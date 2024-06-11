Herzing University Launches New BSN-to-DNP Program to Accelerate Career Advancement

MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division, today announced the launch of its innovative Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) to Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, with classes set to begin in September. This new program will provide a streamlined pathway for nurses looking to advance their careers directly from a baccalaureate degree to a terminal degree, bypassing the traditional master's level stage while still delivering the necessary skills and training required for DNP professionals.

"Our BSN to DNP program is a significant step forward in nursing education," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, Herzing's Associate Dean of Online and Graduate Nursing Degree Programs. "By offering a direct pathway to a terminal degree, we are not only saving our students time and money—along with giving them an edge on the competition—but also preparing them to be true leaders in the healthcare industry."

The BSN to DNP program includes 100% online didactic classes and hands-on clinical experience, all backed by the Herzing University Clinical Placement Pledge as well as:

Solutions to Healthcare's Top Challenges : Developed in collaboration with healthcare employers and industry professionals, the program addresses critical challenges in healthcare delivery, workforce development, and patient care.

: Developed in collaboration with healthcare employers and industry professionals, the program addresses critical challenges in healthcare delivery, workforce development, and patient care. Comprehensive Curriculum & Multiple Specializations : The competency-based curriculum focuses on interdisciplinary knowledge, leadership, and innovation, ensuring graduates are well prepared to navigate current and future nursing challenges. The program also offers eight specializations critical to long-term healthcare success:

: The competency-based curriculum focuses on interdisciplinary knowledge, leadership, and innovation, ensuring graduates are well prepared to navigate current and future nursing challenges. The program also offers eight specializations critical to long-term healthcare success: Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AGACNP)



Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGPCNP)



Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP)



Nursing Leadership and Administration (NLA)



Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (PNP)



Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP)



Public Health Nursing (PHN)



Women's Health Nurse Practitioner (WHNP)

Resources for Student Success: Herzing University provides robust support, including tutoring systems, certification success coaches, and comprehensive library resources, to ensure students are well prepared for certification exams and professional practice.

The online delivery method makes the program available to students across various states, allowing those in underserved areas to access high-quality nursing education.

Accredited by the CCNE*, the BSN to DNP program will enroll its first cohort in September 2024. Interested students and healthcare professionals are encouraged to visit Herzing University's website to learn more about the program and begin the application process. For more information about the BSN to DNP program, visit the online degree program page.

*CCNE Accreditation: The Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program at Herzing University, Madison is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study include nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program through Herzing's School of Nursing, as well as programs across healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. Since 2013, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University annually for having some of the nation's top online programs. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:

Brett Gerrish

517-899-7795

[email protected]

SOURCE Herzing University