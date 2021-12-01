Hervé Introduces its Line of Sublingual Hard Candy, Le Mirage, in California After Successful Launch of Award-Winning Macarons

Le Mirage is a discrete, refillable, doseable and child-resistant cannabis hard candy dispensing mechanism that is protected by USDA patented and proprietary technology. Le Mirage is sublingual resulting in earlier onset and features the use of Live Resin cannabis extract that retains more of the attributes of the original terpenes from the original plant but without any harsh plant flavor thanks to Hervé's unique formulations. Le Mirage is gluten-free and vegan, relying entirely on a plant-based natural sweetener that boasts a glycemic index of less than 2%, resulting in a product that is virtually sugar-free and less than 2 calories per serving. Most gummies and candies on the market that contain between 25% and 85% processed sugar have calorie counts 5 to 20 times higher. As a sublingual product Hervé Le Mirage hard candies also offer faster onset as compared with traditional edibles.

Unlike gummies, chocolates and other hard candies, Hervé's Le Mirage hard candies don't melt or get sticky making them ideal to carry discreetly in your pocket. Le Mirage will be sold in a 4 pack of inserts with a MSRP of $20-$22 for 100mg making them highly competitive with all other edible gummies and candies on the market that don't offer the vegan, gluten free, discreet and low-sugar attributes. Each 4 pack contains 4 inserts/sticks, each insert/stick contains 25 mg of THC (5 mg per piece/dose, 5 doses per insert/stick. Each Le Mirage 4 pack also comes bundled with a complimentary Le Mirage patented refillable dispenser to discreetly store and dose your edibles in 5 mg increments.

Le Mirage will be available online at shop.herve.fr beginning mid-December 2021 and at dispensaries across California where Hervé products are sold in early January 2022.

"The response we have received to our Hervé macarons launching in California has been overwhelmingly positive as consumers in this state appreciate the quality and artisan touches that go into making our products by hand" offers Cheyne Nadeau VP of Marketing Hervé Edibles. "Only two months after our macarons arrived we are thrilled to bring our Mirage hard candies to market in a form factor that is convenient, discreet and safe to carry and consume. In addition to being delicious, our Mirage hard candies check all the boxes that California cannabis consumers are looking for in products these days; gluten free, vegan, low sugar, low calorie, faster onset, solventless live resin active ingredients."

To support the launch, Hervé will be featuring Le Mirage at Hall of Flowers in Palm Springs on December 8th and 9th. Consumers will be able to try non-infused samples of Hervé's luxury macarons and hard candies. The macarons were a hit at Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa where customers lined up all day to try the samples. Attendees at Palm Springs can also look forward to custom engraving their macarons at Hervé's booth #B121.

About Hervé

Founded in the classic art of patisserie creation, Hervé produces exquisite desserts, macarons, and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts for the discerning cannabis consumer. Customers in California can purchase Hervé's macarons online at shop.herve.fr .

Hervé Edibles – Taking cannabis to the next level.

