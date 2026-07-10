Herzing University Earns ACEN Accreditation for Nursing Programs in Nashville and Clarksville

Peer-reviewed recognition affirms nursing education quality for students and healthcare employers across Middle Tennessee

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced that its Nashville and Clarksville locations have earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for their Associate Degree in Nursing (ASN) and Diploma in Practical Nursing (PN) programs.

The recognition affirms these programs meet ACEN's standards for administrative capacity and resources, curriculum quality, faculty expertise and student outcomes. ACEN uses the same peer-review process to evaluate more than 1,400 nursing programs nationwide.

The accreditation lands as healthcare systems in and around Nashville and Clarksville continue to face sustained demand for qualified nursing staff. Herzing's ACEN-accredited pipeline gives regional employers a steady, standards-verified source of new nurses trained close to home.

"Nashville and Clarksville need nurses who are ready to work from day one," said Laurna Taylor, director of campus operations. "This accreditation affirms for prospective nurses that their education meets the same rigorous, national standard employers and licensing boards expect, and it tells our healthcare partners they can count on Herzing graduates to deliver."

For students, the accreditation carries practical weight. Many graduate nursing programs require a degree from an accredited program, federal financial aid eligibility can depend on it and transfer credit moves more easily between accredited programs.

In as few as 24 months, ASN graduates from the Nashville and Clarksville campuses are prepared to launch careers as registered nurses or can use the degree as a foundation for further training with RN-to-BSN bridge programs. The PN program is practice-focused and can be completed in as little as 12 months, putting graduates into Middle Tennessee's nursing workforce quickly.

For more information, visit herzing.edu.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 13 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The university offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business, public safety and more. Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs by US News and World Report since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more about Herzing and our accreditation and approvals at www.herzing.edu.

More on ACEN Accreditation

The associate nursing program and the practical nursing program at Herzing University at the Nashville Campus located in Nashville, Tennessee, and the off-campus instructional site located in Clarksville, TN (Clarksville Campus), are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), 3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326. View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding these programs on the ACEN website.

SOURCE Herzing University