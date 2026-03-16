Hesai Joins NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab to Advance Safety in Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in automotive lidar solutions, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, the first ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited inspection lab for AI-driven physical systems. As a member, Hesai will evaluate and validate its lidar platforms within this unified framework for functional safety, cybersecurity, and AI compliance.

NVIDIA Halos is a comprehensive full‑stack safety system for physical AI that unifies safety elements across vehicle and robotics architectures and their underlying AI models. It combines hardware and software components, tools, models, and design principles to safeguard AI‑based, end‑to‑end AV and robotics stacks.

"Autonomous systems will only achieve broad adoption if they meet the highest standards of safety and reliability," said David Li, Co‑Founder and CEO of Hesai Technology. "As autonomous vehicles and intelligent machines move toward large‑scale deployment, safety becomes the defining requirement for the entire system."

Li continued: "Our work with NVIDIA began several years ago with the integration of Hesai lidar on NVIDIA autonomous computing platforms. Lidar is often the primary sensor responsible for detecting hazards in the most critical situations on the road. Joining the NVIDIA Halos ecosystem allows us to further strengthen the safety architecture required to bring trusted autonomous technology into everyday use."

Hesai has cumulatively delivered more than 2 million lidar units globally, empowering advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, and robotics applications across a growing number of commercial platforms. With the largest number of lidar units deployed in the industry, Hesai is helping define the safety architecture for next-generation autonomous systems and supporting some of the world's most advanced autonomous vehicle development programs.

Lidar is a foundational sensing technology in the safety architecture of autonomous systems. By delivering precise 3D perception of the surrounding environment, lidar enables autonomous systems to detect objects, understand road conditions, and respond to potential hazards in real time.

From its founding, Hesai has developed lidar systems with the understanding that these sensors operate in safety-critical situations where reliability and accuracy directly impact human safety. Safety has therefore been embedded in the company's engineering philosophy from the very beginning.

Hesai introduced the world's first lidar to obtain ISO 26262 ASIL B Functional Safety Product Certification, accredited by Germany's SGS TÜV. Today the company holds the largest portfolio of ISO 26262 certified lidar products globally. Hesai also contributes to the development of global lidar safety standards through ISO TC22 SC32 AHG1, alongside industry leaders including Bosch, Denso, Sony, Nissan, and ZF.

At the core of Hesai's engineering approach is the company's "Safety Triad", which integrates functional safety, Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF), and cybersecurity across all lidar system designs to ensure safe deployment in complex real-world environments.

Hesai's work with NVIDIA dates back to 2019, when Hesai lidar technology was first integrated with NVIDIA autonomous computing platforms to deliver high‑precision ground truth data for use in advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems.

In addition, Hesai was recently selected by NVIDIA as a lidar partner for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10, a reference compute and sensor architecture that makes any vehicle level 4-ready, enabling automakers and developers to build safe, scalable, AI-defined fleets.

As autonomous technologies move from development programs to real-world deployment, collaboration across the industry will be essential to establish trusted safety frameworks. Through its work with NVIDIA and continued engagement in global safety standards, Hesai aims to help define the sensing technologies that will support the next generation of autonomous mobility.

SOURCE Hesai Technology