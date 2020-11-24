Heska Corporation to Present at the Upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Mr. Wilson's fireside presentation with Piper Sandler will be available for registered attendees on the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3. The webcast will be archived and a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Wilson and members of Heska management will be participating in one-on-one meetings on December 1. Meetings may be requested via Piper Sandler or Heska Investor Relations at [email protected].

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

