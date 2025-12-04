Hesai to Exhibit at CES 2026 with Cutting-Edge ADAS and Robotics Lidar Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in lidar solutions, announced today that it will exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6–9 (LVCC West Hall #5601). In 2025, Hesai became the world's first lidar company to surpass 2 million cumulative lidar deliveries, enabling large-scale deployments across automotive and robotics applications amid rapidly growing global demand for advanced autonomy.

The ADAS market is experiencing rapid growth, and lidar has become a standard safety feature. To date, Hesai has secured design wins from 24 automotive OEMs for their mass-production programs, covering over 120 vehicle models, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 to 2030. As safety redundancy requirements and new regulations take hold, each L3 vehicle is expected to adopt three to six lidars, significantly broadening Hesai's addressable market. At CES, Hesai will showcase live demos of its next-generation L3 automotive lidar suite, featuring the long-range lidar ETX and short-range lidar FTX.

Beyond the automotive market, the robotics industry is entering a new era driven by AI-powered systems. Hesai's lidar delivers the high-fidelity sensing that enables robots to perceive, localize, and operate safely at scale. Leading innovators, including MOVA (lawnmowing robot), Roboterra (humanoid robot), Vbot (intelligent companion robot), and Realsee (3D spatial digitalization device) are already integrating Hesai's JT series lidars into their products. At CES, visitors will be able to explore these applications firsthand and experience how Hesai is helping power the next wave of autonomy in robotics and physical AI.

