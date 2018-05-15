Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program

The 12-month program was approved by the Wisconsin Board of Nursing this month and will prepare students for the National Council Licensing Examination for Practical Nurses exam (NCLEX-PN). Students will receive classroom instruction from experienced and supportive nursing leaders and will participate in hands-on learning in Herzing's nursing simulation lab and through required clinical experiences.

"There's an ongoing demand for nurses at every level," said Herzing-Brookfield Campus President Jarvis Racine. "Local healthcare employers continue to ask for help filling LPN, RN and nurse practitioner positions, among others. We're excited to provide another career-focused program in an in-demand field for Southeastern Wisconsin."

The Wisconsin Center for Nursing projects that the state could be short 20,000 nurses by 2035. Nationwide, employment for LPNs is expected to increase by as much as 12 percent through 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Herzing's practical nursing curriculum is designed so that students who wish to advance their nursing education could enroll directly into the university's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. They can choose between several flexible learning options, including an accelerated BSN program and an LPN to BSN pathway. Students could transfer up to 24 credits from the practical nursing diploma to other Herzing nursing programs.

The school also offers a variety of other nursing and healthcare specialties, including an online Master of Science in Nursing degree. Additionally, nurses can gain post-graduate training through Herzing's Post-Master's Nursing Educator Certificate or Post-Master's Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate, both designed to help MSN-trained nurses efficiently obtain the certification needed to take on new roles.

The Brookfield campus is at 555 South Executive Drive. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 262-457-7624.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

