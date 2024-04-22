Ultra-Compact High-Performance Long-Range Lidar

Designed for ADAS Series Production Vehicles

Intelligent Rain and Fog Identification

PALO ALTO, Calif, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technologies for autonomous mobility systems, ADAS, and industrial robotics applications, today released its new ultra-wide field of view (FOV), long-range lidar—the ATX.

With a longer detection range, higher resolution, and wider FOV, ATX empowers intelligent vehicles with excellent 3D perception. This new lidar utilizes Hesai's advanced 4th-generation technology platform, with comprehensive upgrades to its laser transceiver module and size.

Hesai Launches New Ultra-Wide FOV, Long-Range ATX Lidar

"We are very excited to debut the ATX and are confident it will have a great impact on adoption of lidar given its versatility," said David Li, CEO of Hesai Technology. "In creating this product, we wanted to give our customers an appealing solution to ensure safety is a standard feature in every intelligent vehicle."

ATX incorporates the market-validated transceiver architecture from Hesai's AT series, significantly increasing module integration and simplifying the core optical scanning structure – all while maintaining a compact and lightweight form. Hesai has shipped over 300K units of AT128 as of today. Compared to the AT128, the ATX is 60% smaller by volume, almost half the weight, features a minimum surface window measuring only 25 mm tall, and power consumption just 8 W.

Thanks to its compact size and ultra-low power consumption, ATX can be flexibly integrated into various positions on a vehicle, including on the roof, behind the windshield, or inside the front headlights.

ATX has a maximum detection range of 300 meters and its horizontal FOV reaches 140°, providing expansive visibility of complex road conditions such as surrounding vehicles or pedestrians. Its ultra-wide FOV also equips vehicle systems with comprehensive and precise perception information. It can identify conditions such as rain, fog, exhaust fumes, and water droplets, and mark them in real-time at a pixel level, filtering over 99% environment noises.

ATX has already received design wins and nominations from global leading OEMs. Large-scale mass production of ATX is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025. With the introduction of ATX-equipped models, more consumers will be able to experience a safer and more intelligent driving experience.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in LiDAR solutions. The company's LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of civilian applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with LiDAR R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality, and affordability. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

SOURCE Hesai Technology