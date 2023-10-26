HERTZ REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS: REVENUE OF $2.7 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $629 MILLION AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA OF $359 MILLION

"Hertz produced record revenue in the quarter, reflecting ongoing strength in demand and stability in pricing. Our premium Hertz brand performed well, and we saw further growth in our rideshare business and progress in reinvigorating our value brands," said Stephen Scherr, Chair and CEO of Hertz. "We nonetheless remain focused on the cost side to improve margins," Scherr continued. "Our ongoing investments will give rise to better operating fundamentals, and with the growth opportunities ahead of us, I am confident in the trajectory of our business and the forward for Hertz. Across these efforts, we remain committed to delivering excellent service to our customers while shaping the future of mobility."

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its third quarter 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues of $2.7 billion

GAAP net income of $629 million , a 23% margin, or $0.92 per diluted share

, a 23% margin, or per diluted share Adjusted Net Income of $230 million , or $0.70 per adjusted diluted share

, or per adjusted diluted share Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $359 million , a 13% margin

, a 13% margin Operating cash flow of $851 million , adjusted operating cash flow of $215 million

, adjusted operating cash flow of Adjusted free cash flow of $313 million

Corporate liquidity of $1.7 billion at September 30 , including $594 million in unrestricted cash

at , including in unrestricted cash Company utilized $50 million to repurchase 3.0 million common shares during the quarter

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Third quarter revenue of $2.7 billion was a quarterly record for the Company and was characterized by continued strength in demand, particularly in leisure and rideshare channels, coupled with pricing that was well above pre-pandemic levels. Volume increased 16% year over year while average fleet was up 11%, reflecting continued fleet management optimization. Monthly revenue per unit in the quarter of $1,596 benefited from utilization of 83%, an increase of 320 basis points relative to the prior year quarter.

Monthly fleet depreciation per unit was $282, reflecting a year over year increase of 52%, attributable to a reduction in net vehicle disposition gains which were at elevated levels in 2022.

Direct operating expense (DOE) increased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2022, largely in line with the increase in volume. On a per transaction day basis, meaningful benefits from the company's productivity initiatives in areas such as personnel, maintenance, refueling and facilities, were offset in part by higher year-over-year gross collision and damage. SG&A expense was down 15% year over year, driven by a reduction in incentive compensation compared to the third quarter of 2022, as well as benefits from the company's ongoing productivity initiatives.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $359 million in the quarter, reflecting a margin of 13%.

Adjusted free cash flow of $313 million reflected strength in demand and a reduction in fleet levels from the summer peak.

SUMMARY RESULTS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/ (Dec) 2023 vs 2022 ($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted) 2023

2022

Hertz Global - Consolidated









Total revenues $ 2,703

$ 2,496

8 % Net income (loss) $ 629

$ 577

9 % Net income (loss) margin 23 %

23 %



Adjusted net income (loss)(a) $ 230

$ 410

(44) % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a) $ 0.70

$ 1.08

(35) % Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ 359

$ 618

(42) % Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a) 13 %

25 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 590,489

532,740

11 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 562,267

503,508

12 % Vehicle Utilization 83 %

80 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 43,095

37,123

16 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 62.46

$ 67.48

(7) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,596

$ 1,658

(4) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 282

$ 185

52 %











Americas RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 2,172

$ 2,042

6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 302

$ 564

(46) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14 %

28 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 467,916

425,596

10 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 442,353

397,488

11 % Vehicle Utilization 84 %

81 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 34,278

29,653

16 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 63.33

$ 68.67

(8) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,636

$ 1,708

(4) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 295

$ 198

49 %











International RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 531

$ 454

17 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 109

$ 150

(27) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21 %

33 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 122,572

107,144

14 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 119,914

106,020

13 % Vehicle Utilization 80 %

77 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 8,817

7,470

18 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 59.09

$ 62.73

(6) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,448

$ 1,473

(2) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 229

$ 135

69 %





(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II. (b) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following is selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its view of the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and management.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 2,703

$ 2,496

$ 7,187

$ 6,650 Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,499

1,282

4,067

3,534 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 501

294

1,211

341 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 33

36

100

105 Selling, general and administrative 209

246

715

738 Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 162

27

405

77 Non-vehicle 63

43

170

123 Total interest expense, net 225

70

575

200 Other (income) expense, net 5

(6)

12

(6) (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

—

(162)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (328)

(73)

(110)

(584) Total expenses 2,144

1,849

6,408

4,328 Income (loss) before income taxes 559

647

779

2,322 Income tax (provision) benefit 70

(70)

185

(379) Net income (loss) $ 629

$ 577

$ 964

$ 1,943















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 311

355

315

395 Diluted 327

379

332

421 Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 2.02

$ 1.62

$ 3.06

$ 4.92 Diluted $ 0.92

$ 1.33

$ 2.57

$ 3.22

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value and share data) September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 594

$ 943 Restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Vehicle 168

180 Non-vehicle 294

295 Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 462

475 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,056

1,418 Receivables:





Vehicle 267

111 Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $47 and $45, respectively 1,140

863 Total receivables, net 1,407

974 Prepaid expenses and other assets 835

1,155 Revenue earning vehicles:





Vehicles 17,576

14,281 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,117)

(1,786) Total revenue earning vehicles, net 15,459

12,495 Property and equipment, net 672

637 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,200

1,887 Intangible assets, net 2,881

2,887 Goodwill 1,044

1,044 Total assets $ 25,554

$ 22,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable:





Vehicle $ 216

$ 79 Non-vehicle 574

578 Total accounts payable 790

657 Accrued liabilities 896

911 Accrued taxes, net 215

170 Debt:





Vehicle 12,894

10,886 Non-vehicle 3,119

2,977 Total debt 16,013

13,863 Public Warrants 506

617 Operating lease liabilities 2,094

1,802 Self-insured liabilities 472

472 Deferred income taxes, net 1,178

1,360 Total liabilities 22,164

19,852 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 479,253,617 and 478,914,062 shares issued, respectively, and 308,798,093 and 323,483,178 shares outstanding, respectively 5

5 Treasury stock, at cost, 170,455,524 and 155,430,884 common shares, respectively (3,389)

(3,136) Additional paid-in capital 6,389

6,326 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 708

(256) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (323)

(294) Total stockholders' equity 3,390

2,645 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,554

$ 22,497

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 629

$ 577

$ 964

$ 1,943 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 606

366

1,490

511 Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle 33

36

100

105 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 15

13

44

38 Stock-based compensation charges 22

32

65

96 Provision for receivables allowance 27

19

67

42 Deferred income taxes, net (73)

52

(236)

301 (Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

(2)

(165)

(5) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (328)

(73)

(110)

(584) Changes in financial instruments 1

(55)

107

(120) Other 4

3

9

3 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Non-vehicle receivables (49)

(34)

(383)

(234) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3

7

(95)

(80) Operating lease right-of-use assets 88

123

253

202 Non-vehicle accounts payable 21

25

27

(7) Accrued liabilities (65)

(50)

3

183 Accrued taxes, net (11)

—

45

52 Operating lease liabilities (97)

(130)

(275)

(223) Self-insured liabilities 25

23

—

38 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 851

932

1,910

2,261 Cash flows from investing activities:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (1,769)

(1,764)

(8,312)

(7,853) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 1,412

1,583

4,178

4,470 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures (28)

(45)

(151)

(104) Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of 2

4

178

10 Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit —

—

—

19 Return of (investment in) equity investments —

—

(1)

(15) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (383)

(222)

(4,108)

(3,473) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 1,720

903

5,741

8,282 Repayments of vehicle debt (1,867)

(1,130)

(3,739)

(5,954) Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt 400

—

1,650

— Repayments of non-vehicle debt (754)

(4)

(1,513)

(14) Payment of financing costs (14)

(4)

(31)

(42) Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants —

—

—

3 Share repurchases (50)

(505)

(272)

(2,152) Other (3)

—

(3)

(4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (568)

(740)

1,833

119 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (10)

(25)

3

(50) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents during the period (110)

(55)

(362)

(1,143) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,166

1,563

1,418

2,651 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,056

$ 1,508

$ 1,056

$ 1,508

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In millions) Americas RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global Revenues $ 2,172

$ 531

$ —

$ 2,703

$ 2,042

$ 454

$ —

$ 2,496 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,241

258

—

1,499

1,077

206

(1)

1,282 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 414

87

—

501

252

42

—

294 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 27

3

3

33

29

3

4

36 Selling, general and administrative 114

40

55

209

85

53

108

246 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 132

30

—

162

31

(4)

—

27 Non-vehicle (4)

—

67

63

(23)

1

65

43 Total interest expense, net 128

30

67

225

8

(3)

65

70 Other (income) expense, net 1

—

4

5

(1)

4

(9)

(6) Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

(328)

(328)

—

—

(73)

(73) Total expenses 1,925

418

(199)

2,144

1,450

305

94

1,849 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 247

$ 113

$ 199

559

$ 592

$ 149

$ (94)

647 Income tax (provision) benefit











70













(70) Net income (loss)











$ 629













$ 577

Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In millions) Americas RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global Revenues $ 5,917

$ 1,270

$ —

$ 7,187

$ 5,573

$ 1,077

$ —

$ 6,650 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 3,419

651

(3)

4,067

2,982

554

(2)

3,534 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 1,035

176

—

1,211

220

121

—

341 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 82

8

10

100

85

10

10

105 Selling, general and administrative 367

122

226

715

270

142

326

738 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 338

67

—

405

68

9

—

77 Non-vehicle (26)

(7)

203

170

(44)

1

166

123 Total interest expense, net 312

60

203

575

24

10

166

200 Other (income) expense, net —

2

10

12

(3)

(3)

—

(6) (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets (162)

—

—

(162)

—

—

—

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

(110)

(110)

—

—

(584)

(584) Total expenses 5,053

1,019

336

6,408

3,578

834

(84)

4,328 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 864

$ 251

$ (336)

779

$ 1,995

$ 243

$ 84

2,322 Income tax (provision) benefit











185













(379) Net income (loss)











$ 964













$ 1,943

Supplemental Schedule II HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss)(a) $ 629

$ 577

$ 964

$ 1,943 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (70)

70

(185)

379 Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l) 16

13

45

39 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 2

8

10

29 Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d) —

1

1

2 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 1

(55)

107

(120) (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) —

—

(162)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (328)

(73)

(110)

(584) Other items(g)(m) 20

6

24

89 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h) 270

547

694

1,777 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i) (40)

(137)

(104)

(444) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 230

$ 410

$ 590

$ 1,333 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 327

379

332

421 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j) $ 0.70

$ 1.08

$ 1.78

$ 3.16 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) $ 629

$ 577

$ 964

$ 1,943 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (70)

70

(185)

379 Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(k) 33

36

100

105 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 63

43

170

123 Vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l) 11

9

31

25 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 2

8

10

29 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 1

(55)

107

(120) (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) —

—

(162)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (328)

(73)

(110)

(584) Other items(g)(n) 18

3

18

96 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 359

$ 618

$ 943

$ 1,996 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin 13 %

25 %

13 %

30 %





(a) Net income (loss) margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23% and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 13% and 29%, respectively. (b) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (c) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. Charges incurred in International RAC, Corporate and Americas RAC for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $5 million, $3 million and $2 million. For 2022, charges incurred related primarily to International RAC. (d) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (e) Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments, primarily associated with Americas RAC. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in Americas RAC during the first quarter of 2023. (f) Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023 in Americas RAC. (g) Represents miscellaneous items. For 2023, primarily includes certain IT related costs primarily in Corporate, charges for certain storm-related vehicle damages in Americas RAC and certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims, partially offset by a loss recovery settlement in Americas RAC. For 2022, primarily includes bankruptcy claims, certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims. (h) Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:

Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Direct vehicle and operating $ (17)

$ 1

$ —

$ (49) Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 3

—

5

— Selling, general and administrative 2

(13)

(25)

(63) Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (19)

42

(141)

93 Non-vehicle (8)

(5)

(25)

(21) Total interest expense, net (27)

37

(166)

72 Other income (expense), net —

2

(1)

1 Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets —

—

162

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants 328

73

110

584 Total adjustments $ 289

$ 100

$ 85

$ 545





(i) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 15% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 25% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The decrease in rate is primarily resulting from EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2023 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles. (j) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (k) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $27 million, $3 million and $3 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $29 million, $3 million, and $4 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $82 million, $8 million and $10 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $85 million, $10 million and $10 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate, respectively (l) Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $9 million and $2 million, respectively, and were $8 million and $1 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $26 million and $5 million, respectively, and were $17 million and $8 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (m) Also includes letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate. (n) In 2022, also includes an adjustment for certain non-cash stock-based compensation charges recorded in Corporate.

Supplemental Schedule III HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 851

$ 932

$ 1,910

$ 2,261 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net (606)

(366)

(1,490)

(511) Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments (30)

6

(10)

84 Adjusted operating cash flow 215

572

410

1,834 Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net (26)

(41)

27

(94) Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment 189

531

437

1,740 Net fleet growth after financing 124

(26)

(630)

(672) Adjusted free cash flow $ 313

$ 505

$ (193)

$ 1,068















CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:



Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (1,769)

$ (1,764)

$ (8,312)

$ (7,853) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 1,412

1,583

4,178

4,470 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net (357)

(181)

(4,134)

(3,383) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 606

366

1,490

511 Financing activity related to vehicles:













Borrowings 1,720

903

5,741

8,282 Payments (1,867)

(1,130)

(3,739)

(5,954) Restricted cash changes, vehicle 22

16

12

(128) Net financing activity related to vehicles (125)

(211)

2,014

2,200 Net fleet growth after financing $ 124

$ (26)

$ (630)

$ (672)

Supplemental Schedule IV HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET DEBT CALCULATION Unaudited



As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 (In millions) Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total Term loans $ —

$ 1,516

$ 1,516

$ —

$ 1,526

$ 1,526 First Lien RCF —

150

150

—

—

— Senior notes —

1,500

1,500

—

1,500

1,500 U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III) 10,785

—

10,785

9,406

—

9,406 International vehicle financing (Various) 2,105

—

2,105

1,466

—

1,466 Other debt 83

4

87

76

9

85 Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums (79)

(51)

(130)

(62)

(58)

(120) Debt as reported in the balance sheet 12,894

3,119

16,013

10,886

2,977

13,863 Add:





















Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums 79

51

130

62

58

120 Less:





















Cash and cash equivalents —

594

594

—

943

943 Restricted cash 168

—

168

180

—

180 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan —

245

245

—

245

245 Net Debt $ 12,805

$ 2,331

$ 15,136

$ 10,768

$ 1,847

$ 12,615























LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)



1,252









2,305



























Net Corporate Leverage



1.9x









0.8x









(a) Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is as follows:





LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA: Net income (loss) three months ended:

December 31, 2022 $ 116 March 31, 2023 196 June 30, 2023 139 September 30, 2023 629 LTM net income (loss) 1,080 Adjustments:

Income tax provision (benefit) (174) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization 137 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 216 Vehicle debt-related charges 41 Restructuring and restructuring related charge 26 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments 116 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets (162) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (230) Litigation settlements 168 Other items 34 LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 1,252

Supplemental Schedule V

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Global RAC



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/(Dec)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 2,703

$ 2,496





$ 7,187

$ 6,650



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (11)

9





(24)

(21)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,692

$ 2,505





$ 7,163

$ 6,629



Transaction Days (in thousands) 43,095

37,123





116,588

103,188



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 62.46

$ 67.48

-7 %

$ 61.44

$ 64.25

(4) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,692

$ 2,505





$ 7,163

$ 6,629



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 562,267

503,508





526,456

483,083



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,788

$ 4,975





$ 13,606

$ 13,723



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





9

9



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,596

$ 1,658

(4) %

$ 1,512

$ 1,525

(1) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 43,095

37,123





116,588

103,188



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 562,267

503,508





526,456

483,083



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





273

273



Available Car Days (in thousands) 51,744

46,339





143,823

131,955



Vehicle Utilization(b) 83 %

80 %





81 %

78 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 501

$ 294





$ 1,211

$ 341



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (2)

2





(3)

(1)



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 499

$ 296





$ 1,208

$ 340



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 590,489

532,740





552,098

509,086



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 845

$ 556





$ 2,188

$ 669



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





9

9



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 282

$ 185

52 %

$ 243

$ 74

NM



Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Americas RAC



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/(Dec)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 2,172

$ 2,042





$ 5,917

$ 5,573



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (1)

(6)





(3)

(12)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,171

$ 2,036





$ 5,914

$ 5,561



Transaction Days (in thousands) 34,278

29,653





94,626

84,392



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 63.33

$ 68.67

(8) %

$ 62.50

$ 65.89

(5) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,171

$ 2,036





$ 5,914

$ 5,561



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 442,353

397,488





422,595

390,071



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,908

$ 5,123





$ 13,995

$ 14,256



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





9

9



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,636

$ 1,708

(4) %

$ 1,555

$ 1,584

(2) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 34,278

29,653





94,626

84,392



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 442,353

397,488





422,595

390,071



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





273

273



Available Car Days (in thousands) 40,709

36,585





115,433

106,538



Vehicle Utilization(b) 84 %

81 %





82 %

79 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 414

$ 252





$ 1,035

$ 220



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 1

1





1

1



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 415

$ 253





$ 1,036

$ 221



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 467,916

425,596





446,101

415,110



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 886

$ 593





$ 2,323

$ 532



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





9

9



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 295

$ 198

49 %

$ 258

$ 59

NM



NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International RAC



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/(Dec)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 531

$ 454





$ 1,270

$ 1,077



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (10)

15





(21)

(8)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 521

$ 469





$ 1,249

$ 1,069



Transaction Days (in thousands) 8,817

7,470





21,962

18,796



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 59.09

$ 62.73

(6) %

$ 56.86

$ 56.85

— %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 521

$ 469





$ 1,249

$ 1,069



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 119,914

106,020





103,861

93,012



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,345

$ 4,420





$ 12,024

$ 11,489



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





9

9



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,448

$ 1,473

(2) %

$ 1,336

$ 1,277

5 %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 8,817

7,470





21,962

18,796



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 119,914

106,020





103,861

93,012



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





273

273



Available Car Days (in thousands) 11,035

9,754





28,389

25,417



Vehicle Utilization (b) 80 %

77 %





77 %

74 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 87

$ 42





$ 176

$ 121



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (3)

2





(4)

(2)



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 84

$ 44





$ 172

$ 119



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 122,572

107,144





105,997

93,976



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 688

$ 406





$ 1,621

$ 1,271



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





9

9



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 229

$ 135

69 %

$ 180

$ 141

28 %





(a) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Net Fleet Growth After Financing

U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.

Net Non-vehicle Debt

Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, Senior Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.

Net Vehicle Debt

Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.

Total Net Debt

Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.

Net Corporate Leverage

Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

KEY METRICS

Available Rental Car Days

Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.

