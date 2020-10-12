Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs

News provided by

Hesai Technology

Oct 12, 2020, 12:19 ET

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai has released a new 32-channel (16-channel version also available) mid-range LiDAR. Based on a new system architecture integrating Hesai's self-developed LiDAR ASICs, PandarXT is a cost-effective solution designed for multiple applications, including unmanned logistics, robotics, surveying, security, mapping, and low-to-medium-speed autonomous driving.

PandarXT
PandarXT has greater dynamic range and reflectivity information
PandarXT specifications
PandarXT has higher resolution and greater range performance than typical mid-range LiDARs
PandarXT meets IP6K7 waterproof and dustproof rating
PandarXT scanning a wall at 6 m to measure wall thickness
When scanning a wall at 6 m, PandarXT’s peak-to-peak thickness is ~2.5 cm. The corresponding precision (1σ) is ~0.5 cm.
PandarXT SLAM
PandarXT near-range detection
PandarXT is based on Hesai‘s proprietary LiDAR ASICs
Self-developed silicon wafers
Hesai’s LiDAR product suite
PandarXT PandarXT has greater dynamic range and reflectivity information PandarXT specifications PandarXT has higher resolution and greater range performance than typical mid-range LiDARs PandarXT meets IP6K7 waterproof and dustproof rating PandarXT scanning a wall at 6 m to measure wall thickness When scanning a wall at 6 m, PandarXT’s peak-to-peak thickness is ~2.5 cm. The corresponding precision (1σ) is ~0.5 cm. PandarXT SLAM PandarXT near-range detection PandarXT is based on Hesai‘s proprietary LiDAR ASICs Self-developed silicon wafers Hesai’s LiDAR product suite

For certain scenarios, sensors do not require ultra-high resolution and ultra-long ranging; rather, they demand a careful balance between performance, reliability, and cost. PandarXT was developed to address these specific industrial requirements and others. Extensive R&D work and testing have gone into designing specialized LiDAR ASICs that integrate the functions of dozens of circuit boards. The new transceiver system streamlines multiple complex optical assembly and adjustment processes into just one process, thereby reducing costs and improving performance, reliability, and manufacturing scalability.

The new system architecture, based on Hesai's self-developed LiDAR ASICs, delivers additional performance enhancements. PandarXT has a minimum range of zero and outputs valid point cloud even when an object directly touches the sensor's enclosure. It also has millimeter-level ranging accuracy and superb precision. Furthermore, its improved reflectivity accuracy and greater dynamic range enable accurate and consistent detection of retroreflectors, low-reflectivity targets, and object boundaries with sudden changes in reflectivity. Consistent with every LiDAR in Hesai's Pandar series, PandarXT has undergone and passed stringent reliability testing to ensure robustness and reliability in any operational environment.

PandarXT marks a breakthrough in LiDAR system design and its combination of performance, reliability, manufacturing scalability, and cost-effectiveness makes it an optimal sensor for numerous LiDAR-powered applications.  

SOURCE Hesai Technology

Related Links

www.hesaitech.com

Also from this source

Hesai Technology lance le capteur Pandar128 : un LiDAR haute...

Hesai Technology stellt Pandar128 vor: Ein 128-Kanal,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics