Herzing University Expands With New Campus in Dallas, Texas

13th campus and first in Texas marks Herzing's western expansion, bringing healthcare programs to one of the nation's fastest-growing markets

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited private nonprofit institution, is bringing its career-focused healthcare programs to Texas with the opening of its 13th campus in Dallas – the university's first location in the Lone Star State and its farthest west to date. The milestone comes less than a year after Herzing launched its 12th campus in Clarksville, Tennessee, reflecting the institution's steady national momentum with a growing presence across nine states and an online division.

Located at 4851 Regent Blvd., the Dallas Campus offers hands-on programs in Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology, in response to the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth healthcare system is growing faster than it can find trained professionals to fill the pipeline," said Pamela Fable, director of campus operations. "That's exactly the gap Herzing exists to close and why opening our newest campus here made so much sense."

Enrollment for Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology programs begins June 15, with classes beginning in September. The Dallas Campus features specialized Surgical Technology and Radiologic Technology labs, giving students authentic, hands-on training that mirrors real-world clinical settings.

HIGH-DEMAND HEALTHCARE CAREERS IN DALLAS: RADIOLOGIC & SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY

With healthcare demand rising alongside the state's booming population, Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology degrees represent compelling career options for students ready to enter the workforce in under two years, earning an average of $79,760 per year.

Radiologic technologists perform the diagnostic imaging examinations physicians rely on to detect injuries, diagnose disease and guide treatment. Surgical technologists support the operating room teams that carry out the procedures that follow. Together, these programs position graduates at the center of modern patient care in fields with strong and sustained hiring demand. Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 9% growth in radiologic technician employment, with growth in Texas reaching 19% – underscoring the need for more trained practitioners across the state.

"We designed these programs to meet students where they are, providing an affordable, direct path into stable, high-demand healthcare careers," said Renée Herzing, president of Herzing University. "By delivering hands-on training and strong community support right here in Dallas, we are empowering graduates to enter the local workforce with confidence."

Herzing's Dallas Campus is designed to fit into any student's lifestyle, whether they are launching a career straight out of high school or balancing higher education with a busy schedule. While the university serves a diverse student body with an average student age of 32, programs are universally structured to offer maximum flexibility. By combining online coursework with hands-on clinical training at local healthcare facilities, Herzing allows students of all backgrounds to build real-world skills without putting their lives on hold.

With this opening, Herzing University continues to extend its proven healthcare education model to new markets, bringing the allied health programs Texas hospitals and surgical centers need most to students who are ready to build careers close to home.

For more information about Herzing University, visit herzing.edu.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 13 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The university offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business, public safety and more. Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs by US News and World Report since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more about Herzing and our accreditation and approvals at www.herzing.edu.

SOURCE Herzing University