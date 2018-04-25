Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018

Stockholders unable to attend may access the Annual Meeting via live webcast or telephone.

To access the webcast:

Webcast Access: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129174

The webcast will also be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

To access via telephone:

From within the United States, please dial 1-855-327-6837

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-631-891-4304

Reference Conference ID: 10004592

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

