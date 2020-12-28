Heru, Inc., A 3 Seasons Capital, LLC Portfolio Medical Technology Company, Receives Class 1 Listing With the FDA for Developing a Next-Generation, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Platform for Vision Diagnostics and Augmentation

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heru, Inc., a 3 Seasons Capital, LLC portfolio medical technology company, has received Class 1 listing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration for developing a next-generation, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for vision diagnostics and augmentation. Heru is the first diagnostic application for visual field exams.

Under the direction of a physician, patients easily and quickly take Heru's AI-powered visual field test — using cloud-based, augmented/virtual reality — with a wearable device. Their physicians can then immediately access the results. www.seeheru.com

According to JAMA Ophthalmology, more than 50 million patients in the U.S. and 450 million worldwide experience visual field defects and strabismus from glaucoma, stroke(s), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetes and retinitis pigmentosa. Heru's convenient, accurate and validated AI software platform is ideally positioned to enable exponential access and scale for critical eye health diagnostics, screening, and visual augmentation for these patients.

Heru's AI platform was developed by the leading minds in ophthalmology from the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, a University of Miami Hospital and Clinics facility — ranked number one in ophthalmology and recognized as a global leader in vision research, medical education, and patient care — to alleviate significant bottlenecks and gaps in current patient care. Most importantly, the platform provides cost-effective scale to reach every patient in need of care.

"Gone are the days where large and cumbersome devices occupy exam rooms and medical-grade furniture," said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., Professor and Chairman of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. "Heru's modern approach to diagnostics enables eye care professionals to deploy light-weight cloud technology both virtually and in person, saving time and space while maintaining the clinical standard of care," added Dr. Alfonso.

With initial funding by 3 Seasons Capital, LLC, Heru was founded in 2018 and is led by Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, FRCS, PhD., an expert in vision diagnostics and augmentation. He is an Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and Director of the AI and Computer Augmented Vision Lab.

About 3 Seasons Capital LLC

3 Seasons Capital LLC is an early-stage venture capital company led by Fred Drasner, Chairman. Three Seasons Capital LLC has investments in the Companies described below. Mr. Drasner serves as a Board member or Managing Member of each Company.

Heru, Inc, a development company in ophthalmology, with patented technology in Autonomous Diagnostics and Augmented Reality Eyewear powered by patented AI software that restores sight to individuals with diseases of the eye. www.seeheru.com

Resolve Ophthalmics LLC, a development company in ophthalmology, with patented diagnostic software for the diseases of the anterior segment of the eye and a new device for optical coherence tomography (OCT);

Cosmeceutical Technologies, LLC, a company with patented consumer products in the nail health and skincare fields. www.doctorsklineandgreen.com

Vetceuticals LLC, a development company in the animal health field www.thevetstore.com

Triggermaster, LLC, a company holding patented sensor technology for training in firearms proficiency for police and military and consumers. www.thetriggermaster.com

Three Seasons Healthcare LLC, a company providing personal protective equipment and sanitizer products in the consumer and commercial markets. www.3shc.com

