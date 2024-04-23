Herzing University Launches Online Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Master's Degree Program

Leader in flexible healthcare career pathways unveils new training option for future nurses

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced this week that students can now pursue their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree and become a certified Women's Health Nurse Practitioner (WHNP). This program features 100% online coursework with hands-on clinical practicum experience.

The MSN-WHNP program will be offered through two distinct pathways:

MSN-WHNP: Designed for RNs with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), this pathway allows students to complete the program in just 24 months*.

Accelerated MSN-WHNP: Tailored for RNs with an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), this accelerated pathway can be completed in 28 months*.

"The launch of our Women's Health Nurse Practitioner online program underscores Herzing University's dedication to providing accessible and innovative education opportunities for nurses seeking to advance their careers in women's health," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, associate dean of online graduate nursing for Herzing University. "With a focus on rigorous curriculum, hands-on clinical experiences, and personalized support, we are empowering nurses to become leaders in this specialized field of nursing."

A women's health nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) who provides holistic healthcare for women from adolescence through adulthood. WHNPs specialize in providing comprehensive women's health services, including care in gynecologic, obstetric, sexual, and reproductive health.

The MSN-WHNP program offers the flexibility of online coursework while allowing students to apply concepts learned in didactic courses to real-life direct patient care in a precepted clinical site. The university also offers a Clinical Guidance Process backed by the Herzing MSN Clinical Placement Pledge, which ensures students are able to secure clinical placement.

Upon completion of their degree program, graduates will be eligible to sit for the Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Board Certification (WHNP-BC) exam offered by the National Certification Corporation (NCC), further enhancing their credentials and career opportunities.

With nurse practitioner jobs expected to grow by 45% from 2022-2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a pressing need for highly skilled healthcare professionals, particularly in women's health. Herzing University's online WHNP program addresses this demand by providing nurses with specialized training to meet the healthcare needs of women everywhere.

"As the baby-boom population ages, the demand for advanced medical care, particularly in women's health, is expected to rise," said Dr. Wagner. "This trend highlights the importance of programs like our Women's Health Nurse Practitioner (WHNP) online program, which offers nurses a comprehensive pathway to specialize in women's health and meet the evolving healthcare needs of diverse communities."

The specialized training and clinical expertise of Herzing graduates, coupled with their commitment to women's health, will make them invaluable members of healthcare teams and contribute to improved patient health outcomes and enhanced quality of life. To learn more, visit Herzing's online WNHP program page.

*Average number of months for students to complete program.

