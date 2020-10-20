Herzing University Opening Nursing-Focused Campus in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states, announced it will open a new campus in Tampa, Florida, in early 2021. Herzing's Tampa campus will offer several nursing programs and pathways that are modeled after the programs at the school's Orlando campus, which has graduated more than 1,000 nurses since 2006.

The new campus will be at 3632 Queen Palm Drive in Tampa, and Herzing's 10-year lease allows the school to occupy the entire third floor and part of the first floor of the Sabal Corporate Center building. The more than 30,000-square-foot campus will feature modern classrooms and common areas as well as state-of-the-industry nursing skills labs and simulation learning technology.

Enrollment is open immediately, with general education courses beginning in January and core nursing classes starting later in the year. There is currently no waitlist for any of the nursing programs at Herzing's Tampa campus.

"Students want to start or advance their nursing careers as soon as possible, and Herzing can help them do that. Our year-round instruction and nursing pathways are designed to meet students wherever they are on their educational journey," said Jeff Cross, president of Herzing's Tampa and Orlando campuses.

Programs offered at the Tampa campus will include Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Practical Nursing (LPN). The school will also offer an accelerated BSN program option for individuals who already hold a non-nursing bachelor's degree, as well as several bridge program options that provide degree credits for prior training, education and work experience. The bridge program options include:

Cardiovascular Tech to BSN

LPN to BSN

Paramedic to BSN

Respiratory Therapist to BSN

The BSN program can be completed in as little as three years while the accelerated BSN program option can be finished in as few as 20 months (dependent on transfer credits). Clinical experiences, which provide students with hands-on training at healthcare facilities, are included in the curriculum for each nursing program. Herzing also incorporates community-based volunteer projects into every program.

"We decided to bring our proven nursing education approach to Tampa because there is a need for nurses in this area," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "We've graduated nearly 6,000 nurses nationally, and we're looking forward to educating Tampa's next generation of nurses."

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at Herzing University Orlando is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. This accreditation includes the baccalaureate degree program offered at the satellite Herzing University Tampa location.

Brandon Ciebell and Lyle Landowski of Colliers International represented Herzing in finding the real estate and securing the lease at the Sabal Corporate Center.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

