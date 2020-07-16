Heska Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for August 4, 2020

LOVELAND, Colo., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its second quarter 2020 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and to host an earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-866-548-4713

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2093

Reference Conference ID: 7624830

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 4 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 7624830

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products throughout North America, Europe and the rest of the world. For more information, visit www.heska.com.

SOURCE Heska Corporation

Related Links

http://www.heska.com

