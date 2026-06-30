Herzing University Launches New and Redesigned Programs Across Healthcare, Business and Public Service

New degrees, dual-degree options and program redesigns expand access to in-demand careers — from certificate through doctorate

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced a sweeping wave of new and redesigned programs spanning healthcare, business, behavioral health and public service. The expansion adds new credential levels, flexible formats and multiple entry points so more students can find a pathway that fits their goals and schedule.

Beginning this spring and continuing through fall 2026, Herzing is rolling out 10 program launches and expansions across six disciplines. Additions range from undergraduate to doctoral degrees, including Herzing's newest dual master's degree program.

"For more than 60 years, Herzing University has stood beside students at every step of their journey," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "This expansion means more people in more fields can access the kind of career-focused, practical education that Herzing is known for, and that communities and employers are counting on."

Why these programs are built differently:

AI literacy and applied AI tools are embedded across the curriculum

Hybrid and fully online formats increase program accessibility

Dual-degree and stackable designs reduce total time and cost for students who are looking to earn more than one credential

Programs are built for working adults — with schedules, formats and entry points designed around real life

New and redesigned programs include:

Hybrid Surgical Technology (New Orleans Campus): The Associate of Science in Surgical Technology allows direct entry for students new to healthcare, preparing graduates for the Certified Surgical Technologist exam.

Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Finance (Online): Two new online finance degrees offer career-focused training in corporate finance, investment analysis, fintech and risk management. The BS can be completed in 36 months; the MS in 12 months. Coursework is AI-infused and aligned with certifications, including the Chartered Financial Analyst, Certified Financial Planner and Certified Treasury Professional.

Post Master's Certificate in Holistic Integrative Health (Online): This six-month, 16-credit certificate prepares advanced practice nurses to integrate holistic, whole-person care into clinical practice, education and leadership. Coursework covers mind-body science, nutrition, plant-based medicine and trauma-responsive care.

Criminal Justice Program Redesign (Online): Designed to go beyond traditional law enforcement training, the revamped curriculum explores the causes of criminal behavior and incorporates restorative justice, predictive policing technology and AI-driven crime prevention strategies.

Legal Studies Program Redesign (Online): Enhanced content with a focus on substantive law, legal research and writing, compliance and AI-enabled legal technology. The BS includes 70 credits of legal courses and prepares graduates for NALA certification or law school.

Dual MSN-NLA/MBA (Online): Herzing's first dual master's degree allows registered nurses to earn both an MSN in Nursing Leadership & Administration and an MBA in 24 months. Overlapping coursework reduces total cost and time. The MSN-NLA is CCNE-accredited; the MBA is IACBE-accredited.

Doctor of Behavioral Health (Online): This 54-credit, 18-month doctoral program offers two specializations: Clinical and Management tracks. The Clinical track focuses on integrated behavioral and physical healthcare; the Management track prepares leaders to design and sustain behavioral health organizations.

Radiologic Technology (Clarksville Campus): Herzing is expanding its Radiologic Technology program to Clarksville, Tennessee, giving students in the greater Clarksville area access to the Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology (AS) through a hybrid format combining online general education coursework with on-campus labs and clinical rotations at Clarksville-area facilities.

"These programs came from listening to employers, healthcare partners and students who told us where the gaps are," said Kitty Kautzer, Chief Academic Officer at Herzing University. "We didn't just add programs to a catalog. We built pathways that meet students and employers exactly where they are right now."

For detailed information about each program, visit herzing.edu.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The university offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more at www.herzing.edu.

SOURCE Herzing University