Heska Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for November 5, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its third quarter 2019 financial performance in a press release on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 before the market opens, and to host an earnings call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on the same day.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-866-548-4713

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2093

Reference Conference ID: 3413443

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's website at https://ir.heska.com/.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET November 5 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The webcast will be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 3413443

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments; Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") represents approximately 85% of revenues, and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues as of June 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

