LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology, today launched its JT Series of mini hemispherical 3D lidars at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Designed specifically for robotics applications, the JT series includes the JT16 (16 channels) and the JT128 (128 channels). The JT128 features the world's widest hyper-hemispherical field of view (FOV) at 360° x 187°, powered by Hesai's proprietary technology. Compact and lightweight, the miniature JT series ensures that the lidar is easily installed and concealed in diverse robotic applications. Mass production and deliveries of the JT series have already begun.

Hesai Unveils Mini Hyper-Hemispherical 3D Lidar Series for Robotics at CES

The JT series supports high-quality resolution up to 256 channels, and offers ultra-clear 3D environmental perception with a coverage area equivalent to two football fields. The JT series also has a minimum detection distance of 0 meters, which ensures there are no blind spots in close-range perception and ensures the application's ability to operate safely in different scenarios.

The Hesai JT series leads the robotics lidar market in technological innovation and cost effectiveness, enabling high-precision 3D lidar to empower various robotic applications such as AGVs/AMRs, delivery robots, robotic lawn mowers, cleaning robots, agricultural vehicles, and wide industrial applications like port and yard automation, as well as stationary applications.

Seamless Integration

The JT series is compact and lightweight with a minimum bottom diameter of only 55 mm. The diameter is approximately 30% smaller compared to similar products, and the volume has been reduced by 70% compared to similar products (1). With its miniature size, JT can be flexibly installed on various types of robots and industrial equipment. Through concealed embedded installation, the height of its surface window will not exceed 30 mm.

The World's First Hyper-Hemispherical FOV for Robots

The JT series adopts a fully rotational horizontal scanning method, easily obtaining a 360° horizontal field-of-view (FOV). Through innovative optical module design, the vertical FOV is 187°.

The JT series' hyper-hemispherical FOV is 60% larger that of traditional 3D lidar, providing an exceptional perception range for robots and industrial equipment, while taking into account ground detection and vertical environmental perception, which helps to improve positioning accuracy and obstacle recognition.

Reliable Performance Indoors, Outdoors and in Extreme Environments

The compact size of the JT series not only makes it highly portable but also contributes to its lightweight design, with each unit weighing just 200-250 g—47% lighter than comparable products. Additionally, its innovative design minimizes power consumption to as low as 4 W, a 40% reduction compared to similar offerings, significantly decreasing heat generation during daily operation (1).

The JT series adopts Hesai's patented anti-interference technology, delivering high-quality perception, even in low-light conditions or under intense sunlight. The JT series has passed dozens of reliability tests including high- and low-temperature operation, vibration and shock, UV aging, IPX6 waterproofing, and more, meeting strict quality standards.

Intelligent Weather Perception and Noise Filtering

The JT series features intelligent perception capabilities, enabling robots like robotic lawn mowers to assess real-time weather conditions and adjust their operation modes accordingly. Hesai's proprietary technology also filters out 99.9% of rain and fog noise from the lidar's point cloud, allowing the robot to perceive and recognize objects despite rain or fog. This market-leading noise filtering technology greatly expands robots' usage limits across a wide range of weather scenarios.

Shaping the Future of Robotic Applications

Hesai's JT series have already won orders from many robotics customers across the globe, and received high praise from customers like MOVA and Agtonomy. These innovative applications will be on display throughout the event on Hesai's stand #6824 in LVCC West Hall, providing attendees with an up-close view of the JT series' exceptional performance and real-world capabilities.

The MOVA 1000 Robotic Lawn Mowers, launched by MOVA and Kutting Technology, a member of the Dreame ecosystem, offers a cutting-edge solution for effortless lawn care. The Hesai JT16 significantly enhances the autonomous lawn mower's 3D environmental perception, enabling MOVA to offer higher mowing efficiency and provide users with a more convenient lawn care experience.

Fei Li, Head of Global Robotics Division, MOVA says: "The latest MOVA robotic lawn mower is equipped with Hesai's mini 3D lidar JT16. Its compact size and light weight perfectly integrate with the MOVA 600 and MOVA 1000 models, providing our lawn mowers with exceptional perception accuracy and work efficiency, which are key qualities valued by consumers worldwide. In the future, MOVA will continue to collaborate with Hesai to create more high-tech home robotics products."

Also on display with Hesai lidar integrations will be Agtonomy's autonomous tractor. Agtonomy's groundbreaking software for autonomous agriculture vehicles integrated with Hesai's JT128 lidar enables farmers to easily monitor live progress, automate work, and manage fleets of vehicles with extreme precision during the day or at night.

"The seamless integration of Hesai's compact JT128 lidar into Agtonomy-enabled tractors has significantly enhanced precision automation in agriculture. Hesai's expertise in autonomy and robotics is evident in the JT128, which features a hyper-wide field of view and zero blind spots. The JT128 provides reliable navigation accuracy, even in the most challenging agricultural environments," says Tim Bucher, CEO and Co-Founder of Agtonomy. "Paired with Agtonomy's industry-leading software, Hesai's new mini lidar enables us to automate numerous tasks—offering an affordable and practical solution for modern agriculture."

Proven Market Validation

In its seventh year as an exhibitor at CES Las Vegas, Hesai continues to advance the possibilities of lidar technology for its customers. Hesai has delivered more than 100,000 lidar units during the month of December, becoming the world's first lidar company to reach this milestone.

"As the next exciting product platform in our industry-leading lidar portfolio, the JT series is yet another example of Hesai innovation," says David Li, Co-founder and CEO of Hesai Technology. "Its compact design, unmatched precision and versatility make it an ideal solution for a wide range of robotic applications. The JT series is a testament to Hesai's commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering solutions that drive the future of mobility and automation."

As Hesai celebrates a decade of innovation, the company continues to expand its global reach, serving customers in over 40 countries across Asia, the US and Europe. Through its continued advancements in lidar technology, including the deployment of over 1,700 patents globally, Hesai is pushing the boundaries of mobility and shaping the future of industries around the world.

Debut of Next-Gen Solid-State FTX Lidar

In addition to the JT series, Hesai will also showcase its next-generation solid-state FTX lidar for ADAS-equipped passenger cars and robotic applications. Utilizing fully-solid-state electronic scanning technology, it supports a maximum FOV of 180° x 140°, giving it the largest field of view in the world for an automotive-grade solid-state lidar. FTX's range can reach 30 m @10% reflectivity with outstanding resolution, achieving a point rate of 492,000 points per second, 2.5 times higher than its previous generation.

The FTX has a compact design while maintaining its powerful performance, weighing 66% less than the previous generation and reducing the exposed window area by 40% to 50 x 30 mm through embedded installation, resulting in a sleek form factor.

The FTX can be used for various intelligent robots, seamlessly integrating into different locations to provide ultra-wide FOV real-time 3D perception, enabling a broad range of applications. Additionally, as a powerful blind spot-correction lidar, the FTX works in concert with the vehicle's primary long-range lidar to provide panoramic perception for L3 and L4 autonomous driving.

(1) Compared to other compact 360° multi-channel 3D lidar.

SOURCE Hesai Technology