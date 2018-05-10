Hertz Sweeps 2018 FlyerTalk Awards

"We are thrilled and honored for Hertz Gold Plus Rewards to be recognized once again as the No. 1 car rental loyalty program worldwide by the FlyerTalk community," said Hertz Chief Marketing Officer Jodi Allen. "To ensure the program remains the best in the industry, we will continue delivering excellent service and adding meaningful benefits that make renting a car fast, smooth and enjoyable for our millions of valued Gold Plus Rewards members around the world."

Winners of the annual FlyerTalk Awards are determined by FlyerTalk , an online community of more than 700,000 frequent travelers. FlyerTalk members are dedicated to finding and sharing elite-level knowledge of airline, hotel and car rental affinity programs, voting once a year for the best ones within the Fly, Stay and Drive categories.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join and offers a fast and seamless rental experience. Members can quickly reserve a car on Hertz.com or the Hertz mobile app, skip the counter at the location and pick the vehicle they want to drive. With Hertz eReceipts, members can also drop off their car and go at many locations and instantly receive an email copy of their receipt. Additional benefits include:

Hertz Ultimate Choice ® : At participating locations, members can select the vehicle they want to drive from Hertz's best fleet ever which includes a diverse range of premium and luxury vehicles equipped with the latest technology features. Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members have access to exclusive Ultimate Choice areas that feature a wider selection of premium vehicles to choose from when they make a reservation for a midsize car or above. Ultimate Choice is available in more than 55 top U.S. airport Hertz locations with more planned to launch the service.

This year marks a significant milestone in Hertz's history as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary. Accolades such as the FlyerTalk Award and many others continue to underscore Hertz's longstanding commitment to frequent travelers and its legacy of delivering superior service. With more than 10,000 locations worldwide, and a large and diverse fleet of top-rated vehicles, Hertz can get travelers where they want to go in the car that's right for them.



The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com

