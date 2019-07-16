Heska Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for August 6, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its second quarter 2019 financial performance in a press release on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 before the market opens and to host an earnings call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on the same day.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-800-289-0438

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2423

Reference Conference ID: 7297179

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's website at https://ir.heska.com/event/heska-second-quarter-2019-earnings-call-webcast/.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET August 6 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The webcast will be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 7297179

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments; Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") represents approximately 80% of revenues, and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 20% of revenues. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For additional information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

