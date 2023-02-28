Heska Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Full Year Sales $257.3 Million, Full Year Gross Margin Up 150 Basis Points to 43.2%

Full Year North America Lab Consumables Sales Up 8.7%, Total Active Subscriptions Up 18%

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, reported financial results in two segments (North America and International) for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 and Year Over Year ("YOY") Metrics $ in millions except Earnings Per Share ("EPS")



Q4 ($) Q4 (%) YOY FY ($) FY (%) YOY Consolidated Revenue $66.3 (2.5) % $257.3 1.4 %











Q4 (%) Q4 YOY bps1 FY (%) FY YOY bps1 Consolidated Gross Margin 41.9 % 100 43.2 % 150 Net Margin2 (5.8) % (560) (7.2) % (730) Adjusted EBITDA Margin3 9.4 % (130) 10.6 % (110)











Q4 ($) Q4 (%) YOY FY ($) FY (%) YOY Net loss attributable to Heska $(4.2) NM4 $(19.9) NM4 Net loss $(3.9) NM4 $(18.4) NM4 Adjusted EBITDA3 $6.2 (14.7) % $27.2 (8.5) % EPS, Diluted $(0.41) NM4 $(1.92) NM4 Non-GAAP EPS, Diluted3 $0.55 57.1 % $1.58 (1.9) %

1Basis Points is "bps". 2Net margin represents the ratio of net loss to revenue. 3See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations provided below. 4Not Meaningful is "NM".

Report Highlights

Full year consolidated revenue increased 1.4% on a reported basis and 5.4% on a constant currency basis (see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to $257.3 million , driven by North America Point-of-Care ("POC") Lab Consumables up 8.7% (up 9.0% in constant currency), POC Lab Instruments & Other up 10.1% (up 16.7% in constant currency), and POC Imaging & Informatics up 7.8% (up 13.0% in constant currency).

, driven by North America Point-of-Care ("POC") Lab Consumables up 8.7% (up 9.0% in constant currency), POC Lab Instruments & Other up 10.1% (up 16.7% in constant currency), and POC Imaging & Informatics up 7.8% (up 13.0% in constant currency). Consolidated gross margin up 150 bps year over year to 43.2%. International gross margin up 420 bps year over year to 37.3% and North America gross margin approximately in line with prior year at 46.7%.

gross margin approximately in line with prior year at 46.7%. Total Active Subscriptions up 18%, Months Under Subscription up 15%, and Minimum Contract Subscription Value ("CSV") up 17%.

Over 270 Element AIM ® analyzers installed in 2022, with over 370 total units now operating since general commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite early supply chain and International launch delays, Element AIM ® hit its stride by the fourth quarter- December was the product's best month (>40), installed customer feedback and clinical utility are favorable, utilization is growing, and we continue to view Element AIM ® as a significant contributor to our high margin consumables and analyzer placements growth for years to come.

analyzers installed in 2022, with over 370 total units now operating since general commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite early supply chain and International launch delays, Element AIM hit its stride by the fourth quarter- December was the product's best month (>40), installed customer feedback and clinical utility are favorable, utilization is growing, and we continue to view Element AIM as a significant contributor to our high margin consumables and analyzer placements growth for years to come. Fourth quarter global analyzer placements grew over 8%, led by over 28% growth in premium chemistry placements. Full year global analyzer placements grew over 2% excluding Element AIM ® and grew over 7% including Element AIM ® .

and grew over 7% including Element AIM . Fourth quarter North America analyzer placements grew over 5% led by over 20% growth in premium chemistry placements. Full year North America analyzer placements grew over 18% excluding Element AIM ® and grew over 28% including Element AIM ® .

analyzer placements grew over 5% led by over 20% growth in premium chemistry placements. Full year analyzer placements grew over 18% excluding Element AIM and grew over 28% including Element AIM . Fourth quarter International analyzer placements grew over 10%, led by over 30% growth in premium chemistry placements. Full year International analyzer placements fell 6% excluding Element AIM ® and fell 4.5% including Element AIM ® .

and fell 4.5% including Element AIM . 2023 Outlook revenue growth of 8%-12%, includes POC Lab Consumables growth of 12%-15%.

"Heska finished 2022 with great execution and growing momentum for 2023," commented Kevin Wilson, Heska's Chief Executive Officer and President, "to deliver full year results ahead of expectations across most key metrics. Full year revenue (constant currency) grew 5.4%, adjusted for $10 million of foreign currency effects. Heska again placed more new analyzers and converted more customers to our high-margin, high-retention, sustainable subscription model, especially in our International segment, where Active Subscriptions rose 56%, Months Under Subscription were up 47%, and CSV was up 56%. We expect continued sustained subscriptions growth from new and existing customers in 2023."

"In addition to our financial results, Heska invested heavily throughout 2022 to prepare several major drivers of future growth, proprietary differentiation, and scalable capabilities. Heska's proprietary highlights now include the Element AIM® urine and fecal analyzer, the Element i+® immunoassay platform, Heska's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screen and Monitor available exclusively at the point-of-care on Heska's Element i+® in minutes and for under $50, and Heska's trūRapidTM Series of tests designed to have the best performance for the best price. These innovations, our acquisition of MBio Diagnostics, Inc. ("LightDeck"), the creator of our Element i+® platform, our upcoming launch of new cloud-based Practice Information Management Software ("PIMS") and related software from our recent acquisition of and investments in VetZ GmbH ("VetZ"), and our other announced and unannounced projects are set to contribute to our growth, profitability, differentiation, scalability, and competitiveness in 2023 and beyond."

"As the pet industry laps difficult comparable periods, Heska is well positioned entering 2023, with strong 2022 analyzer placements under subscription, price, gross margin, new products, and other positives on tap to contribute to 2023," continued Mr. Wilson. "We have invested tremendous energy and resources for ten years to assemble the best assets in the global companion animal point-of-care diagnostics and informatics market. Today, we possess a full solutions stack, a highly scalable business model, an exciting pipeline into big opportunities, strong intellectual property, owned development and production capabilities, a steadily growing subscriptions customer base, good and expanding margin profile and leverage opportunity, a solid cash position, a respected position in the key western markets, and a great team. Now," concluded Mr. Wilson, "we set our focus firmly on our long-articulated Act Three goals to Win at Scale and Win at Innovation from 2023 through 2028. The work is hard and the competition is very strong- but we are energized because the rewards are meaningful and our success matters to pets and their families, veterinarians and their teams, and every stakeholder invested in our Heska mission. This is good work and work worth doing- and Heska is well positioned to do it well."

POC Lab Consumables Subscriptions

POC Lab Consumables Subscriptions 2022. POC Lab Consumables is Heska's largest, highest margin, and generally fastest growing business. Heska grew key subscription metrics in 2022, including: (1) Active Subscriptions to 4,388 (+18%), (2) Months Under Subscription to 178,050 (+15%), and (3) Minimum CSV to $207.4 million (+17%). Several factors contributed to the performance, including healthy installed base and retention, positive new analyzer adoption and mix, above target success with high volume hospitals, positive pricing, and confidence from existing and new subscribers to increase utilization commitments for Heska consumables products over long time periods.

Year Active

Subscriptions %

Growth Months

Under

Subscription %

Growth Min

CSV (Million)1 %

Growth 2013 370









2014 730 97 %







2015 1,235 69 % 54,200

$38.0

2016 1,665 35 % 68,750 27 % $51.0 34 % 2017 1,950 17 % 75,950 10 % $56.4 11 % 2018 2,175 12 % 90,844 20 % $71.9 28 % 2019 2,376 9 % 100,249 10 % $101.6 41 % 2020 Total Actual 2,980 25 % 124,695 24 % $131.4 29 % 2020 North America 2,645 11 % 109,141 9 % $121.0 19 % 2020 International 335

15,554

$10.4

2021 Total Actual 3,717 25 % 155,022 24 % $176.6 34 % 2021 North America 2,793 6 % 105,845 (3) % $143.6 19 % 2021 International 924 176 % 49,177 216 % $33.0 218 % 2022 Total Outlook 4,650 25 % 192,500 24 % $219.0 24 % 2022 North America 2,950 6 % 112,500 6 % $165.0 15 % 2022 International 1,700 84 % 80,000 63 % $54.0 64 % 2022 Total Actual 4,388 18 % 178,050 15 % $207.4 17 % 2022 North America 2,949 6 % 105,716 — % $155.9 9 % 2022 International 1,439 56 % 72,334 47 % $51.5 56 % 2023 Total Outlook 5,250 20 % 206,500 16 % $245.0 18 % 2023 North America 3,100 5 % 106,500 1 % $170.0 9 % 2023 International 2,150 49 % 100,000 38 % $75.0 46 %

1Contract subscription value includes individual subscriber minimums as estimates for corporate sites active.

POC Lab Consumables Subscriptions 2023 Outlook. Heska anticipates subscriptions growth in 2023, similar to 2022, with steady gains in North America combined with significant International subscriptions expansion to achieve in 2023: (1) Active Subscriptions to 5,250 (+20%), (2) Months Under Subscription to 206,500 (+16%), and (3) Minimum CSV to $245.0 million (+18%). Regarding International, Heska occupies a stronger market share position in International than it did in North America when the Company made a similar effort in 2013-2015. This leads us to again forecast faster International subscriptions growth than our historical North America 2013-2015 actuals. We expect to continue to see positive gross margin and revenue expansion in our International segment's POC Lab Consumables in 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Revenue

North America Segment Revenue



Q4 ($) Q4 (%) YOY FY ($) FY (%) YOY North America Revenue $43.2 (0.3) % $161.8 1.8 % POC Lab Instruments & Other $5.4 11.1 % $17.2 15.8 % POC Lab Consumables $19.6 8.6 % $78.3 8.7 % POC Imaging & Informatics $7.7 (7.2) % $27.3 (7.4) % PVD1 $5.3 (30.5) % $22.0 (11.7) % OVP2 $5.2 15.0 % $16.9 (3.9) %

1"PVD" is Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Diagnostic, and includes Tri-Heart® heartworm preventive and Allercept® allergy testing and therapeutics. 2"OVP" is former Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment contract manufacturing products for mainly herd animals. Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding. North America segment is not materially impacted by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

International Segment Revenue



Q4 ($) Q4 (%) YOY Q4 (%) YOY FY ($) FY (%) YOY FY (%) YOY



Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency International Revenue $23.2 (6.5) % 2.8 % $95.5 0.7 % 10.9 % POC Lab Instruments & Other $4.4 4.6 % 16.8 % $15.7 4.4 % 17.0 % POC Lab Consumables $9.6 (9.3) % 1.7 % $41.2 (10.5) % 0.2 % POC Imaging & Informatics $8.4 (4.0) % 2.5 % $35.2 23.6 % 32.8 % PVD1 $0.8 (36.7) % (33.7) % $3.5 (34.9) % (32.0) %

1"PVD" is Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Diagnostic, and includes allergy testing and therapeutics. Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Profitability

Full year consolidated gross margin improved approximately 150 bps to 43.2% (110 bps in constant currency). International gross margin improved approximately 420 bps to 37.3% as we continued our ongoing product rationalization efforts to replace lower margin legacy products acquired as part of the 2020 acquisition of scil animal company ("scil"), particularly within POC Lab. The addition of PIMS and other software to our product portfolio from our acquisition of VetZ in early 2022 also increased gross margin. Increased installations of Element AIM® in our North America segment along with unfavorable product mix offset margin gains in our POC Lab Consumables resulting in neutral gross margin year over year.

Full year operating margin was negative 7.9%, a 750 bps decline. We invested $13 million more in research and development projects, the majority of which is attributed to our planned launch of a point-of-care cancer screening and monitoring test in the first half of this year. Additionally, we incurred higher acquisition related costs and other non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes stock-based compensation and acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations, declined 110 bps (140 bps on a constant currency basis) driven by increased operating costs from investment in growth and new technologies, such as the ongoing development of a cloud-based PIMS and our new trūRapidTM portfolio.

Liquidity

We continue to demonstrate a strong liquidity position with cash of $156.6 million. On January 3, 2023, we closed the acquisition of LightDeck, utilizing cash of approximately $22 million.

2023 Outlook

The table below introduces the Company's fiscal year 2023 guidance ("2023 Outlook") for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin and other key financial metrics:



2023 Outlook Consolidated Revenue $278-$288 million POC Lab Revenue $165-$175 million POC Imaging & Informatics Revenue $60-$70 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 12%+ Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 inclusive of LightDeck ~10%

Dollars in millions. 2023 Outlook are forward looking statements. Foreign currency exchange rate assumptions for 2023 are (in U.S. dollars): Euro $1.07 and Canadian dollar $0.74. 1Excludes estimates for taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization, purchase accounting, acquisition and other one-time costs, and stock-based compensation. Heska is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measure to the corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the high variability and low visibility of most of the excluded items. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant impact on future GAAP results. Heska believes the non-GAAP presentation is more in-line with future ongoing operating performance.

Reported and constant currency revenue growth of 8%-12%.

North America segment is approximately 60% of full year 2023 Outlook consolidated revenue, which includes estimated POC Lab Consumable revenue growth rate of approximately 12%-15%.

segment is approximately 60% of full year 2023 Outlook consolidated revenue, which includes estimated POC Lab Consumable revenue growth rate of approximately 12%-15%. International segment is approximately 40% of full year 2022 Outlook consolidated revenue, which includes estimated POC Lab Consumable revenue growth rate of approximately 12%-14% on a reported basis and 9%-11% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin expansion of 100 bps to 200 bps excluding the impact of the LightDeck acquisition.

Expanded research and development capabilities and manufacturing capacity as part of our acquisition of LightDeck will be dilutive to 2023, impacting adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 200 bps. Product pipeline expansion and cost rationalization is underway.

Heska's Commitment to Corporate Responsibility and Stewardship

Heska is committed to corporate responsibility and stewardship. Driven by oversight from Heska's Board of Directors and executive leadership, we are dedicated to promoting and engaging environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities throughout the organization in order to align activities and resources with sound practices and accountability. In so doing, we hold ourselves to high standards to empower and enrich the lives of our employees, foster a culture that values diversity and inclusion, enhance sustainability in our facilities and operations, and contribute to the communities in which we serve. Heska has developed the necessary framework, roadmap and objectives to promote our commitment and produce meaningful results in the years ahead including its Corporate Responsibility Task Force consisting of management across key functional areas. The Company has begun to disclose practices and data using the framework of industry-leading standards such as Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) guidelines, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and Heska will consider the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as it pursues its objectives. For more information, please visit: https://ir.heska.com/heska-esg-initiative/.

Earnings Conference Call

About Heska

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking information related to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. All of the statements in this document, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and cause actual results to materially deviate from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among other things, statements with respect to Heska's future financial and operating results, future sales, sales split percentages, sales geography percentages, market share, and strategic goals; the anticipated benefits of the scil, Lacuna, BiEsseA, Biotech, and VetZ acquisitions. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions; supplier availability; competing suppliers; any product's ability to performed and be recognized as anticipated, in particular when such product is under development; Heska's ability to sell and market its products in an economically sustainable fashion, including related to varying customs, cultures, languages and sales cycles and uncertainties with foreign political and economic climates; the Company's ability to integrate the acquired businesses within its existing operations; and new product development and release schedules.

Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic conditions on our business, results of operations and financial condition; the success of third parties in marketing our products; our reliance on third party suppliers and collaborative partners; our dependence on key personnel; our dependence upon a number of significant customers; competitive conditions in our industry; our dependence on third parties to successfully develop new products; our ability to market and sell our products successfully; expansion of our international operations; the impact of regulation on our business; the success of our acquisitions and other strategic development opportunities; our ability to develop, commercialize and gain market acceptance of our products; cybersecurity incidents and related disruptions and our ability to protect our stakeholders' privacy; product returns or liabilities; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to service our convertible notes and comply with their terms. Such factors are set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), we also present fourth quarter and full year 2022 and 2021 EBITDA (net income before income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Non-GAAP earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. These measures should be viewed as a supplement to (not substitute for) our results of operations presented under U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate their measures in the same manner. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in this release. Our management has included these measures to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure utilized by Heska management to measure performance, excluding the impact of translational movements, and is intended to be indicative of results in local currency. As we operate in various foreign countries where the local currency may strengthen or weaken significantly versus the U.S. dollar, we utilize a constant currency measure as an additional metric to evaluate performance without consideration of foreign currency movements. This information is non-GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to (not a substitute for) our reported results of operations under U.S. GAAP. We calculate the impact of foreign exchange by translating our current period local currency results throughout the year at the average exchange rates during the respective prior year period. The result is the current period results in U.S. dollars, as if foreign exchange rates had not changed from the prior year period.



HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue, net

$ 66,338

$ 68,068

$ 257,307

$ 253,739 Cost of revenue

38,519

40,260

146,140

147,945 Gross profit

27,819

27,808

111,167

105,794

















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing

12,619

11,143

47,661

45,284 Research and development

2,589

1,893

19,753

6,982 General and administrative

15,240

13,654

64,051

54,521 Total operating expenses

30,448

26,690

131,465

106,787 Operating (loss) income

(2,629)

1,118

(20,298)

(993) Interest and other expense, net

456

1,373

1,536

2,448 Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(3,085)

(255)

(21,834)

(3,441) Income tax expense (benefit):















Current income tax expense

838

277

1,288

891 Deferred income tax benefit

(73)

(421)

(4,698)

(4,464) Total income tax expense (benefit)

765

(144)

(3,410)

(3,573)

















Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(3,850)

(111)

(18,424)

132 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(371)

(443)

(1,465)

(1,280) Net loss attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (4,221)

$ (554)

$ (19,889)

$ (1,148)

















Basic loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (0.41)

$ (0.05)

$ (1.92)

$ (0.11) Diluted loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (0.41)

$ (0.05)

$ (1.92)

$ (0.11)

















Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute basic loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

10,379

10,212

10,343

10,015 Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute diluted loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

10,379

10,212

10,343

10,015







HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)





December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021









ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 156,618

$ 223,574 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for losses of $1,129 and $874, respectively

29,493

27,995 Inventories

60,050

49,361 Net investment in leases, current, net of allowance for losses of $182 and $137, respectively

7,433

6,175 Prepaid expenses

5,514

5,244 Other current assets

5,926

7,206 Total current assets

265,034

319,555









Property and equipment, net

32,171

33,413 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,897

5,198 Goodwill

135,918

118,826 Other intangible assets, net

62,393

56,705 Deferred tax asset, net

23,684

19,429 Net investment in leases, non-current

27,499

20,128 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

3,959

5,424 Related party convertible note receivable, net

2,224

6,800 Promissory note receivable from investee, net

13,511

8,448 Other non-current assets

12,526

10,146 Total assets

$ 585,816

$ 604,072









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 16,403

$ 15,374 Accrued liabilities

15,149

19,424 Operating lease liabilities, current

2,944

2,227 Deferred revenue, current, and other

5,081

6,901 Total current liabilities

39,577

43,926









Convertible note, non-current, net

84,467

84,034 Notes payable

11,130

15,900 Deferred revenue, non-current

4,096

3,854 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,528

3,509 Deferred tax liability

16,438

12,667 Other liabilities

3,372

4,328 Total liabilities

163,608

168,218









Total stockholders' equity

422,208

435,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 585,816

$ 604,072







HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income(1) $ (3,850)

$ (111)

$ (18,424)

$ 132 Income tax expense (benefit) 765

(144)

(3,410)

(3,573) Interest (income) expense, net (498)

979

613

2,404 Depreciation and amortization 3,639

3,471

13,966

13,555 EBITDA $ 56

$ 4,195

$ (7,255)

$ 12,518 Acquisition-related and other non-recurring/extraordinary costs(2) 2,827

117

19,919

238 Stock-based compensation 3,693

3,402

16,004

18,263 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (371)

(443)

(1,465)

(1,280) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,205

$ 7,271

$ 27,203

$ 29,739 Net margin(3) (5.8) %

(0.2) %

(7.2) %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 9.4 %

10.7 %

10.6 %

11.7 %



(1) Net (loss) income used for reconciliation represents the "Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates."

(2) To exclude the effect of acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations of $2.8 million and $19.9 million for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022, and of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These costs in the three months ended December 31, 2022 were incurred as a result of the $0.4 million provision for credit losses for a convertible note receivable, the $0.5 million mark-to-market adjustment of the fair value of the embedded derivative on the convertible note receivable and other acquisition-related and non-recurring costs. These costs in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were incurred as a result of the $3.9 million provision for credit losses for a convertible note receivable, the $1.0 million mark-to-market adjustment of the fair value of the embedded derivative on the convertible note receivable, a $10.0 million licensing payment and $2.2 million related to the acquisitions of LightDeck and VetZ as well as other acquisition-related and non-recurring charges, partially offset by a reduction in contingent consideration of $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(3) Net margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated as the ratio of net (loss) income and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, to revenue.







HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Heska per diluted share $ (0.41)

$ (0.05)

$ (1.92)

$ (0.11) Acquisition-related and other one-time costs(1) 0.27

0.01

1.89

0.02 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2) 0.31

0.16

0.81

0.60 Purchase accounting adjustments related to inventory and fixed asset step-up(3) 0.05

—

0.22

0.03 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs —

—

—

0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.35

0.32

1.52

1.75 Loss on equity investee transactions 0.04

0.04

0.14

0.12 Estimated income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments(4) (0.06)

(0.13)

(1.08)

(0.81) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.55

$ 0.35

$ 1.58

$ 1.61















Shares used in diluted per share calculations 10,446

10,663

10,523

10,407



(1) To exclude the effect of acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations of $2.8 million and $19.9 million for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022, and of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. These costs in the three months ended December 31, 2022 were incurred as a result of the $0.4 million provision for credit losses for a convertible note receivable, the $0.5 million mark-to-market adjustment of the fair value of the embedded derivative on the convertible note receivable and other acquisition-related and non-recurring costs. These costs in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were incurred as a result of the $3.9 million provision for credit losses for a convertible note receivable, the $1.0 million mark-to-market adjustment of the fair value of the embedded derivative on the convertible note receivable, a $10.0 million licensing payment and $2.2 million related to the acquisitions of Lightdeck and VetZ as well as other acquisition-related charges and non-recurring, partially offset by a reduction in contingent consideration of $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(2) To exclude the effect of amortization of acquired intangibles of $3.2 million and $8.6 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.7 million and $6.3 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These costs were incurred as part of the purchase accounting adjustments for recent acquisitions.

(3) To exclude the effect of purchase accounting adjustments for inventory step up amortization of $0.6 million and $2.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, compared to zero and $0.3 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

(4) Represents income tax expense utilizing an estimated effective tax rate that adjusts for non-GAAP measures including: acquisition related, non-recurring and extraordinary costs (excluding costs which are not deductible for tax of $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to benefits of $0.3 million and $1.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively), amortization of acquired intangibles, purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and stock-based compensation. This incorporates the discrete tax impacts related to stock-based compensation of $0.9 million expense and $0.6 million expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.1 million expense and $1.6 million benefit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates are approximately 25% for all periods presented.

