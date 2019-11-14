Heska Corporation to Present at Upcoming Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present during at the 2019 Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Wilson and Heska's Chief Financial Officer, Catherine Grassman, will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 5th. To schedule a meeting, please contact Piper Jaffray via kristin.m.nauman@pjc.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

A live webcast of the company's presentation can be accessed at https://ir.heska.com/. The webcast will be archived after the event, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

For more information about the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference, visit: http://www.piperjaffray.com/2col.aspx?id=365.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments. The Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment represents approximately 85% of revenues, and the Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues, as of September 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

SOURCE Heska Corporation

Related Links

http://www.heska.com

