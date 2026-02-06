Herzing University’s Online Degree Programs Ranked Among the Nation’s Best by U.S. News & World Report

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University , an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced the U.S. News & World Report has once again ranked Herzing University's online learning programs among the best in the nation. This is the 14th consecutive year that Herzing has received such honors.

In the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings , Herzing University was recognized for its Online Bachelor's Programs, Online MBA Programs, and Online Graduate Nursing Programs. Its commitment to military-connected students was also highlighted through rankings for Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans and Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs for Veterans.

"We're honored to have Herzing University be recognized again by the U.S. News & World Report for our outstanding online programs," said Jeff Cross, President of Herzing University's Online Division. "As higher education continues to change, we remain focused on delivering flexible, career-aligned programs that expand opportunity and support students at every stage of their journey."

With a long-standing commitment to online education, Herzing University continues to deliver flexible, career-focused programs designed to support today's learners. Herzing's online offerings span high-demand fields such as nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, business and technology, and are built to help students balance their education with work, family and other responsibilities.

Herzing's approach is reinforced by a comprehensive suite of virtual student support services, including 24/7 access to online library resources and tutoring, technical support, mental health resources and dedicated academic advisors who guide students from enrollment through graduation.

This year's rankings evaluated nearly 1,850 online bachelor's and master's degree programs nationwide. Rankings are based on methodologies tailored to each discipline and incorporate metrics specific to online learning, including student engagement, faculty credentials, and student support services. Only degree-granting programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions were considered.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The University offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business, public safety and more. Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs by US News and World Report since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more about Herzing and our accreditation and approvals at www.herzing.edu .

