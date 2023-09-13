HERVOLUTION Therapeutics appoints Moderna Co-Founder and MIT Professor Robert S. Langer as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board

Prof Langer is a world-renowned scientist and entrepreneur who was a driving force behind Moderna's mRNA nanoparticle Covid vaccine

Prof Langer has joined HERVOLUTION to develop HERVs that are a novel untapped target in oncology and senescence related diseases

Prof Langer's scientific knowledge and entrepreneurial expertise will help expedite HERVOLUTION's lead candidate into clinical development

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVOLUTION Therapeutics (HERVOLUTION) (formerly InProTher ApS), an early-stage biotechnology company developing effective cancer immunotherapies targeting Human Endogenous Retroviruses (HERVs), today announces the appointment of Professor Robert S. Langer, Sc D., as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

A pioneer in drug delivery and tissue engineering, Prof Langer is widely regarded for his decades of accomplishments and contributions to medicine and biotechnology. Drug development technologies that Prof Langer helped pioneer have laid the foundations for transformative medicines including the cancer drug bevacizumab (Avastin) and Moderna's mRNA Covid vaccine.

HERVs are well recognized as tumour specific antigens, but until now, have been undruggable. HERVOLUTION has overcome this challenge and developed a powerful technology that can stimulate both arms of the immune system, the humoral and cellular response, against this rogue antigen class.

Professor Robert S. Langer, newly appointed Chair of HERVOLUTION's Scientific Advisory Board, commented: "Oncology needs a paradigm shift. Upon review of HERVOLUTION's data, I found the approach radically different to others; innovative with a compelling mechanism of action. The Company's platform involves an advanced immunogen design, delivered through the optimal modalities. I strongly believe that the Company's technology will be a game changer, and I look forward to working with HERVOLUTION for cancer treatment and beyond."

Dr Peter Holst, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of HERVOLUTION, said: "We are honoured to welcome Professor Langer as Chair of HERVOLUTION's Scientific Advisory Board. His work in drug delivery systems and RNA technologies has laid the foundation for an entire industry. Professor Langer's expertise and track record of success will be invaluable as we accelerate the development of our lead candidate, a first-in-class immunotherapy against solid tumours into clinical development."

Jordi Naval, Chief Executive Officer of HERVOLUTION, added: "We believe there is an untapped universe of opportunities in the HERV space. HERVs are ancient remnants of viral infections and constitute 8% of our DNA. They are silent in normal tissues but become overexpressed in tumour cells. Beyond cancer, HERV expression is connected to senescence and other ageing processes. Professor Langer's expertise and guidance will further allow us to explore the full potential of the HERV universe and expand our leadership position in the field. Our recent rebrand to HERVOLUTION Therapeutics reflects this vision."

Prof Langer is the co-founder of Moderna Therapeutics and Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Prof Langer has authored more than 1,500 scientific papers and has over 1,400 issued and pending patents worldwide. Prof Langer's patents have been licensed or sublicensed to over 400 pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

He has received over 220 major awards and is one of three living individuals to have received both the United States National Medal of Science (2006) and the United States National Medal of Technology and Innovation (2011). He also received the 2002 Charles Stark Draper Prize, considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for engineers. Prof Langer is the youngest person to be elected to all three American science academies: the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine. He is considered to be the founder of tissue engineering in regenerative medicine leading to many advancements in the creation of blood vessels and vascularised engineered muscle tissue.

HERVOLUTION is the new name for InProTher, which was incubated at the BioInnovation Institute (BII) and seeded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. In May 2023, the Company announced that it had raised €6 million in seed funding from private investors to date, to advance its lead drug candidate, IPT001.

About HERVOLUTION Therapeutics

HERVOLUTION Therapeutics (formerly InProTher Aps) is a biotechnology company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The vision of HERVOLUTION is to lead the development of novel immunotherapies that target the Human Endogenous Retroviruses (HERVs) as tumour and senescence-specific antigens. HERVOLUTION will solve bottlenecks and unleash the full potential of immuno-oncology.

To date, HERVOLUTION has put in place a world-class scientific team and created an emerging product development pipeline, including a leading programme targeted to enter clinic in 2024.

Initial investors in HERVOLUTION include the BioInnovation Institute (Novo Nordisk Foundation), Vaekstfonden (Denmark), the European Innovation Council Fund, and expert Business Angels.

For more information, please visit: Hervolutiontx.com

SOURCE HERVOLUTION Therapeutics