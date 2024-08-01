HERTZ REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

"We're moving quickly with a best-in-class leadership team, a strategy laser-focused on delivering sustainable returns and elevating our operational performance across the business," said Gil West, Hertz CEO. "During the second quarter, we bolstered our liquidity to expedite our cost and revenue improvement initiatives and accelerate our fleet refresh to provide vehicles aligned with customer needs. We are at an exciting inflection point in our path to generate greater value for our customers, employees and shareholders – and I am more confident than ever in our plan, our team and the road ahead."

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its second quarter 2024.

OVERVIEW 

  • Revenue of $2.4 billion
  • GAAP net loss of $865 million, a negative 37% margin, or $2.82 loss per diluted share
  • Adjusted net loss of $440 million, or $1.44 loss per diluted share
  • Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of negative $460 million, a negative 20% margin, due mainly to an increase in vehicle depreciation of $706 million largely driven by acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh
  • GAAP operating cash flow of $546 million; Adjusted operating cash outflow of $576 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $553 million
  • The Company raised $1 billion during the quarter to bolster liquidity and de-risk its fleet refresh
  • Corporate liquidity of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Second quarter revenue was $2.4 billion. Demand was healthy yet the Company remained disciplined on capacity and prioritized rate. Execution of the Company's revenue strategy continued to narrow its year-over-year RPD decline, which was 3% for the quarter and moderated to 2% in June.

Vehicle depreciation increased $706 million compared to the prior year quarter due mainly to a decline in future and current residual values. As previously announced, acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh shortened the hold period on a substantial portion of its fleet, which resulted in DPU of $600 for the quarter, up sequentially from Q1 2024. The Company expects to substantially complete the refresh by the end of 2025, at which time it expects DPU to normalize in the low $300s.

Direct operating expense on a per transaction day basis in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% year over year. Approximately 30% of the increase was driven by non-recurring charges in both periods. The remaining increase was driven by insurance, personnel, and collision and damage costs, as well as general inflationary pressure. The Company has cost management actions in place to reduce expenses and increase productivity.

Consistent with previous guidance, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was negative $460 million in the quarter compared with positive Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $347 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due mainly to increased vehicle depreciation.

Recently, the Company announced critical executive management appointments to strengthen its leadership team and sharpen the Company's focus on driving enhanced profitability through operational excellence, superior customer service, strategic fleet management, cost control, and premium revenue.

SUMMARY RESULTS

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

2024 vs 2023

($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted)

2024

2023

Hertz Global - Consolidated




Total revenues

$          2,353

$          2,437

(3) %

Net income (loss)

$            (865)

$             139

NM

Net income (loss) margin

(37) %

6 %

Adjusted net income (loss)(a)

$            (440)

$             227

NM

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)

$          (1.44)

$            0.72

NM

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)

$            (460)

$             347

NM

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a)

(20) %

14 %







Average Vehicles (in whole units)

577,224

561,277

3 %

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

546,187

533,813

2 %

Vehicle Utilization

80 %

82 %

Transaction Days (in thousands)

39,721

39,705

— %

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)

$          59.65

$          61.62

(3) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$          1,446

$          1,527

(5) %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$             600

$             197

NM






Americas RAC Segment




Total revenues

$          1,928

$          2,015

(4) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$            (403)

$             331

NM

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(21) %

16 %







Average Vehicles (in whole units)

467,863

457,405

2 %

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

439,284

431,921

2 %

Vehicle Utilization

81 %

83 %

Transaction Days (in thousands)

32,216

32,469

(1) %

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)

$          59.94

$          62.11

(3) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$          1,465

$          1,556

(6) %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$             645

$             198

NM






International RAC Segment




Total revenues

$             425

$             422

1 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$                (6)

$                96

NM

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(1) %

23 %







Average Vehicles (in whole units)

109,361

103,872

5 %

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

106,903

101,892

5 %

Vehicle Utilization

77 %

78 %

Transaction Days (in thousands)

7,505

7,237

4 %

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)

$          58.38

$          59.41

(2) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$          1,366

$          1,406

(3) %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$             409

$             188

NM

NM - Not meaningful

(a)   Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2024 and 2023.

(b)   Based on  December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results will be held on August 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at IR.Hertz.com. If you would like to access the call by phone and ask a question, please go to Hertz Q2 earnings participant call link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year. The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

In this earnings release, we include select unaudited financial data of Hertz Global, Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its rationale on the importance and usefulness of non-GAAP measures for investors and management.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "guidance" or similar expressions, and include information concerning our liquidity, our results of operations, our business strategies, the business environment and other information. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports, such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished to the SEC.

Important factors that could affect the Company's actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

  • mix of program and non-program vehicles in the Company's fleet, which can lead to increased exposure to residual value risk upon disposition;
  • the potential for residual values associated with non-program vehicles in the Company's fleet to decline, including suddenly or unexpectedly, or fail to follow historical seasonal patterns;
  • the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles at a reasonable cost in order to efficiently service rental demand, including upon any disruptions in the global supply chain;
  • the Company's ability to effectively dispose of vehicles, at the times and through the channels, that maximize the Company's returns;
  • the age of the Company's fleet, and its impact on vehicle carrying costs, customer service scores, as well as on the Company's ability to sell vehicles at acceptable prices and times;
  • whether a manufacturer of the Company's program vehicle fulfills its repurchase obligations;
  • the frequency or extent of manufacturer safety recalls;
  • levels of travel demand, particularly business and leisure travel in the U.S. and in global markets;
  • seasonality and other occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods, including in critical geographies;
  • the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number, location and mix of vehicles used in the Company's rental operations accordingly;
  • the Company's ability to implement its business strategy or strategic transactions, including the Company's ability to implement plans to support an electric vehicle fleet and to play a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem;
  • the Company's ability to achieve cost savings and normalized depreciation levels, as well as revenue enhancements from its profitability initiatives and other operational programs;
  • the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology impacting the mobility industry;
  • significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing;
  • the Company's reliance on third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes;
  • the Company's ability to offer services for a favorable customer experience, and to retain and develop customer loyalty and market share;
  • the Company's ability to maintain its network of leases and vehicle rental concessions at airports and other key locations in the U.S. and internationally;
  • the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy;
  • the Company's ability to attract and retain effective frontline employees, senior management and other key employees;
  • the Company's ability to effectively manage its union relations and labor agreement negotiations;
  • the Company's ability to manage and respond to cybersecurity threats and cyber attacks on the Company's information technology systems, or those of the Company's third-party providers;
  • the Company's ability, and that of the Company's key third-party partners, to prevent the misuse or theft of information the Company possesses, including as a result of cyber attacks and other security threats;
  • the Company's ability to maintain, upgrade and consolidate its information technology systems;
  • the Company's ability to comply with current and future laws and regulations in the U.S. and internationally regarding data protection, data security and privacy risks;
  • risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anti-corruption or anti-bribery laws and the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences;
  • risks relating to tax laws, including those that affect the Company's ability to recapture accelerated tax depreciation and expensing, as well as any adverse determinations or rulings by tax authorities;
  • the Company's ability to utilize its net operating loss carryforwards;
  • the Company's exposure to uninsured liabilities relating to personal injury, death and property damage, or otherwise, including material litigation;
  • the potential for adverse changes in laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, including those related to environmental matters, optional insurance products or policies, franchising and licensing matters, the ability to pass-through rental car related expenses, or taxes, among others, that affect the Company's operations, the Company's costs or applicable tax rates;
  • the Company's ability to recover its goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets when performing impairment analysis;
  • the potential for changes in management's best estimates and assessments;
  • the Company's ability to maintain an effective compliance program;
  • the availability of earnings and funds from the Company's subsidiaries;
  • the Company's ability to comply, and the cost and burden of complying, with environmental, social and governance, or ESG, regulations or expectations of stakeholders, and otherwise achieve the Company's corporate responsibility goals;
  • the availability of additional or continued sources of financing at acceptable rates for the Company's revenue earning vehicles and to refinance the Company's existing indebtedness, and the Company's ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing its indebtedness;
  • the extent to which the Company's consolidated assets secure its outstanding indebtedness;
  • volatility in the Company's share price, the Company's ownership structure and certain provisions of the Company's charter documents, which could negatively affect the market price of the Company's common stock;
  • the Company's ability to implement an effective business continuity plan to protect the business in exigent circumstances;
  • the Company's ability to effectively maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and
  • the Company's ability to execute strategic transactions.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$           2,353

$           2,437

$           4,433

$           4,484

Expenses:






Direct vehicle and operating

1,440

1,347

2,806

2,568

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

1,035

329

2,004

710

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

41

32

73

67

Selling, general and administrative

243

285

405

506

Interest expense, net:






  Vehicle

149

132

290

243

  Non-vehicle

88

56

163

107

Total interest expense, net

237

188

453

350

Other (income) expense, net

(5)

(2)

(3)

7

(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets




(162)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(165)

100

(251)

218

Total expenses

2,826

2,279

5,487

4,264

Income (loss) before income taxes

(473)

158

(1,054)

220

Income tax (provision) benefit

(392)

(19)

3

115

Net income (loss)

$            (865)

$              139

$         (1,051)

$              335








Weighted average number of shares outstanding:






Basic

306

314

306

318

Diluted

306

315

306

319

Earnings (loss) per share:






Basic

$           (2.82)

$             0.44

$           (3.44)

$             1.06

Diluted

$           (2.82)

$             0.44

$           (3.44)

$             1.05

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value and share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31,
2023

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$                      568

$                      764

Restricted cash and cash equivalents:


Vehicle

137

152

Non-vehicle

289

290

Total restricted cash and cash equivalents

426

442

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

994

1,206

Receivables:


Vehicle

164

211

Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $53 and $47, respectively

1,103

980

Total receivables, net

1,267

1,191

Prepaid expenses and other assets

754

726

Revenue earning vehicles:


Vehicles

18,122

16,806

Less: accumulated depreciation

(2,753)

(2,155)

Total revenue earning vehicles, net

15,369

14,651

Property and equipment, net

670

671

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,229

2,253

Intangible assets, net

2,858

2,863

Goodwill

1,044

1,044

Total assets

$                 25,185

$                 24,605

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Accounts payable:


Vehicle

$                      429

$                      191

Non-vehicle

566

510

Total accounts payable

995

701

Accrued liabilities

931

860

Accrued taxes, net

208

157

Debt:


Vehicle

12,774

12,242

Non-vehicle

4,595

3,449

Total debt

17,369

15,691

Public Warrants

203

453

Operating lease liabilities

2,108

2,142

Self-insured liabilities

501

471

Deferred income taxes, net

912

1,038

Total liabilities

23,227

21,513

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,250,923 and 479,990,286 shares issued, respectively, and
     306,438,879 and 305,178,242 shares outstanding, respectively

5

5

Treasury stock, at cost, 174,812,044 and 174,812,044 common shares, respectively

(3,430)

(3,430)

Additional paid-in capital

6,365

6,405

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

(691)

360

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(291)

(248)

Total stockholders' equity

1,958

3,092

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 25,185

$                 24,605

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$            (865)

$              139

$         (1,051)

$              335

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
     operating activities:






Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net

1,124

418

2,194

884

Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle

41

32

73

67

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium)

15

15

33

29

Stock-based compensation charges

16

22

32

43

Stock-based compensation forfeitures



(68)

Provision for receivables allowance

32

20

63

40

Deferred income taxes, net

349

(28)

(65)

(163)

(Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets

2

(3)

3

(165)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(165)

100

(251)

218

Changes in financial instruments

2

(2)

8

106

Other

6

5

(4)

5

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Non-vehicle receivables

(165)

(284)

(201)

(334)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3)

(50)

(59)

(98)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

90

87

190

165

Non-vehicle accounts payable

67

33

63

6

Accrued liabilities

40

39

71

68

Accrued taxes, net

31

55

52

56

Operating lease liabilities

(100)

(94)

(200)

(178)

Self-insured liabilities

29

(7)

33

(25)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

546

497

916

1,059

Cash flows from investing activities:






Revenue earning vehicles expenditures

(3,723)

(3,719)

(5,627)

(6,543)

Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles

1,669

1,560

2,902

2,766

Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures

(26)

(78)

(59)

(123)

Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of

4

1

7

176

Return of (investment in) equity investments

(1)

(1)

(3)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,077)

(2,237)

(2,780)

(3,725)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt

1,149

1,960

1,683

4,021

Repayments of vehicle debt

(229)

(682)

(1,121)

(1,872)

Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt

1,950

825

2,885

1,250

Repayments of non-vehicle debt

(1,245)

(329)

(1,735)

(759)

Payment of financing costs

(42)

(9)

(42)

(17)

Share repurchases


(104)


(222)

Other

(1)

1

(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,582

1,662

1,667

2,401

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
     equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(2)

2

(15)

13

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and
     cash equivalents during the period

49

(76)

(212)

(252)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at
     beginning of period

945

1,242

1,206

1,418

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of
     period

$              994

$           1,166

$              994

$           1,166

Supplemental Schedule I

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

Unaudited


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

Americas
RAC

International
RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas
RAC

International
RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Revenues

$           1,928

$              425

$                 —

$           2,353

$           2,015

$              422

$                 —

$           2,437

Expenses:














Direct vehicle and operating

1,199

244

(3)

1,440

1,139

211

(3)

1,347

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
     charges, net

905

130


1,035

272

57


329

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

28

3

10

41

27

3

2

32

Selling, general and administrative

137

46

60

243

148

45

92

285

Interest expense, net:














  Vehicle

123

26


149

113

19


132

  Non-vehicle


(6)

94

88

(4)

(5)

65

56

Total interest expense, net

123

20

94

237

109

14

65

188

Other (income) expense, net

1


(6)

(5)


(4)

2

(2)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants



(165)

(165)



100

100

Total expenses

2,393

443

(10)

2,826

1,695

326

258

2,279

Income (loss) before income taxes

$             (465)

$               (18)

$                10

(473)

$              320

$                96

$             (258)

158

Income tax (provision) benefit





(392)






(19)

Net income (loss)





$             (865)






$              139

Supplemental Schedule I (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

Unaudited


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

Americas
RAC

International
RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas
RAC

International
RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Revenues

$           3,667

$              766

$                 —

$           4,433

$           3,745

$              739

$                 —

$           4,484

Expenses:














Direct vehicle and operating

2,351

460

(5)

2,806

2,178

393

(3)

2,568

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
     charges, net

1,781

223


2,004

621

89


710

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

53

7

13

73

55

5

7

67

Selling, general and administrative

261

103

41

405

253

82

171

506

Interest expense, net:














  Vehicle

239

51


290

206

37


243

  Non-vehicle

(2)

(10)

175

163

(22)

(7)

136

107

Total interest expense, net

237

41

175

453

184

30

136

350

Other (income) expense, net


1

(4)

(3)

(1)

2

6

7

(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets





(162)



(162)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants



(251)

(251)



218

218

Total expenses

4,683

835

(31)

5,487

3,128

601

535

4,264

Income (loss) before income taxes

$          (1,016)

$               (69)

$                31

(1,054)

$              617

$              138

$             (535)

220

Income tax (provision) benefit





3






115

Net income (loss)





$          (1,051)






$              335

Supplemental Schedule II

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA

Unaudited 


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:






Net income (loss)(a)

$               (865)

$                 139

$            (1,051)

$                 335

Adjustments:






  Income tax provision (benefit)

392

19

(3)

(115)

  Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b)

16

15

34

29

  Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)

12

5

44

8

  Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d)

1

1

1

1

  Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)

2

(2)

8

106

  (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)




(162)

  Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(165)

100

(251)

218

  Other items(g)(k)

20

(10)

28

4

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h)

(587)

267

(1,190)

424

Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i)

147

(40)

298

(64)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$               (440)

$                 227

$               (892)

$                 360

Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding

306

315

306

319

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j)

$              (1.44)

$                0.72

$              (2.92)

$                1.13

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:






Net income (loss)

$               (865)

$                 139

$            (1,051)

$                 335

Adjustments:






  Income tax provision (benefit)

392

19

(3)

(115)

  Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization

41

32

73

67

  Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 

88

56

163

107

  Vehicle debt-related charges(b)

10

10

22

20

  Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)

12

5

44

8

  Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)

2

(2)

8

106

  (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)




(162)

  Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures(l)



(64)

  Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(165)

100

(251)

218

  Other items(g)

25

(12)

32

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(l)

$               (460)

$                 347

$            (1,027)

$                 584

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin

(20) %

14 %

(23) %

13 %


(a)

Net income (loss) margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was (37)% and (24)%, respectively. Net income (loss) margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 6% and 7%, respectively.

(b)

Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.

(c)

Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred related to personnel reductions and closure of underperforming locations.

(d)

Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.

(e)

Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments. In 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in the first quarter of 2023.

(f)

Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023.

(g)

Represents miscellaneous items. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily includes certain IT-related charges and certain storm-related damages, partially offset by certain litigation settlements. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily includes a loss recovery settlement, partially offset by certain IT-related charges.

(h)

The table below reconciles expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), all of which are deemed non-GAAP measures:


(in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Expenses:

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

Direct vehicle and operating

1,440

$                (10)

$             1,430

1,347

$                  17

$             1,364

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

1,035


1,035

329


329

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

41


41

32


32

Selling, general and administrative

243

(16)

227

285

(13)

272

Interest expense, net:










Vehicle

149

(13)

136

132

(3)

129

Non-vehicle

88

(10)

78

56

(9)

47

  Total interest expense, net

237

(23)

214

188

(12)

176

Other income (expense), net

(5)

(2)

(7)

(2)

(1)

(3)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(165)

165


100

(100)

Total

$             2,826

$                114

$             2,940

$             2,279

$              (109)

$             2,170

(in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Expenses:

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

Direct vehicle and operating

2,806

$                (16)

$             2,790

2,568

$                  17

$             2,585

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

2,004

5

2,009

710

2

712

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

73


73

67


67

Selling, general and administrative

405

(55)

350

506

(27)

479

Interest expense, net:










Vehicle

290

(26)

264

243

(122)

121

Non-vehicle

163

(20)

143

107

(17)

90

  Total interest expense, net

453

(46)

407

350

(139)

211

Other income (expense), net

(3)

(3)

(6)

7

(1)

6

Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets




(162)

162

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(251)

251


218

(218)

Total

$             5,487

$                136

$             5,623

$             4,264

$              (204)

$             4,060


(i)

Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 15% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The increase in rate is primarily resulting from reduced EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2024 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles.

(j)

Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.

(k)

Also includes letter of credit fees.

(l)

Represents former CEO awards forfeited in March 2024.

(m)

The table below reconciles expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, both of which are deemed non-GAAP measures:


(in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Expenses:

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

Direct vehicle and operating

1,440

$                (10)

$             1,430

1,347

$                  17

$             1,364

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

1,035


1,035

329


329

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

41

(41)


32

(32)

Selling, general and administrative

243

(17)

226

285

(13)

272

Interest expense, net:










Vehicle

149

(13)

136

132

(3)

129

Non-vehicle

88

(88)


56

(56)

  Total interest expense, net

237

(101)

136

188

(59)

129

Other income (expense), net

(5)

(9)

(14)

(2)

(2)

(4)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(165)

165


100

(100)

Total

$             2,826

$                (13)

$             2,813

$             2,279

$              (189)

$             2,090

(in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Expenses:

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

Direct vehicle and operating

2,806

$                (16)

$             2,790

2,568

$                  17

$             2,585

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

2,004

5

2,009

710

2

712

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

73

(73)


67

(67)

Selling, general and administrative

405

8

413

506

(27)

479

Interest expense, net:










Vehicle

290

(26)

264

243

(122)

121

Non-vehicle

163

(163)


107

(107)

  Total interest expense, net

453

(189)

264

350

(229)

121

Other income (expense), net

(3)

(13)

(16)

7

(4)

3

Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets




(162)

162

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(251)

251


218

(218)

Total

$             5,487

$                (27)

$             5,460

$             4,264

$              (364)

$             3,900

Supplemental Schedule III

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW

AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Unaudited


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$             546

$             497

$             916

$          1,059

Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net

(1,124)

(418)

(2,194)

(884)

Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments

2

12

5

20

Adjusted operating cash flow

(576)

91

(1,273)

195

Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net

(22)

(77)

(52)

53

Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment

(598)

14

(1,325)

248

Net fleet growth after financing

45

(437)

43

(754)

Adjusted free cash flow

$           (553)

$           (423)

$         (1,282)

$           (506)








CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:

Revenue earning vehicles expenditures

$         (3,723)

$         (3,719)

$         (5,627)

$         (6,543)

Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles

1,669

1,560

2,902

2,766

Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net

(2,054)

(2,159)

(2,725)

(3,777)

Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net

1,124

418

2,194

884

Financing activity related to vehicles:






Borrowings

1,149

1,960

1,683

4,021

Payments

(229)

(682)

(1,121)

(1,872)

Restricted cash changes, vehicle

55

26

12

(10)

Net financing activity related to vehicles

975

1,304

574

2,139

Net fleet growth after financing

$               45

$           (437)

$               43

$           (754)

Supplemental Schedule IV

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

NET DEBT CALCULATION

Unaudited


As of June 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023

(In millions)

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

First Lien RCF

$                —

$             160

$             160

$                —

$                —

$                —

Term loans


2,004

2,004


2,013

2,013

First lien senior notes


750

750



Exchangeable notes


250

250



Senior unsecured notes


1,500

1,500


1,500

1,500

U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III)

10,471


10,471

10,203


10,203

International vehicle financing (Various)

2,216


2,216

2,001


2,001

Other debt

144

21

165

110

2

112

Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums

(57)

(90)

(147)

(72)

(66)

(138)

Debt as reported in the balance sheet

12,774

4,595

17,369

12,242

3,449

15,691

Add:










Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums

57

90

147

72

66

138

Less:










Cash and cash equivalents


568

568


764

764

Restricted cash

137


137

152


152

Restricted cash and restricted cash
     equivalents associated with Term C Loan


245

245


245

245

Net Debt

$        12,694

$          3,872

$        16,566

$        12,162

$          2,506

$        14,668












LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)

(1,050)




561













Net Corporate Leverage

NM




4.5x


NM - Not meaningful


(a)

Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:


(in millions)

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023

Net income (loss) three months ended:


September 30, 2023

$                              629

n/a

December 31, 2023

(348)

n/a

March 31, 2024

(186)

n/a

June 30, 2024

(865)

n/a

LTM net income (loss)

(770)

$                              616

Adjustments:


Income tax provision (benefit)

(218)

(330)

Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization

155

149

Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income

294

238

Vehicle debt-related charges

44

42

Restructuring and restructuring related charge

59

17

Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments

19

117

(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets


(162)

Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures

(64)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(632)

(163)

Other items

69

37

LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA

$                          (1,044)

$                              561

Supplemental Schedule V

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

Unaudited


Global RAC


Three Months Ended June
30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total RPD










Revenues

$        2,353

$        2,437


$        4,433

$        4,484

Foreign currency adjustment(a)

16

9


25

18

Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$        2,369

$        2,446


$        4,458

$        4,502

Transaction Days (in thousands)

39,721

39,705


76,575

73,493

Total RPD (in dollars)

$        59.65

$        61.62

(3) %

$        58.22

$        61.27

(5) %












Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month










Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$        2,369

$        2,446


$        4,458

$        4,502

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

546,187

533,813


537,710

508,550

Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)

$        4,338

$        4,582


$        8,291

$        8,853

Number of months in period (in whole units)

3

3


6

6

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)

$        1,446

$        1,527

(5) %

$        1,382

$        1,476

(6) %












Vehicle Utilization










Transaction Days (in thousands)

39,721

39,705


76,575

73,493

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

546,187

533,813


537,710

508,550

Number of days in period (in whole units)

91

91


182

181

Available Car Days (in thousands)

49,701

48,576


97,882

92,079

Vehicle Utilization(b)

80 %

82 %


78 %

80 %













Depreciation Per Unit Per Month










Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
     charges, net

$        1,035

$           329


$        2,004

$           710

Foreign currency adjustment(a) 

5

2


8

4

Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
     lease charges

$        1,040

$           331


$        2,012

$           714

Average Vehicles (in whole units)

577,224

561,277


562,358

532,903

Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
     lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole
     dollars)

$        1,801

$           590


$        3,577

$        1,339

Number of months in period (in whole units)

3

3


6

6

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)

$           600

$           197

NM

$           596

$           223

NM

Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate

NM - Not meaningful

(a)

Based on  December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.

(b)

Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.


Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

Unaudited


Americas RAC


Three Months Ended June
30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total RPD










Revenues

$        1,928

$        2,015


$        3,667

$        3,745

Foreign currency adjustment(a)

3

1


4

2

Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$        1,931

$        2,016


$        3,671

$        3,747

Transaction Days (in thousands)

32,216

32,469


62,776

60,348

Total RPD (in dollars)

$        59.94

$        62.11

(3) %

$        58.47

$        62.10

(6) %












Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month










Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$        1,931

$        2,016


$        3,671

$        3,747

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

439,284

431,921


436,553

412,717

Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)

$        4,396

$        4,668


$        8,408

$        9,079

Number of months in period (in whole units)

3

3


6

6

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)

$        1,465

$        1,556

(6) %

$        1,401

$        1,513

(7) %












Vehicle Utilization










Transaction Days (in thousands)

32,216

32,469


62,776

60,348

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

439,284

431,921


436,553

412,717

Number of days in period (in whole units)

91

91


182

181

Available Car Days (in thousands)

39,974

39,304


79,470

74,725

Vehicle Utilization(b)

81 %

83 %


79 %

81 %













Depreciation Per Unit Per Month










Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
charges, net

$           905

$           272


$        1,781

$           621

Foreign currency adjustment(a) 

1




2

1

Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
lease charges

$           906

$           272


$        1,783

$           622

Average Vehicles (in whole units)

467,863

457,405


459,224

435,194

Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
     lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole
     dollars)

$        1,936

$           595


$        3,882

$        1,430

Number of months in period (in whole units)

3

3


6

6

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)

$           645

$           198

NM

$           647

$           238

NM

NM - Not meaningful

(a)

Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.

(b)

Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.


Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

Unaudited


International RAC


Three Months Ended June
30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent
Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total RPD










Revenues

$           425

$           422


$           766

$           739

Foreign currency adjustment(a)

13

8


22

16

Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$           438

$           430


$           788

$           755

Transaction Days (in thousands)

7,505

7,237


13,799

13,145

Total RPD (in dollars)

$        58.38

$        59.41

(2) %

$        57.07

$        57.45

(1) %












Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month










Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$           438

$           430


$           788

$           755

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

106,903

101,892


101,156

95,834

Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)

$        4,098

$        4,219


$        7,785

$        7,880

Number of months in period (in whole units)

3

3


6

6

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)

$        1,366

$        1,406

(3) %

$        1,298

$        1,313

(1) %












Vehicle Utilization










Transaction Days (in thousands)

7,505

7,237


13,799

13,145

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

106,903

101,892


101,156

95,834

Number of days in period (in whole units)

91

91


182

181

Available Car Days (in thousands)

9,727

9,271


18,413

17,354

Vehicle Utilization (b)

77 %

78 %


75 %

76 %













Depreciation Per Unit Per Month










Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
     charges, net

$           130

$             57


$           223

$             89

Foreign currency adjustment(a) 

4

2


6

3

Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
     lease charges

$           134

$             59


$           229

$             92

Average Vehicles (in whole units)

109,361

103,872


103,134

97,709

Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
     lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole
     dollars)

$        1,226

$           564


$        2,220

$           937

Number of months in period (in whole units)

3

3


6

6

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)

$           409

$           188

NM

$           370

$           156

NM

NM - Not meaningful

(a)

Based on December 31, 2023  foreign exchange rates.

(b)

Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets; former CEO stock-based compensation award forfeitures; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Net Fleet Growth After Financing

U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.

Net Non-vehicle Debt

Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, First Lien Senior Notes, Second Lien Exchangeable Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Senior Unsecured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.

Net Vehicle Debt

Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.

Total Net Debt

Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.

Net Corporate Leverage

Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

KEY METRICS

Available Rental Car Days

Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of  revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.                

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

