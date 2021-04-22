Herzl R. Spiro, MD, Ph.D., DFAPA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzl R. Spiro, MD, Ph.D., DFAPA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his exemplary contributions in the medical field and his commitment to serving patients at Outreach Community Health Centers.

Having garnered a well-seasoned career in psychiatry, Dr. Herzl R. Spiro is a board-certified psychiatrist with over 57 years of professional excellence. He specializes in General Psychiatry, including treating patients with Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, and Trauma.



Herzl Spiro

At 85 years old, Dr. Spiro is proudly working full time to treat patients. He serves Milwaukee and the Outreach Community Health Centers' surrounding areas in his current capacity. He brings valuable experience in academia, serving on the faculty at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Rutgers before becoming Professor and Chair of Psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He also served as the Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at The University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is now Professor Emeritus.



In preparation for his career, Dr. Spiro completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor's degree at the University of Vermont. He then attended Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, becoming a Fellow in Constitutional Law. Dr. Spiro's medical career began after obtaining his medical degree from The Robert Larner M.D. College of Medicine at The University of Vermont. He then completed his Internal Medicine internship at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, followed by his residency in Psychiatry at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Spiro is board-certified in psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN).



With decades of experience in the field, Dr. Spiro is a 50 Year Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a Fellow Emeritus of the American College of Psychiatry. He has published numerous research articles and books, including the author of "Of Hope: A Memoir," published on Amazon in 2020. The memoir chronicles his life, defending human rights, aiding immigrants in need, and more personal subjects such as marriage and family. He has written over 80 articles on a variety of topics.



Dr. Spiro has received numerous awards throughout his career as a testament to his professional excellence. He is the Anton Boisen Award recipient in Psychiatry and Religion, was awarded Distinguished Service Award from the VA, and Distinguished Alumni Award from his alma mater, the University of Vermont Medical School.



In his spare time, Dr. Spiro visits the synagogue and is devoted to giving back to the Jewish community. He helped organize medical care for Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s marches, and served the Jewish Agency Absorption Committee for 20 years. He also enjoys spending time with his family.



Dr. Spiro dedicates this honorable recognition to his family and mentors who have supported and inspired him throughout his personal and professional life. He would like to recognize his wife Barbara, his dear children, and grandchildren for their love and support. He also dedicates this to his parents Rabbi Saul and Dorothy Spiro, in loving memory, for inspiring him. Additionally, Dr. Spiro recognizes his mentors, Dr. Elkes and Dr. Jerome Frank, In Loving Memory.



