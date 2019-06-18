Hertz Unveils "Kollektion 7 - Made in Germany": A Celebration of Luxury German Marques, Engineering Expertise, and Service; in the Birthplace of the Car

Launching at Frankfurt Airport, the new "Kollektion 7 – Made in Germany" includes prestige vehicles from top German brands: BMW, Mercedes Benz and Porsche. The new country collection proposition, featuring luxurious Kollektion 7-branded lounges, is rolling out to six further locations across Germany, with Düsseldorf and Munich launching later in 2019.

"With the launch of our Kollektion 7 prestige offer we are meeting customer demand for an exceptional driving experience and exclusive service, combined in a stylish leisure offering," said Alida Scholtz, Managing Director of Hertz Germany. "Around the world, the 'Made in Germany' moniker is a hallmark of quality and engineering excellence. This new collection brings those values to life – allowing Hertz customers to experience premium automotive and high-end German brands in a unique, engaging, and entertaining way."

Kollektion 7 includes a choice of iconic German models, for a range of driving experiences: the luxury BMW M850i Cabriolet, BMW Z4, Mercedes-AMG GT and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door coupe, Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche Macan S, and Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid. All models will be available in the colours of the German flag: black, red and yellow.

Each of the seven locations will offer customers a unique, city-specific driving experience, giving visitors the opportunity to get to know the specific characteristics of different regions – and to discover what makes Germany so special, with unique insights from Hertz. Guests can also start sampling the local gastronomic treats as soon as they enter their chosen vehicle, thanks to a gift basket which provides a sample of local fare.

The two BMW convertibles – the BMW M850i Cabriolet and the BMW Z4 – offer a choice of options for the summer. The models combine sportiness with progressive design and exceptional comfort. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and performance of 258 hp on the Z4, and 530 hp in the 8-cylinder twin-turbo BMW M850i, both offer an outstanding driving experience.

Currently available exclusively from Hertz, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been used as a safety car in Formula 1 since 2015. With a top speed of 304 km / h, the Mercedes-AMG GT combines sports car heritage with practicality. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door coupé is a top-of-the-range four-door model, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds.

There are three models from Porsche in the Kollektion 7. The Porsche 718 Boxster combines the spirit of the legendary Boxster series with striking design and, for the first time, a turbocharged 4-cylinder Boxer engine. The compact SUV Porsche Macan S blends sportiness, design and practicality with impressive efficiency – an ideal choice for family outings. The Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, meanwhile, demonstrates that top performance is also sustainable. With the electric sedan, drivers can cover 50 kilometres purely on electric power – and with the additional petrol engine, the Porsche offers 462 hp.

A themed Kollektion 7 lounge, featuring a dedicated logo in black, red and yellow, enables customers to relax in comfort ahead of their journey. Kollektion 7 customers benefit from comprehensive additional benefits such as a concierge service that accompanies customers to the Kollektion 7 pick-up areas and introduces them to the highlights of the vehicles. as well as a pick-up and preferred return service, for an accelerated rental experience.

Kollektion 7: Made in Germany is the latest example of Hertz's commitment to meet every customer's need including offering the best premium fleet options and luxury, tailored experiences across its markets. The Hertz premium fleet offer is supported by the current international marketing campaign; "Cars so great you'll never want to get out".

Earlier this year Hertz launched its British Collection in the UK – a premium customer service rental offer, featuring a suite of Best-of-British services and products, with models including the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F Pace, E Pace, XE and XF.

More recently, Hertz expanded its Selezione Italia offer to include the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the most powerful production Alfa ever built.

Terms and conditions apply. For bookings and further information please visit www.hertz.com

*Customers choosing Kollektion 7: Made in Germany benefit from 7 high-end customer service benefits:

A make-and-model guarantee – meaning that the car booked is the one they drive away with Pre-pick up courtesy call Expedited rental experience (and lounge) Gate pick-up and escort to Kollektion 7 pick up area Dedicated staff to introduce you to highlights of the car 7 inspirational driving itineraries, showcasing the best of Germany Expedited return service and post-rental follow up

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com .

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

