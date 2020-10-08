Heska Corporation to Host Virtual 2020 Investor Day on November 18, 2020

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to host its 2020 Investor Day in a virtual format on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Members of Heska's management team will present and discuss the Company's strategic vision and key growth drivers.

Company presentations will cover the following subjects:

Heska Strategic Role in Global Veterinary Health Market

Heska Strategic Plan 2018 – 2023

New Products and Services

New Geographies and Integrations

Multi-Year Financial Targets, Key Metrics and Considerations

Scheduled participants include:

Kevin Wilson , Chief Executive Officer & President

, Chief Executive Officer & President Nancy Wisnewski , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Steve Eyl , Chief Commercial Officer & President, scil animal care company

, Chief Commercial Officer & President, scil animal care company Catherine Grassman , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Jon Aagaard , Vice President

A question and answer session will follow the presentations. The event is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. MT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

To access this virtual event, please register by visiting: Heska 2020 Investor Day Registration. The event will be webcast and the presentations will be posted on Heska's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Heska had previously announced its intention to host Investor Day on November 12, 2020. Due to logistics and scheduling requirements that resulted from needing to host the event on a virtual-only basis, the date has changed to November 18, 2020.

For questions regarding the event, please contact Heska Investor Relations at [email protected] or 970-617-8399.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This webcast contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, our future financial and operating results, future sales, sales split percentages, sales geography percentages, market share, and strategic goals, , long-term financial model, revenue growth potential, new product launch and the anticipated benefits of the scil acquisition. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this webcast; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this webcast; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the adverse impact, and the duration, of the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand, our global supply chain and our business, results of operations, liquidity, financial condition and stock price, the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the scil acquisition; supplier availability, competing suppliers, any product's ability to perform and be recognized as anticipated, in particular when such product is under development; Heska's ability to sell and market its products in an economically sustainable fashion, including related to varying customs, cultures, languages and sales cycles and uncertainties with foreign political and economic climates; the Company's ability to integrate the acquired scil business within its existing operations; and new product development and release schedules, as well as the other matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see www.heska.com for additional information.

SOURCE Heska Corporation

Related Links

https://www.heska.com/

