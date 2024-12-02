Hesai to Attend CES 2025, Launch Versatile New Mini 3D Lidar for Industrial and Robotic Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology for robotics and industrial applications, autonomous driving, and ADAS, announced today that it will be exhibiting at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10 (LVCC West Hall #6824). As of Q3 2024, Hesai has delivered over 600,000 units cumulatively to customers worldwide and continues to expand its lidar model offerings for automotive, robotic and industrial applications.

Hesai will premiere its newest model, a mini high-performance 3D lidar, during a press conference at CES on January 7 at 11:00 a.m. The presentation will provide detailed insights and live demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of the new lidar in robotic and industrial applications.

The new lidar combines high resolution and low power consumption in a compact, lightweight design. No larger than a billiard ball, it also offers extremely simple integration, making it ideal for machines where space is a premium, including AGVs and AMRs, delivery robots, autonomous lawnmowers, agricultural machinery and stationary applications.

"We continuously strive to push the boundaries with our product developments, and our new mini 3D lidar model exemplifies that approach," says David Li, CEO of Hesai. "It's a very valuable addition to our portfolio and we look forward to demonstrating its powerful capabilities, alongside our advanced automotive and autonomous mobility lidar models, at CES in January."

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Hesai has established a strong presence globally, serving customers located in over 40 countries. With an operational footprint in Europe, the US and Asia, and more than 1,700 patents deployed, the company will continue to invest in its resources and technical developments, leveraging advanced technology to shape the future of mobility.

