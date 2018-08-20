Herzing University Donates School Supplies at Back-to-School Parties Nationwide

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Herzing University provided thousands of backpacks full of school supplies to help prepare children for the upcoming school year.

Throughout July and August, Herzing campuses worked in partnership with local chapters of the Boys and Girls Clubs to distribute 5,000 backpacks. The backpacks and supplies were provided to children at events in Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Alabama and Louisiana. Some campuses also hosted back-to-school parties and open house events for local families.

"We believe in the Boys & Girls Clubs and the services they provide to youth near our campus communities. Like the Boys & Girls Clubs, we're committed to changing lives by helping people reach their full potential," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "Helping a parent cover basic school supplies lifts a financial burden off their shoulders. Our campus staff and students have come to look forward to this annual event and strive to make the experience fun for the kids."

Events included:

Orlando, Fla. , July 20 : The Herzing-Orlando campus worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida to give away 500 backpacks to club members.

, : The Herzing-Orlando campus worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs of to give away 500 backpacks to club members. New Orleans , July 25 : Herzing-New Orleans celebrated back to school with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana , giving away treats and backpacks.

, : Herzing-New Orleans celebrated back to school with the Boys & Girls Clubs of , giving away treats and backpacks. Brookfield, Wisc ., Aug. 7 : Herzing-Brookfield helped celebrate back to school at the Don & Sallie Davis Branch Boys & Girls Club in Milwaukee . They provided 500 backpacks and Herzing nursing students offered free blood pressure screenings to family members.

., : Herzing-Brookfield helped celebrate back to school at the Don & & Girls Club in . They provided 500 backpacks and Herzing nursing students offered free blood pressure screenings to family members. Minneapolis , Aug. 7 : Herzing-Minneapolis participated in the National Night Out event at the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club, which featured performances by the club members.

, : Herzing-Minneapolis participated in the National Night Out event at the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club, which featured performances by the club members. Akron, Ohio , Aug. 9 : Herzing-Akron took part in a tour of three local Boys and Girls clubs, including the LeBron James Clubhouse, during which backpacks were given away. The day ended with an open house at the university campus featuring free haircuts for kids and emergency vehicles to explore.

, : Herzing-Akron took part in a tour of three local Boys and Girls clubs, including the LeBron James Clubhouse, during which backpacks were given away. The day ended with an open house at the university campus featuring free haircuts for kids and emergency vehicles to explore. Kenosha, Wisc ., Aug. 16 : Herzing-Kenosha welcomed local boys and girls club members to an on-campus party with a dunk tank, bounce house, face painting, games, snacks and backpacks with school supplies.

Herzing University – founded by former Club member Henry Herzing – has been closely involved with Boys & Girls Clubs for many years. In 2012, Renee Herzing began serving on the Greater Milwaukee Clubs' board of trustees.

Many of the campuses work closely with their local Club chapters throughout the year and often award scholarships to select members, staff and volunteers.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.









Contact:



Candice Hudson



Public Relations



CBD Marketing



312-661-1050



chudson@cbdmarketing.com

SOURCE Herzing University

