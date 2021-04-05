Hervé Appoints Ryan Hunter as Chief Strategy Officer

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hervé Edibles , maker of luxury French-inspired and cannabis-infused desserts, announced today that Ryan Hunter will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer. As part of the role, Ryan will develop strategic corporate and business relationships in new markets.

With more than 25 years of experience and almost a decade in the cannabis industry, Ryan will provide long-term value to the foundation of Hervé as the company continues to grow. As Hervé expands into new markets with its award winning Hervé Les Macarons and Le Mirage sublingual products, Ryan will lead go-to-market strategies in addition to product licensing and distribution initiatives. He has a proven track record of sourcing and developing national licensed distribution relationships, successfully launching products and implementing financial and operational strategies.

"I am thrilled to have Ryan join the Hervé team," said Sebastien Centner, Founder and President of Hervé. "He brings a wealth of experience in the cannabis space which will be crucial as we launch Hervé in new states and expand our product portfolio. Having an industry heavyweight like Ryan join Hervé further validates the existence and potential of the very lucrative luxury cannabis category."

Ryan most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Willie's Reserve, a line of cannabis products by music legend and long-time cannabis advocate Willie Nelson. There, he spearheaded the launch of Willie's Reserve in Ohio, which sold out its entire inventory within two hours and generated more than $300K in wholesale distribution, and Willie's Remedy brand, a line of hemp-infused beverages and tinctures. Responsible for more than $15 million in annual licensed distribution, Ryan initiated distribution in California, Maryland, Ohio, and Arizona, and rebuilt relationships in Oregon and Nevada. Ryan has also held executive roles at Mocavo, Inc., Natural Extractions Systems, and JJF Holdings.

"In one bite, Hervé defines luxury. I am absolutely thrilled to join this team of culinary and cannabis experts to bring Hervé to consumers with a passion for quality," offers Ryan. "Over the past few years, I have observed how cannabis consumers are becoming more educated and are demanding products that live up to their promise. Sophisticated cannabis consumers require flavorful, wholesome, low-calorie ways to interact with cannabis, and they're not willing to sacrifice taste or experience. Hervé is poised to expand into new markets at the perfect point in time as consumers are ready to indulge now more than ever."

About Hervé

Founded in the classic art of patisserie creation, Hervé – led by two French men Sébastien et Frédéric – produces exquisite desserts, macarons, candies and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts for the discerning cannabis consumer.

