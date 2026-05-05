PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception, has been recognized as the No.1 supplier in long-range ADAS lidar shipments for the fifth consecutive year, according to Yole Group's latest "Automotive ADAS 2026" report. The report evaluates lidar companies across multiple key performance metrics and underscores Hesai's leadership in high-volume ADAS deployment, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the automotive applications.

Hesai Secures No.1 in Long-Range ADAS Lidar Shipments for Five Consecutive Years by Yole Group

According to Yole Group, a global advisory and market analysis firm known for its expertise in the semiconductor, photonic and electronic sectors, Hesai leads the long-range ADAS lidar market of passenger cars with a 43% volume share, outperforming key competitors in a highly concentrated landscape. This leadership reflects the company's strong presence in high-volume passenger-car long-range programs and its ability to deliver automotive-grade lidar solutions at scale.

Within this expanding market, long-range ADAS lidar has emerged as the dominant configuration, accounting for approximately 3.1 million units out of the 3.7 million lidar units shipped in passenger vehicles last year, further underscoring the strategic importance of the segment in which Hesai holds a leading position.

Driven by a 60% year-on-year growth, the global automotive lidar market surpassed the $1 billion milestone for the first time. Yole Group notes that Hesai's shipment growth was mainly driven by the rapid scaling of passenger car programs with leading Chinese automakers. Robust volume increases from partners including Li Auto and Xiaomi, together with BYD's ongoing efforts to expand ADAS adoption via its "God's Eye" intelligent driving system, have greatly accelerated the large-scale deployment of lidar.

As noted in the report, Chinese suppliers account for approximately 95% of the lidar market for automotive, highlighting China's central role in shaping industry dynamics. Within this landscape, lidar has emerged as the most mature and scalable sensing technology, characterized by both high program scale and advanced supply chain maturity. As shown in the report, Hesai is positioned at the forefront of this segment, underpinned by its leadership in high-volume automotive programs and its ability to consistently deliver reliable, automotive-grade lidar solutions through a highly industrialized supply chain.

As illustrated in the report's technology benchmarking, Hesai's product portfolio, including flagship platforms such as AT Series and ETX, is positioned prominently within the highest-performance segment, demonstrating leading capabilities in both long-range detection and high-resolution perception. This positioning reflects Hesai's continued investment in next-generation sensing architectures and underscores its leadership not only in large-scale deployment, but also in defining the technological trajectory of the automotive lidar industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Yole Group for our leadership in long-range ADAS lidar shipments," said Bob in den Bosch, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Hesai. "As ADAS adoption continues to scale, perception capabilities are becoming increasingly important. With innovations such as our Picasso 6D full-color lidar platform and next-generation ETX, we are advancing lidar from pure spatial sensing toward richer environmental understanding, supporting the evolving needs of automotive ADAS."

"Hesai's leadership in long-range ADAS lidar shipments reflects its strong execution in high-volume automotive programs and its ability to scale alongside leading OEMs," said Pierrick Boulay, Principal Analyst at Yole Group. "The company's scale and ongoing innovation will continue to support its position in the automotive lidar landscape."

In November 2025, Hesai's cumulative deliveries surpassed 2 million units, making it the first automotive lidar company to reach this milestone. To date, Hesai has secured design wins with 40 automotive brands globally across over 160 vehicle models, with multiple programs scheduled for mass production between 2025 and 2027. Hesai's monthly production and deliveries have also exceeded 200,000 units, supporting the continued deployment of lidar across automotive industry.

Note: The data in this article represents third-party estimates and is not official operational data of the company. Please refer to the company's financial disclosures for detailed information.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global tech company and a leader in 3D perception. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-testing-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including ADAS-equipped passenger vehicles, autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, as well as industrial, agricultural, and service robots. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries. As the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, Hesai is committed to becoming a key enabler of physical AI — digitizing the real world and redefining how humans and robots perceive and act.

About Yole Group

Yole Group is an international company, recognized for its expertise in the analysis of markets, technological developments and supply chains, as well as the strategy of key players in the semiconductor, photonic and electronic sectors. Yole Group's business is based on daily interactions with a network of major operators in these industries, built on mutual trust over the years.

Yole Group provides industrial companies, financial investors and R&D organizations, with market research and marketing analysis, technology, supply chain and cost analysis, as well as performance evaluation, to help customers in their decision-making about their future business and manufacturing strategy in the semiconductor, photonic and electronic sectors.

SOURCE Hesai Group