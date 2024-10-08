Herzing University Awarded $2.7 Million U.S. Department of Education Grant to Enhance Support for Hispanic Students

Federal Title V grant will expand services for Hispanic and underserved students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Herzing's Kenosha campus

KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and a robust online division, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $2.7 million grant* by the U.S. Department of Education as part of the highly competitive Title V Developing Hispanic Institutions Grant Program. The five-year grant will enable the Kenosha campus to strengthen its services for Hispanic students and enhance overall student success through targeted initiatives designed to provide financial, social, and academic support.

This funding is a recognition of Herzing's commitment to serving a diverse student body, with a focus on addressing the needs of Hispanic and other underserved populations. As a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), with over 30% of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students identifying as Hispanic, the Kenosha campus can now significantly expand its support services and improve outcomes for Hispanic and low-income students.

"This grant will enable us to make a meaningful impact on the success of our Hispanic students by addressing key challenges they face," said Pamela Fable, Director of Campus Operations at Herzing's Kenosha campus and Project Director for the grant. "We are committed to ensuring that all students have access to the resources and support they need to thrive, both academically and personally."

Over the next five years, the Title V Grant will support initiatives aligned with Herzing's strategic goals, including:

Reducing financial barriers to enrollment in the BSN program by increasing financial literacy, scholarship opportunities, and support for navigating financial aid.





Enhancing non-academic social support through expanded mental health services, peer mentoring, and the development of an academic center aimed at fostering a sense of belonging for all students.





Improving academic and post-graduation success by offering academic coaching, ESL tutoring, and targeted NCLEX® preparation to support students on their journey to becoming licensed nurses.

"This grant reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all students can achieve their full potential," said Dr. Jeff Hill, Regional Vice President of Operations for Herzing University. "It is an investment not only in our students but also in the Kenosha community as we work to empower future leaders in healthcare."

As part of its efforts, Herzing will seek opportunities to strengthen partnerships with local organizations, businesses, and nonprofits to better serve the Hispanic population and create pathways for success in healthcare careers.

While the immediate focus of the grant is on supporting Hispanic students in the BSN program at the Kenosha campus, the long-term vision is to leverage the lessons learned to develop best practices that can be shared across Herzing's 11 ground campuses located nationwide. The impact of this grant is expected to extend well beyond the initial grant period, contributing to the ongoing development of services that will continue to benefit students. Plans are already in place to explore ways in which similar services could be expanded to other Herzing campuses, furthering the institution's mission of providing comprehensive support to its diverse student body.

For further details on Herzing's planned next steps to support its Hispanic student population, please contact Pamela Fable at [email protected].

*DISCLAIMER: The HU Title V grant is a $3,165,941 grant, with $2,788,287 (88%) supported by federal funds and $377,654 (12%) supported by non-federal funds.

