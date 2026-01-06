Hesai Selected by NVIDIA as Lidar Partner for NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 10 to Enable Level 4 Fleet Deployment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), the global leader in lidar solutions, announced today that it has been selected by NVIDIA as lidar partner for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10, a reference compute and sensor architecture that makes any vehicle level 4-ready, enabling automakers and developers to build safe, scalable, AI-defined fleets.

Hesai is among the latest partners to qualify its sensor suites on the open, production‑ready DRIVE Hyperion architecture. This growing sensor ecosystem spans cameras, radar, lidar and ultrasonic technologies that enable automakers and developers to build and validate perception systems optimized for level 4 autonomy.

Featuring two NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor systems-on-a-chip built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, DRIVE Hyperion delivers more than 2,000 FP4 teraflops — or roughly 1,000 INT8 trillion operations per second — of real‑time compute to fuse a full 360‑degree sensor view.

"Everything that moves will eventually become autonomous, and DRIVE Hyperion is the backbone that makes that transition possible," said Ali Kani, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "By unifying compute, sensors and safety into one open platform, we're enabling our entire ecosystem, from automakers to AV SW ecosystem, to bring full autonomy to market faster, with the reliability and trust that mobility-at-scale demands."

Hesai's ETX is an industry leading automotive-grade ultra-long-range lidar engineered for L3 and L4 autonomous driving applications. Powered by Hesai's 4th generation technology platform, ETX delivers high resolution, ultra-long ranging capability in a slim, low-profile form factor for seamless integration on the roof or behind the windshield.

This milestone builds on Hesai's long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA, which began in 2019, and reinforces Hesai's position as a trusted ecosystem partner in delivering high-performance, automotive grade lidar solutions that meet the industry's most rigorous standards for safety, reliability, and integration.

Hesai is working closely with global automakers to bring next-generation autonomous driving technologies to market, driven by a shared vision for safer, smarter, and more accessible mobility.

SOURCE Hesai Technology