Hervé Appoints Two Marketing Executives Ahead of California Expansion

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hervé, maker of luxury French-inspired and cannabis-infused desserts, today announced the appointment of two experienced marketing executives to lead and enhance the company's brand promotion strategy as part of its expansion plan. Former Head of Marketing at Canndescent, Cheyne Nadeau, joins the Hervé team as Vice President of Marketing and former Marketing Manager at PLUS Products, Emily Ryan, joins the team as Head of Trade Marketing. The appointments follow the recent close of Hervé's oversubscribed $3M Series A raise that will be used to accelerate growth and support expansion opportunities.

Nadeau and Ryan's collective cannabis marketing experience will allow Hervé to optimize its growth potential via strategic multi-channel marketing and third-party alliances. With track records of successfully developing and executing go-to-market strategies for some of the industry's largest cannabis brands, Nadeau and Ryan will spearhead marketing initiatives as Hervé looks to enter California and introduce new products to market by year-end.

"We are thrilled to add Cheyne and Emily to the Hervé team at this exciting time of growth," commented Sebastien Centner, Founder and President of Hervé. "They both bring extensive experience in growing brands within the cannabis industry, Cheyne from his time with Canndescent and ALT and Emily from her time at PLUS. Their expertise is key to introducing new customers to the Hervé brand and will help us realize our goal of building the first true luxury cannabis company grounded in an authentic desire to elevate the consumer experience."

Nadeau is a seasoned global marketing executive with more than 16 years of experience creating and implementing multi-channel marketing campaigns across the cannabis, entertainment, fashion, sports and beverage industries. Most recently, Nadeau served as Director of Marketing for cannabis brand ALT, where he oversaw ALT's go-to-market strategy and launch. Prior to ALT, Nadeau was Head of Marketing at Canndescent, the top premium cannabis brand in California, in charge of launching Canndescent's sister brand, goodbrands, in California. Nadeau spent seven years as Culture Marketing Manager for Red Bull North America, responsible for cross-platform marketing that encompassed culture, brand, sports, on-premise and sales and for executing special events programs at high profile events. Nadeau will use his robust marketing expertise and vast industry network to accelerate Hervé's growth and capitalize on the growing interest for Hervé products in California and its existing market of Nevada.

"We are seeing strong consumer demand for premium cannabis products across the country and I believe Hervé has some of the best luxury cannabis products on the market able to meet this heightened demand," said Cheyne Nadeau. "I look forward to helping Hervé expand its reach into new markets while using my production and multi-channel marketing expertise to raise national brand awareness and attract new customers."

"I'm excited to join Hervé during a time when the brand is experiencing tremendous momentum," said Emily Ryan. "I'm extremely impressed with the quality and sophistication of their products as well as their branding finesse. I look forward to helping them further cement Hervé's standing as a leader in the luxury cannabis edibles space."

Emily Ryan joins Hervé with extensive national sales and marketing experience in both the cannabis and adult beverages industries. As Head of Trade Marketing, Ryan will oversee the Nevada market, where Hervé products continue to capture more market share as tourism returns, and support sales and marketing initiatives in Hervé's emerging markets. Previously, Ryan was the Marketing Manager at PLUS Products, where she spearheaded the brand's sales, marketing and promotional campaigns ahead of its Nevada launch. She has nearly 10 years of experience managing national marketing and sales campaigns for alcohol brands including Gallo Spirits, Stolichnaya, Heaven Hill Distilleries and Craft Brewers Alliance.

About Hervé

Founded in the classic art of patisserie creation, Hervé – launched by two French men - Sébastien and Frédéric – produces exquisite macarons, candies, desserts, and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavors. Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts for the discerning cannabis consumer. For more info, please visit https://hervedibles.com/ .

Media Contact

Renee Cotsis

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hervé

Related Links

https://hervedibles.com/

