Herzing University Named 2026-27 Gold Military Friendly® School and Military Spouse Friendly School®

Recognition builds on more than six decades of support for the military community as a veteran-founded university

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, a private, nonprofit university founded in 1965 by U.S. Navy veteran Henry Herzing, has been named a 2026-27 Gold Military Friendly® School and 2026-27 Military Spouse Friendly School® by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse®.

The Gold designation places Herzing among the top-ranked schools in the Military Friendly® Schools program, which recognizes colleges, universities and trade schools that support U.S. service members, veterans and their families in their academic and career success.

"My father, a Navy veteran, built Herzing on the belief that the discipline and drive service members bring home should carry them just as far in civilian life," said Renée Herzing, president of Herzing University. "Being named a Gold Military Friendly School and a Military Spouse Friendly School tells us we're living up to that founding promise."

More than 1,600 active-duty service members, veterans, spouses and other military-affiliated students are currently enrolled at Herzing, drawn to programs tailored to military life. Coursework in nursing, healthcare, business, technology, behavioral health and public safety can be completed online at home, on base or abroad.

Herzing's Military Medic-to-ASN and BSN bridge programs are among the fastest pathways in the country for medics and paramedics to become registered nurses. Herzing's social work and behavioral health programs prepare graduates for roles that directly serve veterans and military families, including at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, one of the nation's largest employers of social workers.

For military spouses, whose careers often have to move with a service member's orders, Herzing's online and hybrid formats allow them to keep working toward a degree through every assignment.

As a Yellow Ribbon Ready university, Herzing accepts and maximizes GI Bill benefits, offers reduced military tuition rates and provides the Herzing Military Appreciation Grant to help lower costs for service members and their families. Additionally, the university's military support team helps navigate benefits such as the Department of Defense's SpouseWorks Scholarship.

The 2026-27 Military Friendly® Schools and Military Spouse Friendly® Schools lists are available at militaryfriendly.com. Learn more about Herzing's military benefits, admissions and support services at herzing.edu/military.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is a private, nonprofit institution offering career-focused education online and at campuses across the United States. Founded in 1965, the University has graduated more than 50,000 alumni through certificate, diploma, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, business, technology and public safety. Known for its School of Nursing, Herzing University offers educational pathways from practical nursing through doctoral education. For more than a decade, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University among the nation's leading institutions for online education, and Newsweek has recognized Herzing University among America's Best Colleges for Women. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

SOURCE Herzing University