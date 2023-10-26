HERTZ REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS: REVENUE OF $2.7 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $629 MILLION AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA OF $359 MILLION
26 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET
"Hertz produced record revenue in the quarter, reflecting ongoing strength in demand and stability in pricing. Our premium Hertz brand performed well, and we saw further growth in our rideshare business and progress in reinvigorating our value brands," said Stephen Scherr, Chair and CEO of Hertz. "We nonetheless remain focused on the cost side to improve margins," Scherr continued. "Our ongoing investments will give rise to better operating fundamentals, and with the growth opportunities ahead of us, I am confident in the trajectory of our business and the forward for Hertz. Across these efforts, we remain committed to delivering excellent service to our customers while shaping the future of mobility."
ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its third quarter 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues of $2.7 billion
- GAAP net income of $629 million, a 23% margin, or $0.92 per diluted share
- Adjusted Net Income of $230 million, or $0.70 per adjusted diluted share
- Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $359 million, a 13% margin
- Operating cash flow of $851 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $215 million
- Adjusted free cash flow of $313 million
- Corporate liquidity of $1.7 billion at September 30, including $594 million in unrestricted cash
- Company utilized $50 million to repurchase 3.0 million common shares during the quarter
THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Third quarter revenue of $2.7 billion was a quarterly record for the Company and was characterized by continued strength in demand, particularly in leisure and rideshare channels, coupled with pricing that was well above pre-pandemic levels. Volume increased 16% year over year while average fleet was up 11%, reflecting continued fleet management optimization. Monthly revenue per unit in the quarter of $1,596 benefited from utilization of 83%, an increase of 320 basis points relative to the prior year quarter.
Monthly fleet depreciation per unit was $282, reflecting a year over year increase of 52%, attributable to a reduction in net vehicle disposition gains which were at elevated levels in 2022.
Direct operating expense (DOE) increased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2022, largely in line with the increase in volume. On a per transaction day basis, meaningful benefits from the company's productivity initiatives in areas such as personnel, maintenance, refueling and facilities, were offset in part by higher year-over-year gross collision and damage. SG&A expense was down 15% year over year, driven by a reduction in incentive compensation compared to the third quarter of 2022, as well as benefits from the company's ongoing productivity initiatives.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $359 million in the quarter, reflecting a margin of 13%.
Adjusted free cash flow of $313 million reflected strength in demand and a reduction in fleet levels from the summer peak.
SUMMARY RESULTS
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent Inc/
(Dec)
2023 vs 2022
|
($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Hertz Global - Consolidated
|
Total revenues
|
$ 2,703
|
$ 2,496
|
8 %
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 629
|
$ 577
|
9 %
|
Net income (loss) margin
|
23 %
|
23 %
|
Adjusted net income (loss)(a)
|
$ 230
|
$ 410
|
(44) %
|
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 1.08
|
(35) %
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)
|
$ 359
|
$ 618
|
(42) %
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a)
|
13 %
|
25 %
|
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
|
590,489
|
532,740
|
11 %
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
562,267
|
503,508
|
12 %
|
Vehicle Utilization
|
83 %
|
80 %
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
43,095
|
37,123
|
16 %
|
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
|
$ 62.46
|
$ 67.48
|
(7) %
|
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
|
$ 1,596
|
$ 1,658
|
(4) %
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
|
$ 282
|
$ 185
|
52 %
|
Americas RAC Segment
|
Total revenues
|
$ 2,172
|
$ 2,042
|
6 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 302
|
$ 564
|
(46) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
14 %
|
28 %
|
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
|
467,916
|
425,596
|
10 %
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
442,353
|
397,488
|
11 %
|
Vehicle Utilization
|
84 %
|
81 %
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
34,278
|
29,653
|
16 %
|
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
|
$ 63.33
|
$ 68.67
|
(8) %
|
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
|
$ 1,636
|
$ 1,708
|
(4) %
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
|
$ 295
|
$ 198
|
49 %
|
International RAC Segment
|
Total revenues
|
$ 531
|
$ 454
|
17 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 109
|
$ 150
|
(27) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
21 %
|
33 %
|
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
|
122,572
|
107,144
|
14 %
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
119,914
|
106,020
|
13 %
|
Vehicle Utilization
|
80 %
|
77 %
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
8,817
|
7,470
|
18 %
|
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
|
$ 59.09
|
$ 62.73
|
(6) %
|
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
|
$ 1,448
|
$ 1,473
|
(2) %
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
|
$ 229
|
$ 135
|
69 %
|
(a)
|
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.
|
(b)
|
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION
Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results will be held on October 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at IR.Hertz.com. If you would like to access the call by phone and ask a question, please go to https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeff7f2e4cb054eaa937d5ae0c379782c, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year. The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
Following is selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its view of the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and management.
|
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenues
|
$ 2,703
|
$ 2,496
|
$ 7,187
|
$ 6,650
|
Expenses:
|
Direct vehicle and operating
|
1,499
|
1,282
|
4,067
|
3,534
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
|
501
|
294
|
1,211
|
341
|
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
|
33
|
36
|
100
|
105
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
209
|
246
|
715
|
738
|
Interest expense, net:
|
Vehicle
|
162
|
27
|
405
|
77
|
Non-vehicle
|
63
|
43
|
170
|
123
|
Total interest expense, net
|
225
|
70
|
575
|
200
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
5
|
(6)
|
12
|
(6)
|
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
|
—
|
—
|
(162)
|
—
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
(328)
|
(73)
|
(110)
|
(584)
|
Total expenses
|
2,144
|
1,849
|
6,408
|
4,328
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
559
|
647
|
779
|
2,322
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
70
|
(70)
|
185
|
(379)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 629
|
$ 577
|
$ 964
|
$ 1,943
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
311
|
355
|
315
|
395
|
Diluted
|
327
|
379
|
332
|
421
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 2.02
|
$ 1.62
|
$ 3.06
|
$ 4.92
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 2.57
|
$ 3.22
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions, except par value and share data)
|
September 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 594
|
$ 943
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents:
|
Vehicle
|
168
|
180
|
Non-vehicle
|
294
|
295
|
Total restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
462
|
475
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
1,056
|
1,418
|
Receivables:
|
Vehicle
|
267
|
111
|
Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $47 and $45, respectively
|
1,140
|
863
|
Total receivables, net
|
1,407
|
974
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
835
|
1,155
|
Revenue earning vehicles:
|
Vehicles
|
17,576
|
14,281
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
(2,117)
|
(1,786)
|
Total revenue earning vehicles, net
|
15,459
|
12,495
|
Property and equipment, net
|
672
|
637
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,200
|
1,887
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,881
|
2,887
|
Goodwill
|
1,044
|
1,044
|
Total assets
|
$ 25,554
|
$ 22,497
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Accounts payable:
|
Vehicle
|
$ 216
|
$ 79
|
Non-vehicle
|
574
|
578
|
Total accounts payable
|
790
|
657
|
Accrued liabilities
|
896
|
911
|
Accrued taxes, net
|
215
|
170
|
Debt:
|
Vehicle
|
12,894
|
10,886
|
Non-vehicle
|
3,119
|
2,977
|
Total debt
|
16,013
|
13,863
|
Public Warrants
|
506
|
617
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,094
|
1,802
|
Self-insured liabilities
|
472
|
472
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
1,178
|
1,360
|
Total liabilities
|
22,164
|
19,852
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 479,253,617 and 478,914,062 shares issued, respectively, and
308,798,093 and 323,483,178 shares outstanding, respectively
|
5
|
5
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 170,455,524 and 155,430,884 common shares, respectively
|
(3,389)
|
(3,136)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,389
|
6,326
|
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|
708
|
(256)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(323)
|
(294)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,390
|
2,645
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 25,554
|
$ 22,497
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 629
|
$ 577
|
$ 964
|
$ 1,943
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:
|
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
|
606
|
366
|
1,490
|
511
|
Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle
|
33
|
36
|
100
|
105
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium)
|
15
|
13
|
44
|
38
|
Stock-based compensation charges
|
22
|
32
|
65
|
96
|
Provision for receivables allowance
|
27
|
19
|
67
|
42
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(73)
|
52
|
(236)
|
301
|
(Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
|
—
|
(2)
|
(165)
|
(5)
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
(328)
|
(73)
|
(110)
|
(584)
|
Changes in financial instruments
|
1
|
(55)
|
107
|
(120)
|
Other
|
4
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Non-vehicle receivables
|
(49)
|
(34)
|
(383)
|
(234)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
3
|
7
|
(95)
|
(80)
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
88
|
123
|
253
|
202
|
Non-vehicle accounts payable
|
21
|
25
|
27
|
(7)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
(65)
|
(50)
|
3
|
183
|
Accrued taxes, net
|
(11)
|
—
|
45
|
52
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(97)
|
(130)
|
(275)
|
(223)
|
Self-insured liabilities
|
25
|
23
|
—
|
38
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
851
|
932
|
1,910
|
2,261
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
|
(1,769)
|
(1,764)
|
(8,312)
|
(7,853)
|
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
|
1,412
|
1,583
|
4,178
|
4,470
|
Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures
|
(28)
|
(45)
|
(151)
|
(104)
|
Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of
|
2
|
4
|
178
|
10
|
Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
19
|
Return of (investment in) equity investments
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
(15)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(383)
|
(222)
|
(4,108)
|
(3,473)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt
|
1,720
|
903
|
5,741
|
8,282
|
Repayments of vehicle debt
|
(1,867)
|
(1,130)
|
(3,739)
|
(5,954)
|
Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt
|
400
|
—
|
1,650
|
—
|
Repayments of non-vehicle debt
|
(754)
|
(4)
|
(1,513)
|
(14)
|
Payment of financing costs
|
(14)
|
(4)
|
(31)
|
(42)
|
Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
Share repurchases
|
(50)
|
(505)
|
(272)
|
(2,152)
|
Other
|
(3)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(568)
|
(740)
|
1,833
|
119
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(10)
|
(25)
|
3
|
(50)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and
cash equivalents during the period
|
(110)
|
(55)
|
(362)
|
(1,143)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
|
1,166
|
1,563
|
1,418
|
2,651
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
|
$ 1,056
|
$ 1,508
|
$ 1,056
|
$ 1,508
|
Supplemental Schedule I
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
(In millions)
|
Americas
RAC
|
International
|
Corporate
|
Hertz
Global
|
Americas
RAC
|
International
|
Corporate
|
Hertz
Global
|
Revenues
|
$ 2,172
|
$ 531
|
$ —
|
$ 2,703
|
$ 2,042
|
$ 454
|
$ —
|
$ 2,496
|
Expenses:
|
Direct vehicle and operating
|
1,241
|
258
|
—
|
1,499
|
1,077
|
206
|
(1)
|
1,282
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
|
414
|
87
|
—
|
501
|
252
|
42
|
—
|
294
|
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
|
27
|
3
|
3
|
33
|
29
|
3
|
4
|
36
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
114
|
40
|
55
|
209
|
85
|
53
|
108
|
246
|
Interest expense, net:
|
Vehicle
|
132
|
30
|
—
|
162
|
31
|
(4)
|
—
|
27
|
Non-vehicle
|
(4)
|
—
|
67
|
63
|
(23)
|
1
|
65
|
43
|
Total interest expense, net
|
128
|
30
|
67
|
225
|
8
|
(3)
|
65
|
70
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
(1)
|
4
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
—
|
—
|
(328)
|
(328)
|
—
|
—
|
(73)
|
(73)
|
Total expenses
|
1,925
|
418
|
(199)
|
2,144
|
1,450
|
305
|
94
|
1,849
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ 247
|
$ 113
|
$ 199
|
559
|
$ 592
|
$ 149
|
$ (94)
|
647
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
70
|
(70)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 629
|
$ 577
|
Supplemental Schedule I (continued)
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
(In millions)
|
Americas
RAC
|
International
|
Corporate
|
Hertz
Global
|
Americas
RAC
|
International
|
Corporate
|
Hertz
Global
|
Revenues
|
$ 5,917
|
$ 1,270
|
$ —
|
$ 7,187
|
$ 5,573
|
$ 1,077
|
$ —
|
$ 6,650
|
Expenses:
|
Direct vehicle and operating
|
3,419
|
651
|
(3)
|
4,067
|
2,982
|
554
|
(2)
|
3,534
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
|
1,035
|
176
|
—
|
1,211
|
220
|
121
|
—
|
341
|
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
|
82
|
8
|
10
|
100
|
85
|
10
|
10
|
105
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
367
|
122
|
226
|
715
|
270
|
142
|
326
|
738
|
Interest expense, net:
|
Vehicle
|
338
|
67
|
—
|
405
|
68
|
9
|
—
|
77
|
Non-vehicle
|
(26)
|
(7)
|
203
|
170
|
(44)
|
1
|
166
|
123
|
Total interest expense, net
|
312
|
60
|
203
|
575
|
24
|
10
|
166
|
200
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
—
|
2
|
10
|
12
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
—
|
(6)
|
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
|
(162)
|
—
|
—
|
(162)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
—
|
—
|
(110)
|
(110)
|
—
|
—
|
(584)
|
(584)
|
Total expenses
|
5,053
|
1,019
|
336
|
6,408
|
3,578
|
834
|
(84)
|
4,328
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ 864
|
$ 251
|
$ (336)
|
779
|
$ 1,995
|
$ 243
|
$ 84
|
2,322
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
185
|
(379)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 964
|
$ 1,943
|
Supplemental Schedule II
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
|
Net income (loss)(a)
|
$ 629
|
$ 577
|
$ 964
|
$ 1,943
|
Adjustments:
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(70)
|
70
|
(185)
|
379
|
Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l)
|
16
|
13
|
45
|
39
|
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
29
|
Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d)
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)
|
1
|
(55)
|
107
|
(120)
|
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)
|
—
|
—
|
(162)
|
—
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
(328)
|
(73)
|
(110)
|
(584)
|
Other items(g)(m)
|
20
|
6
|
24
|
89
|
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h)
|
270
|
547
|
694
|
1,777
|
Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i)
|
(40)
|
(137)
|
(104)
|
(444)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 230
|
$ 410
|
$ 590
|
$ 1,333
|
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding
|
327
|
379
|
332
|
421
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j)
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 1.78
|
$ 3.16
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 629
|
$ 577
|
$ 964
|
$ 1,943
|
Adjustments:
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(70)
|
70
|
(185)
|
379
|
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(k)
|
33
|
36
|
100
|
105
|
Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income
|
63
|
43
|
170
|
123
|
Vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l)
|
11
|
9
|
31
|
25
|
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
29
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)
|
1
|
(55)
|
107
|
(120)
|
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)
|
—
|
—
|
(162)
|
—
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
(328)
|
(73)
|
(110)
|
(584)
|
Other items(g)(n)
|
18
|
3
|
18
|
96
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
$ 359
|
$ 618
|
$ 943
|
$ 1,996
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin
|
13 %
|
25 %
|
13 %
|
30 %
|
(a)
|
Net income (loss) margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23% and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 13% and 29%, respectively.
|
(b)
|
Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.
|
(c)
|
Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. Charges incurred in International RAC, Corporate and Americas RAC for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $5 million, $3 million and $2 million. For 2022, charges incurred related primarily to International RAC.
|
(d)
|
Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.
|
(e)
|
Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments, primarily associated with Americas RAC. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in Americas RAC during the first quarter of 2023.
|
(f)
|
Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023 in Americas RAC.
|
(g)
|
Represents miscellaneous items. For 2023, primarily includes certain IT related costs primarily in Corporate, charges for certain storm-related vehicle damages in Americas RAC and certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims, partially offset by a loss recovery settlement in Americas RAC. For 2022, primarily includes bankruptcy claims, certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims.
|
(h)
|
Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:
|
Increase (decrease) to expenses
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Direct vehicle and operating
|
$ (17)
|
$ 1
|
$ —
|
$ (49)
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
lease charges, net
|
3
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2
|
(13)
|
(25)
|
(63)
|
Interest expense, net:
|
Vehicle
|
(19)
|
42
|
(141)
|
93
|
Non-vehicle
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
(25)
|
(21)
|
Total interest expense, net
|
(27)
|
37
|
(166)
|
72
|
Other income (expense), net
|
—
|
2
|
(1)
|
1
|
Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets
|
—
|
—
|
162
|
—
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
328
|
73
|
110
|
584
|
Total adjustments
|
$ 289
|
$ 100
|
$ 85
|
$ 545
|
(i)
|
Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 15% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 25% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The decrease in rate is primarily resulting from EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2023 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles.
|
(j)
|
Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.
|
(k)
|
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $27 million, $3 million and $3 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $29 million, $3 million, and $4 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $82 million, $8 million and $10 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $85 million, $10 million and $10 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate, respectively
|
(l)
|
Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $9 million and $2 million, respectively, and were $8 million and $1 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $26 million and $5 million, respectively, and were $17 million and $8 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
|
(m)
|
Also includes letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate.
|
(n)
|
In 2022, also includes an adjustment for certain non-cash stock-based compensation charges recorded in Corporate.
|
Supplemental Schedule III
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ 851
|
$ 932
|
$ 1,910
|
$ 2,261
|
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
|
(606)
|
(366)
|
(1,490)
|
(511)
|
Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments
|
(30)
|
6
|
(10)
|
84
|
Adjusted operating cash flow
|
215
|
572
|
410
|
1,834
|
Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net
|
(26)
|
(41)
|
27
|
(94)
|
Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment
|
189
|
531
|
437
|
1,740
|
Net fleet growth after financing
|
124
|
(26)
|
(630)
|
(672)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$ 313
|
$ 505
|
$ (193)
|
$ 1,068
|
CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:
|
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
|
$ (1,769)
|
$ (1,764)
|
$ (8,312)
|
$ (7,853)
|
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
|
1,412
|
1,583
|
4,178
|
4,470
|
Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net
|
(357)
|
(181)
|
(4,134)
|
(3,383)
|
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
|
606
|
366
|
1,490
|
511
|
Financing activity related to vehicles:
|
Borrowings
|
1,720
|
903
|
5,741
|
8,282
|
Payments
|
(1,867)
|
(1,130)
|
(3,739)
|
(5,954)
|
Restricted cash changes, vehicle
|
22
|
16
|
12
|
(128)
|
Net financing activity related to vehicles
|
(125)
|
(211)
|
2,014
|
2,200
|
Net fleet growth after financing
|
$ 124
|
$ (26)
|
$ (630)
|
$ (672)
|
Supplemental Schedule IV
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET DEBT CALCULATION
Unaudited
|
As of September 30, 2023
|
As of December 31, 2022
|
(In millions)
|
Vehicle
|
Non-Vehicle
|
Total
|
Vehicle
|
Non-Vehicle
|
Total
|
Term loans
|
$ —
|
$ 1,516
|
$ 1,516
|
$ —
|
$ 1,526
|
$ 1,526
|
First Lien RCF
|
—
|
150
|
150
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior notes
|
—
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
—
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III)
|
10,785
|
—
|
10,785
|
9,406
|
—
|
9,406
|
International vehicle financing (Various)
|
2,105
|
—
|
2,105
|
1,466
|
—
|
1,466
|
Other debt
|
83
|
4
|
87
|
76
|
9
|
85
|
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
|
(79)
|
(51)
|
(130)
|
(62)
|
(58)
|
(120)
|
Debt as reported in the balance sheet
|
12,894
|
3,119
|
16,013
|
10,886
|
2,977
|
13,863
|
Add:
|
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
|
79
|
51
|
130
|
62
|
58
|
120
|
Less:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
—
|
594
|
594
|
—
|
943
|
943
|
Restricted cash
|
168
|
—
|
168
|
180
|
—
|
180
|
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan
|
—
|
245
|
245
|
—
|
245
|
245
|
Net Debt
|
$ 12,805
|
$ 2,331
|
$ 15,136
|
$ 10,768
|
$ 1,847
|
$ 12,615
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)
|
1,252
|
2,305
|
Net Corporate Leverage
|
1.9x
|
0.8x
|
(a)
|
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is as follows:
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:
|
Net income (loss) three months ended:
|
December 31, 2022
|
$ 116
|
March 31, 2023
|
196
|
June 30, 2023
|
139
|
September 30, 2023
|
629
|
LTM net income (loss)
|
1,080
|
Adjustments:
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(174)
|
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization
|
137
|
Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income
|
216
|
Vehicle debt-related charges
|
41
|
Restructuring and restructuring related charge
|
26
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments
|
116
|
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
|
(162)
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
|
(230)
|
Litigation settlements
|
168
|
Other items
|
34
|
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
$ 1,252
|
Supplemental Schedule V
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
|
Global RAC
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
Inc/(Dec)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
Inc/(Dec)
|
($ in millions, except where noted)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Total RPD
|
Revenues
|
$ 2,703
|
$ 2,496
|
$ 7,187
|
$ 6,650
|
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
|
(11)
|
9
|
(24)
|
(21)
|
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
|
$ 2,692
|
$ 2,505
|
$ 7,163
|
$ 6,629
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
43,095
|
37,123
|
116,588
|
103,188
|
Total RPD (in dollars)
|
$ 62.46
|
$ 67.48
|
-7 %
|
$ 61.44
|
$ 64.25
|
(4) %
|
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
|
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
|
$ 2,692
|
$ 2,505
|
$ 7,163
|
$ 6,629
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
562,267
|
503,508
|
526,456
|
483,083
|
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
|
$ 4,788
|
$ 4,975
|
$ 13,606
|
$ 13,723
|
Number of months in period (in whole units)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
|
$ 1,596
|
$ 1,658
|
(4) %
|
$ 1,512
|
$ 1,525
|
(1) %
|
Vehicle Utilization
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
43,095
|
37,123
|
116,588
|
103,188
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
562,267
|
503,508
|
526,456
|
483,083
|
Number of days in period (in whole units)
|
92
|
92
|
273
|
273
|
Available Car Days (in thousands)
|
51,744
|
46,339
|
143,823
|
131,955
|
Vehicle Utilization(b)
|
83 %
|
80 %
|
81 %
|
78 %
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,
net
|
$ 501
|
$ 294
|
$ 1,211
|
$ 341
|
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
|
(2)
|
2
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
charges
|
$ 499
|
$ 296
|
$ 1,208
|
$ 340
|
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
|
590,489
|
532,740
|
552,098
|
509,086
|
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)
|
$ 845
|
$ 556
|
$ 2,188
|
$ 669
|
Number of months in period (in whole units)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
|
$ 282
|
$ 185
|
52 %
|
$ 243
|
$ 74
|
NM
|
Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate
|
NM - Not meaningful
|
(a)
|
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
|
(b)
|
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
|
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
|
Americas RAC
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
Inc/(Dec)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
Inc/(Dec)
|
($ in millions, except where noted)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Total RPD
|
Revenues
|
$ 2,172
|
$ 2,042
|
$ 5,917
|
$ 5,573
|
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
(3)
|
(12)
|
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
|
$ 2,171
|
$ 2,036
|
$ 5,914
|
$ 5,561
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
34,278
|
29,653
|
94,626
|
84,392
|
Total RPD (in dollars)
|
$ 63.33
|
$ 68.67
|
(8) %
|
$ 62.50
|
$ 65.89
|
(5) %
|
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
|
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
|
$ 2,171
|
$ 2,036
|
$ 5,914
|
$ 5,561
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
442,353
|
397,488
|
422,595
|
390,071
|
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
|
$ 4,908
|
$ 5,123
|
$ 13,995
|
$ 14,256
|
Number of months in period (in whole units)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
|
$ 1,636
|
$ 1,708
|
(4) %
|
$ 1,555
|
$ 1,584
|
(2) %
|
Vehicle Utilization
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
34,278
|
29,653
|
94,626
|
84,392
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
442,353
|
397,488
|
422,595
|
390,071
|
Number of days in period (in whole units)
|
92
|
92
|
273
|
273
|
Available Car Days (in thousands)
|
40,709
|
36,585
|
115,433
|
106,538
|
Vehicle Utilization(b)
|
84 %
|
81 %
|
82 %
|
79 %
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,
net
|
$ 414
|
$ 252
|
$ 1,035
|
$ 220
|
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
lease charges
|
$ 415
|
$ 253
|
$ 1,036
|
$ 221
|
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
|
467,916
|
425,596
|
446,101
|
415,110
|
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole
dollars)
|
$ 886
|
$ 593
|
$ 2,323
|
$ 532
|
Number of months in period (in whole units)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
|
$ 295
|
$ 198
|
49 %
|
$ 258
|
$ 59
|
NM
|
NM - Not meaningful
|
(a)
|
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
|
(b)
|
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
|
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
|
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
|
International RAC
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
Inc/(Dec)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Percent
Inc/(Dec)
|
($ in millions, except where noted)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Total RPD
|
Revenues
|
$ 531
|
$ 454
|
$ 1,270
|
$ 1,077
|
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
|
(10)
|
15
|
(21)
|
(8)
|
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
|
$ 521
|
$ 469
|
$ 1,249
|
$ 1,069
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
8,817
|
7,470
|
21,962
|
18,796
|
Total RPD (in dollars)
|
$ 59.09
|
$ 62.73
|
(6) %
|
$ 56.86
|
$ 56.85
|
— %
|
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
|
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
|
$ 521
|
$ 469
|
$ 1,249
|
$ 1,069
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
119,914
|
106,020
|
103,861
|
93,012
|
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
|
$ 4,345
|
$ 4,420
|
$ 12,024
|
$ 11,489
|
Number of months in period (in whole units)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
|
$ 1,448
|
$ 1,473
|
(2) %
|
$ 1,336
|
$ 1,277
|
5 %
|
Vehicle Utilization
|
Transaction Days (in thousands)
|
8,817
|
7,470
|
21,962
|
18,796
|
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
|
119,914
|
106,020
|
103,861
|
93,012
|
Number of days in period (in whole units)
|
92
|
92
|
273
|
273
|
Available Car Days (in thousands)
|
11,035
|
9,754
|
28,389
|
25,417
|
Vehicle Utilization (b)
|
80 %
|
77 %
|
77 %
|
74 %
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
|
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,
net
|
$ 87
|
$ 42
|
$ 176
|
$ 121
|
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
|
(3)
|
2
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
charges
|
$ 84
|
$ 44
|
$ 172
|
$ 119
|
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
|
122,572
|
107,144
|
105,997
|
93,976
|
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)
|
$ 688
|
$ 406
|
$ 1,621
|
$ 1,271
|
Number of months in period (in whole units)
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
|
$ 229
|
$ 135
|
69 %
|
$ 180
|
$ 141
|
28 %
|
(a)
|
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
|
(b)
|
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS
The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.
Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow
Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.
Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.
The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.
Net Fleet Growth After Financing
U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.
Net Non-vehicle Debt
Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, Senior Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.
Net Vehicle Debt
Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.
Total Net Debt
Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.
Net Corporate Leverage
Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.
KEY METRICS
Available Rental Car Days
Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.
Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")
Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.
Average Rentable Vehicles
Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.
Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")
Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")
Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.
Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")
Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.
Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")
Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.
