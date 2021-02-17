HES Offers Sneak Peek of New Employee Well-Being Program to Increase Energy, Create Calm

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enhancement Systems (HES) is launching a new workplace wellness program ideal for helping employees increase energy and boost happiness, while at the same time achieving calm. The first corporate clients are set to implement Renew in April — HES is offering prospective clients a 15-minute advance sneak peek.

Business Development Team leader Emily Doyle highlights the significance of an early look for planning purposes: "We've learned HR and wellness managers want to get their plans in place for the rest of the year, so we're providing first-come, first-serve 1:1 previews through March. Those who take advantage of the sneak peek can participate in a free trial — the easy, effective way to determine if it's right for their organization."

The runaway success of Work of Art , HES's emotional health program launched last year, demonstrates pent-up demand for resources that fortify inner health. "We were surprised how widespread is the need for mental, emotional, and social health resources," comments Dean Witherspoon, HES CEO and founder. "Renew expands on that theme, with an emphasis on increasing energy while restoring calm."

Employees have the option of participating in Renew with friends/colleagues/family through an optional buddy feature called Duo and personalizing the experience by choosing areas most relevant to them:

With 30 activity selections, participants never run out of meaningful ways to revitalize and refresh.

The daily ritual of logging Renew activities — on desktop or mobile app — reveals serene imagery that is grounding and centering. And participants can give or receive support from the wider community through the message board feature.

To schedule a no-obligation, 15-minute sneak peek of Renew, HR and well-being professionals can email: [email protected]

About HES

Health Enhancement Systems created the market for workplace wellness campaigns in 1994. The company serves some of the largest corporations, health plans, universities, health systems, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 500+ implementations each year, directly and through industry-leading partners.

