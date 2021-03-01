Herzing University Adding Nurse Practitioner Concentration

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and a nationally recognized online division, today announced the start of a new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) concentration in Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGPCNP).

Enrollment is open now and students can begin classes as early as May 10, 2021.

The online program provides the educational foundation for registered nurses (RNs) to become nurse practitioners providing primary care for adult populations. This is especially important in the coming years, as 1 in every 5 U.S. residents will be at retirement age by 2030. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 52% growth rate for employment of all nurse practitioners from 2019 through 2029.

"This new MSN concentration is an important addition to our curriculum because nurse practitioners are taking on greater responsibilities to help offset the need for primary care physicians," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, online graduate department chair at Herzing University. "This online program and our tailored pathways are efficient ways for working nurses to reach the next level of their career."

The standard AGPCNP program, which typically takes about 20 months to complete, is available to RNs who hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. There are two additional pathway options:

The "Accelerated RN to MSN-AGPCNP" pathway is for registered nurses who hold an associate degree and don't wish to earn their BSN. The program can be completed in as few as 24 months and is an ideal option for people looking to advance their careers quickly.

The "RN to BSN to MSN-AGPCNP" pathway is designed to help students earn both their BSN and MSN degrees. It typically takes 32 months to complete.

Coursework for Herzing's AGPCNP program is completed online, excluding the required clinicals. Herzing has a team of clinical coordinators dedicated to helping students secure their clinical as part of the school's Clinical Placement Pledge.

The program prepares students to sit for the Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (A-GNP) certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and the Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification (AGPCNP-BC) from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The university also offers several other MSN concentrations, including Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, in addition to post-graduate certificate, undergraduate and diploma programs.

The master's degree program in nursing at Herzing University - Madison is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Herzing University is approved to offer programs in an online learning modality through association with the main campus in Madison, Wisconsin.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

