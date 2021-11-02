Hervé Expands Into California for the First Time with the Launch of its Signature Macarons

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hervé , maker of luxury French–inspired and cannabis-infused desserts, today announced the launch of their signature macarons in California, the world's largest cannabis market. The announcement marks Hervé's first expansion outside of Nevada. Since launching in Nevada in February 2020, Hervé has created a novel category of edibles for the discerning cannabis consumer. Hervé's macarons have outsold all premium edibles in the market and due to the quality, have commanded retail prices on average two-to-three times higher than competing products.

California launch flavors include raspberry, chocolate, salted caramel and celebration birthday cake. The macarons will be sold in a box containing three macarons with each macaron containing 10 mg of premium THC cannabis distillate, with a total of 30 mg per box. MSRP will be $20 per box, plus applicable taxes. Consumers can purchase all four flavors of macarons at select retailers, including Atrium and Medicine Woman in LA, California Street Cannabis in San Francisco, One Plant in Goleta and Antioch and Planet 13 in Santa Ana, with more than 60 additional California dispensaries coming online in the coming months.

Hervé macarons will also be available for delivery direct to home throughout California at shop.herve.fr beginning October 21st.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch in California and are thrilled with consumer demand even ahead of our official product launch," said Cheyne Nadeau, Vice President of Marketing of Hervé. "We always felt that California represented exactly the type of knowledgeable consumer that would appreciate the care and quality that go into our Hervé products, and we are thrilled with all the excitement around our launch.

Edibles have been increasing in popularity in California, with sales growing over 5% in Q1 of 2021 from Q4 of 2020 and growing over 20% in Q1 of 2021 year over year. California also has the second largest edibles market share after Michigan.

In addition to their signature Macarons, Hervé plans to launch Le Mirage, a line of sublingual cannabis hard candies that come in a unique state-of-the-art refillable storage and dispensing system, in California later this year.

Founded in the classic art of patisserie creation, Hervé produces exquisite desserts, macarons, and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts for the discerning cannabis consumer. Customers in California can purchase Hervé's macarons online at shop.herve.fr .

Hervé Edibles – Taking cannabis to the next level.

