to the prior year quarter due mainly to a decline in future and current residual values. As previously announced, acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh shortened the hold period on a substantial portion of its fleet, which resulted in DPU of $600 for the quarter, up sequentially from Q1 2024. The Company expects to substantially complete the refresh by the end of 2025, at which time it expects DPU to normalize in the low $300s.

Direct operating expense on a per transaction day basis in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% year over year. Approximately 30% of the increase was driven by non-recurring charges in both periods. The remaining increase was driven by insurance, personnel, and collision and damage costs, as well as general inflationary pressure. The Company has cost management actions in place to reduce expenses and increase productivity.

Consistent with previous guidance, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was negative $460 million in the quarter compared with positive Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $347 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due mainly to increased vehicle depreciation.

Recently, the Company announced critical executive management appointments to strengthen its leadership team and sharpen the Company's focus on driving enhanced profitability through operational excellence, superior customer service, strategic fleet management, cost control, and premium revenue.

SUMMARY RESULTS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) 2024 vs 2023 ($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted) 2024

2023

Hertz Global - Consolidated









Total revenues $ 2,353

$ 2,437

(3) % Net income (loss) $ (865)

$ 139

NM Net income (loss) margin (37) %

6 %



Adjusted net income (loss)(a) $ (440)

$ 227

NM Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a) $ (1.44)

$ 0.72

NM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ (460)

$ 347

NM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a) (20) %

14 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 577,224

561,277

3 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 546,187

533,813

2 % Vehicle Utilization 80 %

82 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 39,721

39,705

— % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 59.65

$ 61.62

(3) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,446

$ 1,527

(5) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 600

$ 197

NM











Americas RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 1,928

$ 2,015

(4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ (403)

$ 331

NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (21) %

16 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 467,863

457,405

2 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 439,284

431,921

2 % Vehicle Utilization 81 %

83 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 32,216

32,469

(1) % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 59.94

$ 62.11

(3) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,465

$ 1,556

(6) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 645

$ 198

NM











International RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 425

$ 422

1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (6)

$ 96

NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) %

23 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 109,361

103,872

5 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 106,903

101,892

5 % Vehicle Utilization 77 %

78 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 7,505

7,237

4 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 58.38

$ 59.41

(2) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,366

$ 1,406

(3) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 409

$ 188

NM



NM - Not meaningful (a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2024 and 2023. (b) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results will be held on August 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at IR.Hertz.com. If you would like to access the call by phone and ask a question, please go to Hertz Q2 earnings participant call link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year. The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

In this earnings release, we include select unaudited financial data of Hertz Global, Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its rationale on the importance and usefulness of non-GAAP measures for investors and management.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "guidance" or similar expressions, and include information concerning our liquidity, our results of operations, our business strategies, the business environment and other information. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports, such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished to the SEC.

Important factors that could affect the Company's actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

mix of program and non-program vehicles in the Company's fleet, which can lead to increased exposure to residual value risk upon disposition;

the potential for residual values associated with non-program vehicles in the Company's fleet to decline, including suddenly or unexpectedly, or fail to follow historical seasonal patterns;

the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles at a reasonable cost in order to efficiently service rental demand, including upon any disruptions in the global supply chain;

the Company's ability to effectively dispose of vehicles, at the times and through the channels, that maximize the Company's returns;

the age of the Company's fleet, and its impact on vehicle carrying costs, customer service scores, as well as on the Company's ability to sell vehicles at acceptable prices and times;

whether a manufacturer of the Company's program vehicle fulfills its repurchase obligations;

the frequency or extent of manufacturer safety recalls;

levels of travel demand, particularly business and leisure travel in the U.S. and in global markets;

seasonality and other occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods, including in critical geographies;

the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number, location and mix of vehicles used in the Company's rental operations accordingly;

the Company's ability to implement its business strategy or strategic transactions, including the Company's ability to implement plans to support an electric vehicle fleet and to play a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem;

the Company's ability to achieve cost savings and normalized depreciation levels, as well as revenue enhancements from its profitability initiatives and other operational programs;

the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology impacting the mobility industry;

significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing;

the Company's reliance on third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes;

the Company's ability to offer services for a favorable customer experience, and to retain and develop customer loyalty and market share;

the Company's ability to maintain its network of leases and vehicle rental concessions at airports and other key locations in the U.S. and internationally;

the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy;

the Company's ability to attract and retain effective frontline employees, senior management and other key employees;

the Company's ability to effectively manage its union relations and labor agreement negotiations;

the Company's ability to manage and respond to cybersecurity threats and cyber attacks on the Company's information technology systems, or those of the Company's third-party providers;

the Company's ability, and that of the Company's key third-party partners, to prevent the misuse or theft of information the Company possesses, including as a result of cyber attacks and other security threats;

the Company's ability to maintain, upgrade and consolidate its information technology systems;

the Company's ability to comply with current and future laws and regulations in the U.S. and internationally regarding data protection, data security and privacy risks;

risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anti-corruption or anti-bribery laws and the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences;

risks relating to tax laws, including those that affect the Company's ability to recapture accelerated tax depreciation and expensing, as well as any adverse determinations or rulings by tax authorities;

the Company's ability to utilize its net operating loss carryforwards;

the Company's exposure to uninsured liabilities relating to personal injury, death and property damage, or otherwise, including material litigation;

the potential for adverse changes in laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, including those related to environmental matters, optional insurance products or policies, franchising and licensing matters, the ability to pass-through rental car related expenses, or taxes, among others, that affect the Company's operations, the Company's costs or applicable tax rates;

the Company's ability to recover its goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets when performing impairment analysis;

the potential for changes in management's best estimates and assessments;

the Company's ability to maintain an effective compliance program;

the availability of earnings and funds from the Company's subsidiaries;

the Company's ability to comply, and the cost and burden of complying, with environmental, social and governance, or ESG, regulations or expectations of stakeholders, and otherwise achieve the Company's corporate responsibility goals;

the availability of additional or continued sources of financing at acceptable rates for the Company's revenue earning vehicles and to refinance the Company's existing indebtedness, and the Company's ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing its indebtedness;

the extent to which the Company's consolidated assets secure its outstanding indebtedness;

volatility in the Company's share price, the Company's ownership structure and certain provisions of the Company's charter documents, which could negatively affect the market price of the Company's common stock;

the Company's ability to implement an effective business continuity plan to protect the business in exigent circumstances;

the Company's ability to effectively maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and

the Company's ability to execute strategic transactions.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 2,353

$ 2,437

$ 4,433

$ 4,484 Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,440

1,347

2,806

2,568 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 1,035

329

2,004

710 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 41

32

73

67 Selling, general and administrative 243

285

405

506 Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 149

132

290

243 Non-vehicle 88

56

163

107 Total interest expense, net 237

188

453

350 Other (income) expense, net (5)

(2)

(3)

7 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

—

—

(162) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (165)

100

(251)

218 Total expenses 2,826

2,279

5,487

4,264 Income (loss) before income taxes (473)

158

(1,054)

220 Income tax (provision) benefit (392)

(19)

3

115 Net income (loss) $ (865)

$ 139

$ (1,051)

$ 335















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 306

314

306

318 Diluted 306

315

306

319 Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (2.82)

$ 0.44

$ (3.44)

$ 1.06 Diluted $ (2.82)

$ 0.44

$ (3.44)

$ 1.05

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value and share data) June 30, 2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 568

$ 764 Restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Vehicle 137

152 Non-vehicle 289

290 Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 426

442 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 994

1,206 Receivables:





Vehicle 164

211 Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $53 and $47, respectively 1,103

980 Total receivables, net 1,267

1,191 Prepaid expenses and other assets 754

726 Revenue earning vehicles:





Vehicles 18,122

16,806 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,753)

(2,155) Total revenue earning vehicles, net 15,369

14,651 Property and equipment, net 670

671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,229

2,253 Intangible assets, net 2,858

2,863 Goodwill 1,044

1,044 Total assets $ 25,185

$ 24,605 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable:





Vehicle $ 429

$ 191 Non-vehicle 566

510 Total accounts payable 995

701 Accrued liabilities 931

860 Accrued taxes, net 208

157 Debt:





Vehicle 12,774

12,242 Non-vehicle 4,595

3,449 Total debt 17,369

15,691 Public Warrants 203

453 Operating lease liabilities 2,108

2,142 Self-insured liabilities 501

471 Deferred income taxes, net 912

1,038 Total liabilities 23,227

21,513 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,250,923 and 479,990,286 shares issued, respectively, and

306,438,879 and 305,178,242 shares outstanding, respectively 5

5 Treasury stock, at cost, 174,812,044 and 174,812,044 common shares, respectively (3,430)

(3,430) Additional paid-in capital 6,365

6,405 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (691)

360 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (291)

(248) Total stockholders' equity 1,958

3,092 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,185

$ 24,605

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (865)

$ 139

$ (1,051)

$ 335 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:













Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 1,124

418

2,194

884 Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle 41

32

73

67 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 15

15

33

29 Stock-based compensation charges 16

22

32

43 Stock-based compensation forfeitures —

—

(68)

— Provision for receivables allowance 32

20

63

40 Deferred income taxes, net 349

(28)

(65)

(163) (Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets 2

(3)

3

(165) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (165)

100

(251)

218 Changes in financial instruments 2

(2)

8

106 Other 6

5

(4)

5 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Non-vehicle receivables (165)

(284)

(201)

(334) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3)

(50)

(59)

(98) Operating lease right-of-use assets 90

87

190

165 Non-vehicle accounts payable 67

33

63

6 Accrued liabilities 40

39

71

68 Accrued taxes, net 31

55

52

56 Operating lease liabilities (100)

(94)

(200)

(178) Self-insured liabilities 29

(7)

33

(25) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 546

497

916

1,059 Cash flows from investing activities:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (3,723)

(3,719)

(5,627)

(6,543) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 1,669

1,560

2,902

2,766 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures (26)

(78)

(59)

(123) Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of 4

1

7

176 Return of (investment in) equity investments (1)

(1)

(3)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,077)

(2,237)

(2,780)

(3,725) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 1,149

1,960

1,683

4,021 Repayments of vehicle debt (229)

(682)

(1,121)

(1,872) Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt 1,950

825

2,885

1,250 Repayments of non-vehicle debt (1,245)

(329)

(1,735)

(759) Payment of financing costs (42)

(9)

(42)

(17) Share repurchases —

(104)

—

(222) Other (1)

1

(3)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,582

1,662

1,667

2,401 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (2)

2

(15)

13 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and

cash equivalents during the period 49

(76)

(212)

(252) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at

beginning of period 945

1,242

1,206

1,418 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of

period $ 994

$ 1,166

$ 994

$ 1,166

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global Revenues $ 1,928

$ 425

$ —

$ 2,353

$ 2,015

$ 422

$ —

$ 2,437 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,199

244

(3)

1,440

1,139

211

(3)

1,347 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net 905

130

—

1,035

272

57

—

329 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 28

3

10

41

27

3

2

32 Selling, general and administrative 137

46

60

243

148

45

92

285 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 123

26

—

149

113

19

—

132 Non-vehicle —

(6)

94

88

(4)

(5)

65

56 Total interest expense, net 123

20

94

237

109

14

65

188 Other (income) expense, net 1

—

(6)

(5)

—

(4)

2

(2) Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

(165)

(165)

—

—

100

100 Total expenses 2,393

443

(10)

2,826

1,695

326

258

2,279 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (465)

$ (18)

$ 10

(473)

$ 320

$ 96

$ (258)

158 Income tax (provision) benefit











(392)













(19) Net income (loss)











$ (865)













$ 139

Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global Revenues $ 3,667

$ 766

$ —

$ 4,433

$ 3,745

$ 739

$ —

$ 4,484 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 2,351

460

(5)

2,806

2,178

393

(3)

2,568 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net 1,781

223

—

2,004

621

89

—

710 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 53

7

13

73

55

5

7

67 Selling, general and administrative 261

103

41

405

253

82

171

506 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 239

51

—

290

206

37

—

243 Non-vehicle (2)

(10)

175

163

(22)

(7)

136

107 Total interest expense, net 237

41

175

453

184

30

136

350 Other (income) expense, net —

1

(4)

(3)

(1)

2

6

7 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

—

—

—

(162)

—

—

(162) Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

(251)

(251)

—

—

218

218 Total expenses 4,683

835

(31)

5,487

3,128

601

535

4,264 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (1,016)

$ (69)

$ 31

(1,054)

$ 617

$ 138

$ (535)

220 Income tax (provision) benefit











3













115 Net income (loss)











$ (1,051)













$ 335

Supplemental Schedule II HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss)(a) $ (865)

$ 139

$ (1,051)

$ 335 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) 392

19

(3)

(115) Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b) 16

15

34

29 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 12

5

44

8 Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d) 1

1

1

1 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 2

(2)

8

106 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) —

—

—

(162) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (165)

100

(251)

218 Other items(g)(k) 20

(10)

28

4 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h) (587)

267

(1,190)

424 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i) 147

(40)

298

(64) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (440)

$ 227

$ (892)

$ 360 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 306

315

306

319 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j) $ (1.44)

$ 0.72

$ (2.92)

$ 1.13 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) $ (865)

$ 139

$ (1,051)

$ 335 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) 392

19

(3)

(115) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization 41

32

73

67 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 88

56

163

107 Vehicle debt-related charges(b) 10

10

22

20 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 12

5

44

8 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 2

(2)

8

106 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) —

—

—

(162) Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures(l) —

—

(64)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (165)

100

(251)

218 Other items(g) 25

(12)

32

— Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(l) $ (460)

$ 347

$ (1,027)

$ 584 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin (20) %

14 %

(23) %

13 %





(a) Net income (loss) margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was (37)% and (24)%, respectively. Net income (loss) margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 6% and 7%, respectively. (b) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (c) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred related to personnel reductions and closure of underperforming locations. (d) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (e) Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments. In 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in the first quarter of 2023. (f) Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023. (g) Represents miscellaneous items. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily includes certain IT-related charges and certain storm-related damages, partially offset by certain litigation settlements. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily includes a loss recovery settlement, partially offset by certain IT-related charges. (h) The table below reconciles expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), all of which are deemed non-GAAP measures:





(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating 1,440

$ (10)

$ 1,430

1,347

$ 17

$ 1,364 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 1,035

—

1,035

329

—

329 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 41

—

41

32

—

32 Selling, general and administrative 243

(16)

227

285

(13)

272 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 149

(13)

136

132

(3)

129 Non-vehicle 88

(10)

78

56

(9)

47 Total interest expense, net 237

(23)

214

188

(12)

176 Other income (expense), net (5)

(2)

(7)

(2)

(1)

(3) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (165)

165

—

100

(100)

— Total $ 2,826

$ 114

$ 2,940

$ 2,279

$ (109)

$ 2,170

(in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating 2,806

$ (16)

$ 2,790

2,568

$ 17

$ 2,585 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 2,004

5

2,009

710

2

712 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 73

—

73

67

—

67 Selling, general and administrative 405

(55)

350

506

(27)

479 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 290

(26)

264

243

(122)

121 Non-vehicle 163

(20)

143

107

(17)

90 Total interest expense, net 453

(46)

407

350

(139)

211 Other income (expense), net (3)

(3)

(6)

7

(1)

6 Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets —

—

—

(162)

162

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (251)

251

—

218

(218)

— Total $ 5,487

$ 136

$ 5,623

$ 4,264

$ (204)

$ 4,060





(i) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 15% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The increase in rate is primarily resulting from reduced EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2024 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles. (j) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (k) Also includes letter of credit fees. (l) Represents former CEO awards forfeited in March 2024. (m) The table below reconciles expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, both of which are deemed non-GAAP measures:





(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating 1,440

$ (10)

$ 1,430

1,347

$ 17

$ 1,364 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 1,035

—

1,035

329

—

329 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 41

(41)

—

32

(32)

— Selling, general and administrative 243

(17)

226

285

(13)

272 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 149

(13)

136

132

(3)

129 Non-vehicle 88

(88)

—

56

(56)

— Total interest expense, net 237

(101)

136

188

(59)

129 Other income (expense), net (5)

(9)

(14)

(2)

(2)

(4) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (165)

165

—

100

(100)

— Total $ 2,826

$ (13)

$ 2,813

$ 2,279

$ (189)

$ 2,090

(in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating 2,806

$ (16)

$ 2,790

2,568

$ 17

$ 2,585 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 2,004

5

2,009

710

2

712 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 73

(73)

—

67

(67)

— Selling, general and administrative 405

8

413

506

(27)

479 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 290

(26)

264

243

(122)

121 Non-vehicle 163

(163)

—

107

(107)

— Total interest expense, net 453

(189)

264

350

(229)

121 Other income (expense), net (3)

(13)

(16)

7

(4)

3 Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets —

—

—

(162)

162

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (251)

251

—

218

(218)

— Total $ 5,487

$ (27)

$ 5,460

$ 4,264

$ (364)

$ 3,900

Supplemental Schedule III HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 546

$ 497

$ 916

$ 1,059 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net (1,124)

(418)

(2,194)

(884) Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments 2

12

5

20 Adjusted operating cash flow (576)

91

(1,273)

195 Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net (22)

(77)

(52)

53 Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment (598)

14

(1,325)

248 Net fleet growth after financing 45

(437)

43

(754) Adjusted free cash flow $ (553)

$ (423)

$ (1,282)

$ (506)















CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:



Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (3,723)

$ (3,719)

$ (5,627)

$ (6,543) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 1,669

1,560

2,902

2,766 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net (2,054)

(2,159)

(2,725)

(3,777) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 1,124

418

2,194

884 Financing activity related to vehicles:













Borrowings 1,149

1,960

1,683

4,021 Payments (229)

(682)

(1,121)

(1,872) Restricted cash changes, vehicle 55

26

12

(10) Net financing activity related to vehicles 975

1,304

574

2,139 Net fleet growth after financing $ 45

$ (437)

$ 43

$ (754)

Supplemental Schedule IV HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET DEBT CALCULATION Unaudited



As of June 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 (In millions) Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total First Lien RCF $ —

$ 160

$ 160

$ —

$ —

$ — Term loans —

2,004

2,004

—

2,013

2,013 First lien senior notes —

750

750

—

—

— Exchangeable notes —

250

250

—

—

— Senior unsecured notes —

1,500

1,500

—

1,500

1,500 U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III) 10,471

—

10,471

10,203

—

10,203 International vehicle financing (Various) 2,216

—

2,216

2,001

—

2,001 Other debt 144

21

165

110

2

112 Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums (57)

(90)

(147)

(72)

(66)

(138) Debt as reported in the balance sheet 12,774

4,595

17,369

12,242

3,449

15,691 Add:





















Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums 57

90

147

72

66

138 Less:





















Cash and cash equivalents —

568

568

—

764

764 Restricted cash 137

—

137

152

—

152 Restricted cash and restricted cash

equivalents associated with Term C Loan —

245

245

—

245

245 Net Debt $ 12,694

$ 3,872

$ 16,566

$ 12,162

$ 2,506

$ 14,668























LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)



(1,050)









561



























Net Corporate Leverage



NM









4.5x







NM - Not meaningful



(a) Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:





(in millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) three months ended:





September 30, 2023 $ 629

n/a December 31, 2023 (348)

n/a March 31, 2024 (186)

n/a June 30, 2024 (865)

n/a LTM net income (loss) (770)

$ 616 Adjustments:





Income tax provision (benefit) (218)

(330) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization 155

149 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 294

238 Vehicle debt-related charges 44

42 Restructuring and restructuring related charge 59

17 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments 19

117 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

(162) Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures (64)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (632)

(163) Other items 69

37 LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ (1,044)

$ 561

Supplemental Schedule V HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Global RAC



Three Months Ended June

30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 2,353

$ 2,437





$ 4,433

$ 4,484



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 16

9





25

18



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,369

$ 2,446





$ 4,458

$ 4,502



Transaction Days (in thousands) 39,721

39,705





76,575

73,493



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 59.65

$ 61.62

(3) %

$ 58.22

$ 61.27

(5) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,369

$ 2,446





$ 4,458

$ 4,502



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 546,187

533,813





537,710

508,550



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,338

$ 4,582





$ 8,291

$ 8,853



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





6

6



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,446

$ 1,527

(5) %

$ 1,382

$ 1,476

(6) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 39,721

39,705





76,575

73,493



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 546,187

533,813





537,710

508,550



Number of days in period (in whole units) 91

91





182

181



Available Car Days (in thousands) 49,701

48,576





97,882

92,079



Vehicle Utilization(b) 80 %

82 %





78 %

80 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 1,035

$ 329





$ 2,004

$ 710



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 5

2





8

4



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 1,040

$ 331





$ 2,012

$ 714



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 577,224

561,277





562,358

532,903



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 1,801

$ 590





$ 3,577

$ 1,339



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





6

6



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 600

$ 197

NM

$ 596

$ 223

NM



Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.





Supplemental Schedule V (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Americas RAC



Three Months Ended June

30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 1,928

$ 2,015





$ 3,667

$ 3,745



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

1





4

2



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,931

$ 2,016





$ 3,671

$ 3,747



Transaction Days (in thousands) 32,216

32,469





62,776

60,348



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 59.94

$ 62.11

(3) %

$ 58.47

$ 62.10

(6) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,931

$ 2,016





$ 3,671

$ 3,747



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 439,284

431,921





436,553

412,717



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,396

$ 4,668





$ 8,408

$ 9,079



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





6

6



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,465

$ 1,556

(6) %

$ 1,401

$ 1,513

(7) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 32,216

32,469





62,776

60,348



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 439,284

431,921





436,553

412,717



Number of days in period (in whole units) 91

91





182

181



Available Car Days (in thousands) 39,974

39,304





79,470

74,725



Vehicle Utilization(b) 81 %

83 %





79 %

81 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 905

$ 272





$ 1,781

$ 621



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 1

—





2

1



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 906

$ 272





$ 1,783

$ 622



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 467,863

457,405





459,224

435,194



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 1,936

$ 595





$ 3,882

$ 1,430



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





6

6



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 645

$ 198

NM

$ 647

$ 238

NM



NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.





Supplemental Schedule V (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International RAC



Three Months Ended June

30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 425

$ 422





$ 766

$ 739



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 13

8





22

16



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 438

$ 430





$ 788

$ 755



Transaction Days (in thousands) 7,505

7,237





13,799

13,145



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 58.38

$ 59.41

(2) %

$ 57.07

$ 57.45

(1) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 438

$ 430





$ 788

$ 755



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 106,903

101,892





101,156

95,834



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,098

$ 4,219





$ 7,785

$ 7,880



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





6

6



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,366

$ 1,406

(3) %

$ 1,298

$ 1,313

(1) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 7,505

7,237





13,799

13,145



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 106,903

101,892





101,156

95,834



Number of days in period (in whole units) 91

91





182

181



Available Car Days (in thousands) 9,727

9,271





18,413

17,354



Vehicle Utilization (b) 77 %

78 %





75 %

76 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 130

$ 57





$ 223

$ 89



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 4

2





6

3



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 134

$ 59





$ 229

$ 92



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 109,361

103,872





103,134

97,709



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 1,226

$ 564





$ 2,220

$ 937



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





6

6



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 409

$ 188

NM

$ 370

$ 156

NM



NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets; former CEO stock-based compensation award forfeitures; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Net Fleet Growth After Financing

U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.

Net Non-vehicle Debt

Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, First Lien Senior Notes, Second Lien Exchangeable Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Senior Unsecured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.

Net Vehicle Debt

Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.

Total Net Debt

Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.

Net Corporate Leverage

Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

KEY METRICS

Available Rental Car Days

Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.