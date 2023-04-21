Heska Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2023

LOVELAND, Colo., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, announces its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The virtual event is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Stockholders of record as of March 6, 2023, are entitled to notice of, participate in and vote at, the annual meeting. All stockholders are encouraged to vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders.

2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET

To access the webcast, please visit: http://meetnow.global/M2CPXHH.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) sells, manufactures, markets, and supports diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners. Heska's portfolio includes point-of-care diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables including rapid assay diagnostic products; digital cytology services; point-of-care digital imaging diagnostic products; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software ("PIMS") and related software and support; reference laboratory testing; allergy testing and immunotherapy; heartworm preventive products; and vaccines. Heska's primary focus is supporting companion animal veterinarians in providing care to their patients. Heska's business is composed of two operating and reportable segments: North America and International. North America consists of the United States, Canada and Mexico. International consists of geographies outside of North America, primarily in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia and Malaysia. The Company's strategic focus on point-of-care diagnostic laboratory and imaging products is included in both segments. The North America segment also includes the contract manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceutical products and a small veterinary laboratory, and the International segment includes PIMS business and veterinary laboratories. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

