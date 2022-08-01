Herzing University's School of Nursing Opens in Support of Solving the Industry's Continuing Talent Shortage

New "End-To-End" Nursing Program Now Available to Students

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, a private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, today announced the launch of the Herzing University School of Nursing. Intended to give students an end-to-end educational pathway to a variety of nursing specializations, the School of Nursing will allow students of all backgrounds and experience levels to access the education, skills training and career search resources needed to pursue their chosen field of interest.

At a time where talent is a critical and finite resource — 13 million nurses will be needed worldwide over the next decade to fill the high demand for healthcare professionals — the many accredited programs within the School of Nursing will attract a new generation of dedicated, enthusiastic healthcare workers while providing the current workforce with access to new skills and more opportunity for career progression.

"With the nursing shortage, the types of in-demand nursing programs that we offer are more valuable than ever. Our educational pathways, including our hybrid and online paths, provide more ways for both current nursing professionals and those interested in entering the healthcare sector to quickly enroll, obtain the necessary skills and then enter into a new or expanded career where they can then help their local community. We believe that the Herzing University School of Nursing can deliver a degree and a career path to any current or future healthcare worker," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University.

Since the start of Herzing University's inaugural nursing program, more than 8,000 graduates have earned a nursing degree. Current degree programs within the School of Nursing include:

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Post Master's Certificates

Master's Degree in Nursing

Bachelor's Degree in Nursing

Associate Degree in Nursing

Practical Nursing Diploma

The School of Nursing's launch also helps to solidify the role Herzing graduates can have in their own communities by reentering the workforce to assist those from similar backgrounds. Findings have shown that nurses from minority backgrounds represent only 16.8% of the registered nurse (RN) workforce but make up more than a third of the U.S. population.i In 2021, 52% of nursing students enrolled at Herzing were a minority.

"At Herzing, we strive to provide a quality nursing education that prepares every student across any background to support their community's healthcare system and become role models for those that live in the communities they represent," said Renee Herzing. "We are well aware of the effects of the healthcare worker shortage, but also very well aware of the impact any one healthcare worker can have on their patient and their patient's loved ones. This is why the launch of the Herzing University School of Nursing is needed now more than ever."

Herzing University has more than 50 online degree programs in healthcare, technology, business and public safety, and is located on 10 ground campuses nationwide. For more information on Herzing University's new nursing program, visit www.herzing.edu.

