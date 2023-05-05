Heska Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

LOVELAND, Colo., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 and Year Over Year ("YOY") Metrics $ in millions except Earnings Per Share ("EPS")



Q1 ($) Q1 (%) YOY Consolidated revenue $62.4 (3.7) %







Q1 (%) Q1 YOY bps1 Consolidated gross margin 43.9 % (110) Net loss margin2 (15.7) % (90) Adjusted EBITDA margin3 5.2 % (670)







Q1 ($) Q1 (%) YOY Net loss attributable to Heska $(10.1) (1.4) % Net loss $(9.8) (1.8) % Adjusted EBITDA3 $3.3 (57.6) % EPS, Diluted $(0.97) — % Non-GAAP EPS, Diluted3 $0.17 (37.0) %



1Basis Points is "bps". 2Net loss margin represents the ratio of net loss to revenue. 3See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations provided below.



Recent Merger Agreement Announcement

On April 3rd, 2023, Heska and Antech Diagnostics, Inc. ("Antech"), a subsidiary of Mars Incorporated, announced a definitive merger agreement under which Antech will acquire Heska for $120 per share (the "Merger"). As a result, Heska will not host an earnings call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Completion of the Merger is subject to approval by Heska's shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) sells, manufactures, markets, and supports diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners. Heska's portfolio includes point-of-care diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; point-of-care digital imaging diagnostic products; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software ("PIMS") and related software and support; reference laboratory testing; allergy testing and immunotherapy; heartworm preventive products; and vaccines. Heska's primary focus is supporting companion animal veterinarians in providing care to their patients. Heska's business is composed of two operating and reportable segments: North America and International. North America consists of the United States, Canada and Mexico. International consists of geographies outside of North America, primarily in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia and Malaysia. The Company's strategic focus on point-of-care diagnostic laboratory and imaging products is included in both segments. The North America segment also includes the contract manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceutical products and a small veterinary laboratory, and the International segment includes PIMS business and veterinary laboratories. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking information related to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. All of the statements in this document, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and cause actual results to materially deviate from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among other things, statements with respect to the Merger. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the effect of the Merger and its pendency and the conditions to and timeline for completing the Merger. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among others, those set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), we also present first quarter 2023 and 2022 EBITDA (net loss before income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Non-GAAP earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. These measures should be viewed as a supplement to (not substitute for) our results of operations presented under U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate their measures in the same manner. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in this release. Our management has included these measures to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis.

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Revenue, net

$ 62,381

$ 64,800 Cost of revenue

34,982

35,655 Gross profit

27,399

29,145









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing

12,449

11,997 Research and development

3,088

12,456 General and administrative

22,285

16,146 Total operating expenses

37,822

40,599 Operating loss

(10,423)

(11,454) Interest and other (income) expense, net

(272)

359 Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(10,151)

(11,813) Income tax (benefit) expense:







Current income tax expense

690

158 Deferred income tax benefit

(1,065)

(2,366) Total income tax benefit

(375)

(2,208)









Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(9,776)

(9,605) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(349)

(381) Net loss attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (10,125)

$ (9,986)









Basic loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (0.97)

$ (0.97) Diluted loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (0.97)

$ (0.97)









Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute basic loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

10,390

10,273 Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute diluted loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

10,390

10,273

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022









ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 125,209

$ 156,618 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for losses of $1,190 and $1,129, respectively

26,054

29,493 Inventories

64,183

60,050 Net investment in leases, current, net of allowance for losses of $190 and $182, respectively

8,173

7,433 Prepaid expenses

6,239

5,514 Related party convertible note receivable, net

2,312

— Other current assets

6,451

5,926 Total current assets

238,621

265,034









Property and equipment, net

55,030

32,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,101

6,897 Goodwill

145,403

135,918 Other intangible assets, net

65,813

62,393 Deferred tax asset, net

31,483

23,684 Net investment in leases, non-current

29,605

27,499 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

592

3,959 Related party convertible note receivable, net

—

2,224 Promissory note receivable from investee, net

—

13,511 Other non-current assets

13,067

12,526 Total assets

$ 592,715

$ 585,816









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 12,246

$ 16,403 Accrued liabilities

20,866

15,149 Operating lease liabilities, current

4,049

2,944 Deferred revenue, current, and other

5,137

5,081 Total current liabilities

42,298

39,577









Convertible note, non-current, net

84,579

84,467 Notes payable

11,130

11,130 Deferred revenue, non-current

5,422

4,096 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

9,674

4,528 Deferred tax liability

16,629

16,438 Other liabilities

5,312

3,372 Total liabilities

175,044

163,608









Total stockholders' equity

417,671

422,208 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 592,715

$ 585,816

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net loss(1) $ (9,776)

$ (9,605) Income tax benefit (375)

(2,208) Interest (income) expense, net (423)

440 Depreciation and amortization 3,974

3,300 EBITDA $ (6,600)

$ (8,073) Acquisition-related and other non-recurring/extraordinary costs(2) 7,135

11,032 Stock-based compensation 3,077

5,110 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (349)

(381) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,263

$ 7,688 Net loss margin(3) (15.7) %

(14.8) % Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 5.2 %

11.9 %



(1) Net loss used for reconciliation represents the "Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates."

(2) To exclude the effect of acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and of $11.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. These costs in the three months ended March 31, 2023 were incurred as a result of the proposed Merger discussed in Note 1 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part I. Item 1 of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for March 31, 2023 and the acquisition of LightDeck. The costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are primarily related to a $10.0 million licensing expense as well as acquisition-related charges.

(3) Net loss margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated as the ratio of net loss and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, to revenue.



HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 GAAP net loss attributable to Heska per diluted share $ (0.97)

$ (0.97) Acquisition-related and other one-time costs(1) 0.68

1.04 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2) 0.24

0.21 Purchase accounting adjustments related to fixed asset step-up(3) 0.05

0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.29

0.48 Loss on equity investee transactions 0.03

0.04 Estimated income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments(4) (0.15)

(0.58) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.17

$ 0.27







Shares used in diluted per share calculations 10,521

10,605



(1) To exclude the effect of acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and of $11.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. These costs in the three months ended March 31, 2023 were incurred as a result of the proposed Merger discussed in Note 1 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part I. Item 1 of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for March 31, 2023 and the acquisition of LightDeck. The costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are primarily related to a $10.0 million licensing expense as well as acquisition-related charges.

(2) To exclude the effect of amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $2.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. These costs were incurred as part of the purchase accounting adjustments for recent acquisitions.

(3) To exclude the effect of purchase accounting adjustments for step up amortization of $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(4) Represents income tax expense utilizing an estimated effective tax rate that adjusts for non-GAAP measures including: acquisition related, non-recurring and extraordinary costs (excluding items which are not deductible for tax of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022), amortization of acquired intangibles, purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and stock-based compensation. This incorporates the discrete tax related to stock-based compensation of $0.6 million expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to benefits of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This also includes the tax benefits related to R&D tax credit of $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted effective tax rates are approximately 25% for both periods presented.

