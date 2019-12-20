Heska Corporation to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on January 15th and 16th. To schedule a meeting, please contact J.P. Morgan at 1x1@jpmorgan.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

A live webcast of the company's presentation can be accessed at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/hc20/sessions/30066-heska-q-a/webcast and a live webcast of the subsequent question and answer session can be accessed at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/hc20/sessions/30066-heska-q-a/webcast.

The webcast will be archived shortly after the event, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on Heska's website at https://ir.heska.com/event/presentation/ .

For more information about the J.P. Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference, visit: https://www.jpmorgan.com/global/healthcare-conference.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments. The Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment represents approximately 85% of revenues, and the Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues, as of September 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

